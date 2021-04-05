NORTHFIELD – Sydney Rocheville buried her 12th career goal to lift Norwich University to a 1-0 women’s soccer victory over NVU-Johnson at Sabine Field.
Rocheville scored in the 39th minute to help Norwich improve to 1-1. NVU Johnson (0-1) controlled the play for the first 10 minutes and created a few scoring chances. Freshman goalie Kayla Dawson was up to the task for the Cadets, thwarting the Badgers every time they attempted to grab the lead.
The Cadets scored the lone goal late in the first half after Corinth’s Alexis Gaetz connected to Rocheville in the middle of the field. Rocheville settled the ball with her right foot and dribbled toward the penalty area. She used her speed to split a pair of defenders and then fired a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net, beatting NVU-Johnson goalie Grace Verner.
The Cadets outshot their opponents 31-15 and held a 9-2 advantage on corner kicks. Sophomore Isabel Doherty registered a team-leading eight shots for Norwich. Dawson picked up her first collegiate win after recording six first-half saves. Junior Kim Watt (four saves) played in goal for NU in the second half.
Norwich will close out the season at noon Sunday with a match at New England College. The Cadets suffered a 1-0 loss against NEC last Sunday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 1, UMass-Dartmouth 0
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team, opening up the 2020-21 season, earned a 1-0 Little East Conferencevictory over UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon at Cressey Field.
With both teams holding strong on the defensive front, the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 LEC) struck first and took the lead at the 21-minute mark of the first half. Julia Carone scored past goaltender Jaimee O’Brien after Rylee Nichols sent a perfectly placed pass through the Corsair (0-1, 0-1 LEC) defense. Carone, who scored her first goal of the season, recorded her 50th-career point.
Alex Benfatti earned the start in goal for the Spartans and kept the Corsairs off the score sheet in 90 minutes of action. Benfatti finished the game with eight saves while O’Brien collected five saves for the Corsairs.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday hosting Plymouth State at Dave Wolk Stadium at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 17, NEC 10
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets delivered their best offensive performance of the season in a non-conference victory at Sabine Field.
Norwich (1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating NEC (1-3) by the same score it lost to the Pilgrims by one week earlier. Senior Emily Schromm opened the game with a natural hat trick for a 3-0 advantage.
NEC battled back by scoring the next three goals. The Cadets re-established their three-goal lead, pulling ahead 6-3 after three players scored. The visitors closed the deficit to 6-5 after a pair of free-position goals from Nathalie Antigua and Lauren Rich. Two goals from sophomore Allison Sturgeon and junior Brittney Poljacik gave the hosts a 10-7 lead at the half.
Norwich extended its lead to 13-8 following Schromm’s sixth goal of the contest. The Cadets iced the game by scoring the last three goals, thanks to three straight assists by sophomore Valentina Drown.
Norwich’s defensive unit played disciplined all afternoon. The Cadets limited NEC’s top scorer, who had scored eight goals in the last meeting, to a single goal.
Grabbing her first career win in net for the Cadets was freshman Maeve Noble-Lowe, who stopped four shots in the first half. Senior Sydney Rocheville made four saves during the second half. Norwich outshot the Pilgrims 46-28 and won the draw battle 16-12.
Schromm exploded for six goals to lead all scorers. Her six draw controls moved her into fifth place in school history with 109. Drown topped all players with a career-high seven points, which included a hat trick and four assists. Sturgeon recorded a career-best five points after racking up three goals and two assists. Senior teammate Kathryn Preul also notched a hat trick to go along with one assist.
Norwich will travel to play Colby-Sawyer at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 14, Saint Joseph 7
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Senior Payden Masaracchia scored a career-best nine goals to help the Cadets coast to victory during Great Northeast Athletic Conference play.
Norwich earned its third straight victory to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the GNAC. The Blue Jays fall to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference action.
Masaracchia attempted 10 shots and nearly doubled the number of goals he had entering the game on the season (10). Freshman Mitchell McKay and junior Parker Campbell each added two goals, with Campbell tallying three assists.
The Cadets scored five straight goals in the first quarter, thanks to a natural hat trick by Masaracchia. Saint Joseph bounced back by scoring five of the next seven goals, closing the deficit to 7-5 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Masaracchia’s skills were on full display at the end for NU, which outshot the Blue Jays 49-26. The Cadets limited USJ to 26 shots.
Senior goalie Nick Kandra picked up the win to improve to 4-0. He allowed two goals and made four saves in 30 minutes of action. A pair of other Cadets split time in front of the cage during the second half. Freshman Thomas Kelliher made seven saves in his debut during 25 minutes, while senior Perry Grzela closed out the victory.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Emmanuel 8, Norwich 3
Emmanuel 7, Norwich 5
BOSTON – The Norwich University softball team squandered two leads against Emmanuel in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Norwich (1-5, 0-4 GNAC) continued its trend of strong starts, only to fall victim to another late-game comeback. The Cadets led 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 1. Norwich surrendered four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to fall behind 8-2.
In Game 2, Norwich led 5-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-run home run by Emmanuel, followed up by another solo shot in the bottom of the sixth, sealed the Cadets’ fate again to remain winless in GNAC play.
Norwich senior Felicia Armell hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh inning for her first collegiate home run. Senior Caitlin Dailey and Liliana Rolfe also had two hits apiece in the opener to lead the Cadets’ offense.
Sophomore Nina Biello and freshman Annika Beebe each had RBI singles for Norwich in Game 1. Beebe was saddled with the loss in the pitcher’s circle after going 4.2 innings and giving up four earned runs on seven hits. Sophomore Allison Northup came on in relief, surrendering four runs during one-plus inning.
Norwich outhit Emmanuel 9-8 during Game 2. But the Cadets were unable to hold the 5-4 lead late en route to their four straight loss. Junior Dara Kelly recorded a one-run double, while senior catcher Elizabeth Niven had two hits.
Northup gave up one earned run in 2.2 innings before yielding to Beebe (four strikeouts) for the final 3.1 innings.
