STOWE — Sometimes all it takes is one shot.
Junior Adrian Bryan made a last-gasp run to the far post in the 88th minute and scored with a delicately placed heel flick, lifting Stowe to a 1-0 boys soccer victory over Montpelier. It was the Raiders’ only shot on target all match, but it was more than enough to send the eight-time defending champions home with a smile.
“Jules (Gershman) won the ball from their back and got the cross in,” Bryan said. “I hit it with the outside of my left foot, and I don’t really know what happened after that because I was on the ground. But it went into the back of the net.”
According to first-year Stowe coach Shane Bufano,, Bryan was in his element while charging toward open space with the ball at his feet.
“He’s best when he comes straight-diagonal across the field, so that was kind of what it was,” Bufano said. “He got a little bit on it, and that’s all you really need to get on it. He outhustled both the goalkeeper and the outside back.”
Raiders goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger made six saves in the shutout, denying a flurry of MHS threats at the end of regulation. It was a fitting 2020 debut for Schaefer-Geiger, who allowed four goals last year while posting 15 clean sheets for his 17-0-1 team. The Raiders recorded a dozen shutouts in 2017 and a dozen more in 2018, led by former keeper Sam Schoepke.
“We’re a young team,” Bryan said. “But we still have so much potential this year, and especially the next years coming up. I thought all of the backs played really well today. Jules had to come off the field a few times, even though he was working really hard. And Aaron (Lepikko) is a freshman who was coming into the game a little hurt, but he played well. Those two really powered through their injuries.”
Bufano was thrilled to escape with the victory. He follows in the footsteps of former coaches Jamie Birmingham, Gordon Dixon and Brian Buczek, all of whom fueled the dynasty by leading the Raiders to titles. Buffano knows he has big shoes to fill, but he’s taking it day by day and setting realistic expectations after the Raiders lost eight starters to graduation.
“This is a whole new team,” Bufano said. “We lost a lot and we have only three starters from last year, and only seven returners from the year before. So we have 11 new guys — a lot of young guys and a lot of small guys. We’ve been working on mental toughness and being tough. And I’m proud of these guys. They battled with (Montpelier). And that’s a senior-laden team with 15 returners. One of the things I told them is that we can’t rest on our history here. Nobody thinks we’re going to do anything this year and we have to be 1-0 every time we come out.”
Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams and Quinn Mills created decent looks at goal in the first half, though Stowe’s defense was up for the challenge. The Solons picked up their offensive intensity in the second half, firing off an handful of quality shots during the final 15 minutes of regulation.
In the 65th minute Ronnie Riby-Williams dribbled up the right side toward the top of the penalty area and blasted a shot over the crossbar. A few minutes later Mills served in a corner from the right side and Leo Riby-Williams came close to cashing in at the far post.
Mills picked off a pass from Schaefer-Geiger on the left flank in the 73rd minute, but Stowe’s defense recovered in time to deny the Solons’ speedster. A hard challenge sent Mills to the ground outside the left post in the 75th minute, resulting in a corner kick. The MHS senior was knocked to the grass again three minutes later on the left corner of the 18-yard box, but the referee ruled that no foul occurred. Lepikko and Gershman helped Stowe clamp down defensively during some chaotic moments as players from both teams battled fatigue and injuries. Wiley Barnett also contributed key defensive minutes to relieve Gershman, while William Bradbury and Carson Matchkie cleaned up a lot as outside fullbacks. Center midfielders Jonathan and Ben Nissenbaum also tracked back over and over to keep more bodies between Montpelier’s strikers and the goal.
Montpelier made a valiant push to end things in regulation, with midfielder Bela Hughes rocketing a shot in the 78th minute that deflected off a fullback. A minute later Mills curled a right-to-left pass to the corner of the 6-yard box and teammate Tyler Thomas wound up a half-step short in his attend to nod home a header. “We had enough chances to win the game, and those chances came from good play and good passes through the midfield,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “But once we got into the attacking third, it seemed like we forgot about teammates and about passing. And we’d just try to take it 1-on-2, 1-on-3 or 1-on-4. When if we had just made a simple extra pass, we have an easier shot. So instead of creating easier shots by making the extra or the selfless run, we’re trying to do too many things individually. And it’s very hard to score when you’re trying to go through two or three guys at a time.”
Stowe steadily took control of overtime even though the flow was disrupted several times by fouls and stoppages for injuries. The Raiders almost ended things in the 85th minute, as Ben Nissenbaum served in a cross that Jonathan Nissenbaum headed inches wide of the right post.
A minute later William McIntosh nearly caught up to a long pass on the left side of the penalty area, but the ball rolled out of bounds and Montpelier’s defense briefly dodged a bullet.
Bryan delivered the dagger with 2:03 on the clock, racing toward Gershman’s pass from a slightly awkward angle near the top of the 6-yard box. Solons keeper Max Weinstein instantly applied pressure to close down Bryan’s angle at goal outside the left post. But the Raiders junior surprised everyone by using a clever touch with the back of his foot to deposit the game-winner.
“We had four starters go down with cramps and Jules came out twice,” Bufano said. “I stuck him up top because I didn’t want him to be cramping in the back, and he comes up big for us. He gets the ball across, wins the ball back from arguably their best defender and gets it in to Adrian, who finished it. It’s been tough for these guys because they’ve been learning a new system with me and just with the changes of the coaches. And they did an awesome job sticking to the game plan. They were letting (Montpelier) play it back and then stepping forward and pressing when we needed to press.”
Stowe (1-0) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be a quick turnaround for the Raiders, who were pushed to the limit physically against MHS.
“Our JV team right now only has nine guys, so it’s tough with the limited guys,” Bufano said. “We had guys cramping and working through it, and the depth is going to be an issue all year. But we only have an eight-game season and these guys have worked hard. And we’ve done so much fitness that I think these guys are going to battle through.”
The Raiders will seek their second straight D-II title later this fall after they captured seven D-III titles before that. Bufano reminded his athletes to play like brothers before overtime and the motivational speech worked wonders.
“They’ve got a winning tradition here and they know it,” Bufano said. “It allows them, in these pressure situations, to have that championship pedigree. We treat this like a playoff game. There’s a lot on the line for these guys to uphold that tradition. And to not say that we’re rebuilding, but reloading.”
Montpelier (0-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Solons have failed to be Stowe for over a decade, and the close score Friday was no consolation for this year’s team.
“We’re all really disappointed,” Bagley said. “That was a game where had possession for the vast majority of it. We created some good chances and definitely a lot more chances than Stowe did. But at the end of the day, you can have as much possession as you want or as many chances as you want. But if they score and you don’t, then you go home with a loss. We just made too many of the same mistakes, which allowed them to create their chance.”
