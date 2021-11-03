STOWE - Coach Tyler Post and the defending champion Stowe girls soccer team have survived some wild rides during the past season.
Nothing compared to Wednesday's 5-4 penalty-kick shootout victory over Paine Mountain.
The top-seeded Raiders (15-0-2) made every attempt from the stripe and watched their opponents' final shot whistle wide of the left post, capping a thriller in Division III semifinal action. Stowe will put its 21-match undefeated streak on the line at 10 a.m. Saturday when it faces No. 2 Leland & Gray (15-2) in Saturday's 10 a.m. title match at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Jct.
"That was crazy," Stowe goalie Anika Wagner said. "Before the PKs, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I've never done this before.' But after, it felt so good to win. We do PKs after practice every day, so it definitely paid off."
Izzy Mitchell, Olivia Gianni, Lucy Genung and Izzy Lovell made the first four penalty kicks for Stowe, which was unable to score through regulation and overtime. Sophomore Sarah Hailey stepped forward for her team's final attempt and used her left foot to blast a shot toward the center of the goal that flew just under the crossbar.
"I just believed in myself and my team, and I think that showed through my kick," Hailey said. "It felt really good."
The Raiders were a 2-6 team at the start of playoffs last year before they advanced to the final with one-goal victories over Paine Mountain, Thetford and Windsor. Stowe scored four times in the final 29 minutes during a 4-0 championship victory over Vergennes.
"Toward the end of our season last year we started believing in ourselves a lot more," Stowe goalie Anika Wagner said. "And then as playoffs went on we were like, 'Whoah.' We actually started connecting and it was really awesome. And then this year was basically the same team - one senior graduated. So we could really build as a team this year."
Stowe earned a 4-3 victory over Paine Mountain earlier this season and relied primarily on a balanced offense to carry an unbeaten record into the post-season. Post's team rallied to a 2-1 victory over Peoples Academy, recorded a one-goal victory over Spaulding and salvaged a draw against North Country. Stowe registered four clean sheets in the regular season before outscoring playoff opponents 10-0 during the first two rounds.
"We played a bunch of tight games this year," Post. "We had a couple blowouts, but most of our games were within a goal or two. We went to overtime with U-32 and North Country and Lamoille, so we've been playing in these tight games all year. And last year's playoff run couldn't have hurt because we returned most of the players."
Wagner recorded five saves in the semifinal, while keeper Erin McGinnis stole the show for No. 4 Paine Mountain by blocking a dozen shots. McGinnis stayed composed despite a mud-caked 6-yard box and relied on her teammates to throw their bodies in front of a handful of powerful scoring attempts by Stowe.
"They played really well, especially the goalie," Wagner said. "I couldn't really hear, but I bet there was a lot of communication back there. And how they blocked a lot of shots outside the 18, the defense was really impressive."
Last year Mitchell scored game-winning playoff goals against Paine Mountain and the Panthers. Lucia Lovell's goal was the difference-maker against Windsor, while Hailey had two goals and one assist in the final.
A strong contingent of returning seniors helped this year's squad run the table during the regular season in spite of a Capital Division schedule featuring mostly D-I and D-II opponents.
"Coming up through the years, it's been pretty awesome," Wagner said. "Freshmen year, we were all on JV together. And then most of us coming on to varsity our sophomore year, we all really connected and you could tell we had that team chemistry. And then last year, with one senior, it was basically all juniors. So the team chemistry has really helped us. There's nine seniors on the team, so it's literally half of our team."
Stowe earned five corner kicks during the opening seven minutes against Paine Mountain but couldn't generate any solid scoring chances. The visitors were quiet offensively for most of the opening 40 minutes before coming alive at the end of the half. Wagner denied a shot from the left side by Piper Mattsson in the 39th minute and then Paine Mountain failed to create a scoring opportunity from a corner kick. At the end of the half Wagner stayed sharp by catching a 25-yard free kick to the upper-right corner by Isabel Humbert.
"It was a well-fought game and the field conditions were not ideal," Wagner said. "We both had to adjust and I think we both just really wanted it."
Humbert delivered a pair of corner kicks that went unfinished at the start of the second half. Mattsson uncorked a low shot from the right side in the 53rd minute, but Wagner made the save.
This was Anika's second full game of the season," Post said. "She had an injury before preseason started and she rehabbed and was basically the goalie coach the whole year. I'm going to have an amazing goalie (Parker Reeves) next year because of Anika. She worked really hard to get back into playing shape and she played a half of the Harwood game and half of our first playoff game. She's very knowledgeable, she plays a lot of soccer and she watches a lot of soccer And so she understands the game well. She's that additional reassuring voice back there to talk with our D."
Stowe fullback Malinn Sigler cleared away an over-the-top through ball by Paine Mountain in the 55th minute to keep things scoreless. Genong, Charlotte Stevens and Ellie Zimmerman were also a step ahead defensively for the Raiders while thawarting any Paine Mountain scoring chances.
"Lucy and Malinn, the two center backs, are really impressive," Wagner said. "They work really well together and they stop everything basically. And our two wings are super fast and super skilled and really good at getting the ball right up to our (midfield) wings."
Humbert beat Stowe's Ellie Ortiz to a 50-50 ball in the penalty area during the 56th minute and then McGinnins denied Ella Murphy on a line-drive shot. Paine Mountain's Naveda Orton broke free up the left side in the 62nd minute but was unable to fire a shot past Wagner.
