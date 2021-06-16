The first Thursday event of the season is on tap at Thunder Road, where a full card of racing will include double features for the Street Stocks.
The first event will be a make-up race from the Memorial Day Classic. Street Stock drivers will have a break before returning to the track later in the night for an encore performance.
Between the Street Stocks and Road Warriors, fans of four-cylinder racing have plenty of reason to cheer. Racers such as Tommy Smith, Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, Jamie Davis and Jeffrey Martin have proven you that don’t need a lot of power under the hood to attack a loyal fan base.
Another notable event will be the return of Kids Rides. For decades, the annual event has allowed fans ages 12 and under the thrill of riding around the Barre high banks in a race car. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Kids Rides are making their return from 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday.
“The Kids Rides are a huge deal for young fans,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “For many of them, it’s their first time in a race car, and they get to meet their heroes at the same time. Things like Kids Rides and Scout Night are also important for getting young people interested in the sport and turning them into lifelong fans. We’re very happy that we get to bring back the Kids Rides this year.”
The Street Stocks will have a double-points night with their two features, so the standings could be a lot different Friday morning. Drivers off to hot starts such as Fisher, Smith, Dean Switser Jr. and Kyler Davis are attempting to ride the momentum. Former champion Jeffrey Martin has two chances to make up ground after a blown engine last week. Justin Blakely, rookie Trevor Jaques, James Dopp and Will Hennequin are also looking to make moves.
In the Late Models, Barre’s Jason Corliss remains the leader in the clubhouse as he aims for a three-peat. He’s nine points ahead of Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey, who’s been the early surprise of the young season. Milton’s Scott Dragon and Shelburne’s Trampas Demers are once again in the hunt, while rookie Brandon Lanphear is quickly adapting to the speed of the Late Model division.
Leading the way in the Flying Tigers is Bryan Wall Jr. The 18-year-old has top-10 finishes in all three feature events so far — one of only four drivers to do so. Colin Cornell, Cameron Ouellette and Kelsea Woodard sit bunched behind Wall. Perennial contenders Jaden Perry, Jason Woodard and Mike Martin are lurking as they wait for things to sort out.
After a week to rest up, the Road Warriors return for a 20-lap feature. Josh Vilbrin, Paige Whittemore, Jason Kirby, Frank Putney and Dan Garrett Jr. are expected to be in the mix. Fans are also anxiously awaiting the return of Road Warriors mayor Sean McCarthy, who was sidelined at the last event with engine troubles.
The racing action will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.