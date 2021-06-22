Thunder Road will host its first official summer race Thursday with Community College of Vermont Night.
The full card of championship stock car racing will feature Street Stock drivers at center stage for the second straight week with a pair of 4-cylinder events.
The Street Stocks begin the program with qualifying and their 25-lap CCV feature. Point leader Tommy “Thunder” Smith, Kaiden “Tropical Storm” Fisher, Josh Lovely, Kyler Davis, Jamie Davis, Kyle MacAskill and other standouts will get after it in pursuit of the 2021 track championship. Drivers who had a rough double-feature night last week, such as former Street Stock champion Jeffrey Martin and multi-time winner Patrick Tibbetts, will attempt to start their turnaround.
Later in the night, up-and-coming Street Stock drivers will return to action in the seventh annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First-Time Winner’s Race. The 19-lap event is for racers who have not won a Thunder Road feature or are not a previous Memorial winner.
The Marvin Johnson Memorial has been held every year since 2015 in honor of the late racer, who was a well-liked underdog at a long list of events. Johnson never won a feature in his long career, but he loved racing and would do whatever it took to get to the track. His spirit was honored posthumously with the 2014 Ed Carroll Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
After Johnson’s passing, Thunder Road created the First Time Winner’s Race to pay tribute. The 19-lap distance was inspired by one of his former car numbers. It is a chance for rising young racers such as Luke Peters, Trevor Jaques, Haidyn Pearce, Thomas Peck and Jared Rouleau to strut their stuff. When the checkered flag falls, one of them will be a first-time winner in Marvin Johnson’s memory.
Three other divisions are on the schedule as well. Barre’s Jason Corliss continues to stand atop the mountain in the Late Model ranks. The two-time defending “King of the Road” charged from the 17th starting position last Thursday to win his 22nd career Thunder Road Late Model event. That moved him into a tie with Nick Sweet for second all-time. It also gave him a 29-point lead in the standings after three points-counting events.
There is still a long way to go before the 2021 championship is decided, and many challengers have already emerged. Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey, Shelburne’s Trampas Demers and Northfield’s Matt White are among those who have shown great speed this year. Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue, Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie and Milton’s Scott Dragon have also been fast. There are 11 chapters left to write for this year’s title tale, and fans will be on the edge of their seats while seeing what plot twists are in store.
After four points-counting Flying Tiger events, Barre’s Cameron Ouellette is the leader of the pack. The five-time winner is the only driver to finish in the top-10 of every feature so far.
That consistency has Ouellette ahead of a trio of teammates. Bryan Wall Jr., Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard and his daughter Kelsea Woodard sit second through fourth in points, respectively. Youngsters Stephen Martin, Colin Cornell, Logan Powers and Jason Pelkey are within striking distance.
The Road Warriors round out the program. Last week’s feature came down to the final corner, with Nate Brien nipping Fred Fleury for the victory. They’ll aim for an encore this week as Josh Vilbrin, Clay Badger, Neal Foster and Jason Kirby stand in their way.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.