Stowe earned a 25-yard direct kick in the 63rd minute and tested McGinnis with a shot toward the left post. McGinnn got a glove on the initial shot, knocking the ball off Stowe's Orly Bryan before making a follow-up save.
A few minutes later Bryan delivered a left-to-right cross over McGinnis, but Mitchell couldn't quite get a clean strike on the ball outside the far post. Lucia Lovell attempted to set up Bryan for a point-blank shot in the 65th minute, but the officials blew the whistle because the ball had rolled an inch over the goal line before the service. In the 70th minute Lucia Lovell rifled a close-range shot on target that was deflected out of bounds by Paine Mountain's Mya Sanders.
Post was disappointed to see his team miss the mark on so many high-percentage scoring chances, but he was encouraged by the non-stop effort from his players.
"You get frustrated from that, but you can also build from that," Post said. "We continued to build and continued to get good chances off of it. For one reason or another, we couldn't get that final touch. We had a couple decent chances off free kicks and their goalie made some great saves. And there was one time when I thought we had an open net and they cleared one off the line. You can either let it frustrate you or hopefully it motivates you for the next one. We did a good job of not getting down after those misses. How often do you see a team get three or four chances, not score and then let one up at the other end? It's a real credit to the girls that they didn't hang their heads after those and let Paine Mountain counterattack and get beat that way."
Humbert made a clutch defensive tackle in the 79th minute and then watched as Stowe's Ella Murphy fired a shot over the crossbar. Both teams headed into overtime and Humbert delivered another timely clearance to keep things scoreless. Humbert booted away a pass from Lucia Lovell toward Hailey before teammate Brianna McLaughlin used her body to block a 25-yard scoring bid by Gianni. A few minutes later Paine Mountain's Merdedith MacAskill saved the day by breaking up another combination play between Lucia Lovell and Hailey. Destiny Campbell made a key clearance midway through the first overtime period before Hailey beat a defender at the top of the box and ripped a shot just wide of the left post.
Gianni fired a 25-yard shot wide right at the start of the second overtime period. Paine Mountain nearly capitalized on a counterattack in the 102nd minute, but Wagner made a difficult save on a shot to the upper-right corner. A minute later Paine Mountain's Emma Korrow stepped in front of a 20-yard cannon by Murphy, giving her team a few moments to recharge and reset.
Campbell and Humbert added clearances late in the second overtime before Stowe was awarded a 22-yard direct kick from the left side in the 107th minute. Gianni's shot ricocheted off the shoulder of McLaughlin, hit the post and was immediately cleared after McGinnis made a cat-like reaction save on the deflection.
Mitchell, Gianni, Genung and Izzy Lovell were all business while making the first four PK shots for Stowe. However, Mattsson, Humbert, Korrow and Merdedith MacAskill immediately responded with goals for Paine Mountain. Hailey used a long run-up toward the ball on her team's final strike to push Stowe in front before Paine Mountain sent its final bid wide of the post.
"I absolutely hate PKs," Post said. "After such a hard-fought game and then to finish with that, it's tough. We won, but it's still a bit of letdown after a back-and-forth game. We practiced PKs some - you can always practice more - and we figured out who wanted one: Who could step up and take it and who was in the right frame of mind. They all committed to it and committed to the spot in the rotation to shoot. And four of the five weren't being stopped even if the goalie guessed right. Izzy Mitchell's first shot was a rocket. And the other girls were staying calm and picking corners."
The Stowe defense did not man-mark any of Paine Mountain's players, though Becca Dupere was on the radar all match. The junior scored during her team's first showdown with Stowe and covered a lot of ground in the rematch while operating as her team's lone forward.
"She was their main striker and they ran players up the wings from time to time," Post said. "She's been their go-to player and she's scored around 25 goals this year. If you don't know about her, you're not paying attention. But playing Harwood, we grew in confidence on our team defense. We have faith in each other and trust in each other on the field. We know we can defend against really good players without sticking a shadow on them. We were aware and played smart back there. We had to not gamble - and if we did, we needed to make sure we had someone there to back her up. When she get the ball, she's dangerous. And we limited her touches for most of the game as a result."
Paine Mountain ends the season at 11-6. Stowe will face a Leland & Gray side that carries a 13-game winning streak into the final. According to Post, playing as the top seed has been a much different experience than last year's Cinderella Run.
"There's a lot less sleep and you feel it a little bit more," Post said. "You're not the hunter, you're the hunted. Last year we were able to play a little bit more loose and carefree and we knew we had nothing to lose. We weren't supposed to win a playoff game last year. But we had faith in ourselves and our teammates and we were able to put it together. This year you saw the pressure in the first-round game. We didn't play our game, we played a little outside ourselves and we played more of an indiviudal game. And that doesn't work for us. As the No. 1 seed, you can kind of get away with that the first game. Then we got the train back on course in the second payoff game. We knew we had to play well in that quarterfinal. And we knew today that Paine Mountain is a great, great team. They have been playing extremely well and they've progressed so much over the course of the year that we had to play a really good game in order to have success. Win or lose that game, we played well. Our finishing still needs some work, but fortunately we have another two days of practice to work on that before our next game. I like how we supported each other and now we just have to rest and recover before Saturday morning."
