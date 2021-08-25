Next month's Fall Foliage 100 at White Mountain Motorsports Park is shaping up to be the showdown of the year for 8-cylinder Street Stocks in the Northeast.
The hotly-anticipated Street Stock Open is already approaching a full field of entrants to chase a guaranteed minimum $5,000 top prize on Sept. 25
R&R Raceparts New Hampshire, the event sponsor and co-organizer, is selling lap sponsorships at $25 a lap - with all money going to the lap leader. This pushes the total posted awards to over $20,000 and means the winner could take home up to $7,500. Heat winner awards and fast lap awards are in the works as well to boost the prize pool.
Drivers from five states have made the commitment to compete. Weathersfield’s David Greenslit, the 2020 NASCAR Weekly Series Division 2 National Champion, was the first driver to file an entry. Not far behind was Jimmy Renfrew Jr., the White Mountain Late Model points leader. Renfrew will drive the Lemieux Racing No. 6 care that he has piloted to the Street Stock points lead at Lee USA Speedway.
Another notable early entry is Christopher Buffone, who won the Street Stock Open at last year’s Thompson Speedway World Series. Kyle Gero will make the trip from Connecticut, while Brian Caswell and Ryan Phillips are hauling over from Buxton, Maine. Rawlind Laquire, Travis Hollins, Oscar Leclair, Shane Gendron and Pat Thorne are among the other entrants.
The current entry list also includes six American-Canadian Tour Flying Tiger racers. A rules option was included for the Fall Foliage 100 that allows Flying Tiger-legal cars to compete with select modifications, letting local heroes duel with the invaders on a level playing field.
Waterbury Center’s Jason and Tanner Woodard — a father-son duo who finished one-two in a May Street Stock Open event— have jumped at the chance to chase an even bigger check. So has their teammate Bryan Wall Jr. The trio have combined for 10 Flying Tiger victories this year at White Mountain and Thunder Road, with Jason Woodard leading the White Mountain points standings.
Another father-son team, Mike and Stephen Martin of Craftsbury Common, are also entered into the Fall Foliage 100. They currently sit one-two in the Flying Tiger standings at Thunder Road. Stephen recently wrapped up the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series championship. And there is also Craftsbury Common drier Joel Hodgdon, the 2018 Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion and a two-time Late Model winner at White Mountain.
The entry form and rules for the Fall Foliage 100 are available online. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring a lap or has tech questions should contact Jim Renfrew Sr. at 603-396-8928 or email jimmy00@comcast.net.
The Street Stock Open anchors the Saturday portion of a huge Fall Foliage Weekend to close out the track's 2021 racing season. The American-Canadian Tour Late Models headline the Sept. 26 card with the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200.
