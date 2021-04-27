MONTPELIER — Stowe girls tennis returned to action Tuesday after a 22-month break.
The 12-time champs played like a team that’s been on the courts all along.
Straight-set victories in every match gave the Raiders a season-opening 7-0 victory over Montpelier in clash of Vermont powerhouses. Stowe has made 28 semifinal appearances since 1977 and will seek its first title since 2008 this spring. Stowe went 9-3 in 2019 and advanced to the Division I semifinals.
Skyler Graves, Natalie Doehla, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner were all dominant in singles competition against the Solons. Abbie Rice and Annabel Stevens won at No. 1 doubles, while Olivia Carey and Lucy Andrus controlled the No. 2 doubles match.
The Solons are seven-time champs who made it to the championship eight straight years from 2010-18. Montpelier ended the 2019 season with a 4-6 record. MHS put up a strong fight against Woodstock (14-0) before falling, 4-3, in the Division II semifinals.
The Capital City squad will host Rice at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Stowe will host Harwood the same day.
SINGLES
Skyler Graves def. Daphne Lasser 6-3, 6-0 Natalie Doehla def. Kenzie Golonka 6-2, 6-0 Charlotte Stevens def. Grace Murphy 6-3, 6-0 Gabby Doehla def. Emily Swensov 6-4, 6-0 Kate Tilgner def. Rachana Cherian 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
Abbie Rice and Annabel Stevens def. Sydney Dunn and Sophie Sevi 6-2, 6-2 Olivia Carey and Lucy Andrus def. Chloe Montieth and Phoebe Gingald 6-2, 6-1
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 7, BFA-St. Albans 0
ST. ALBANS — Returning players Lucy Krokenberger, Jasmine Toro, Caitlin Dodge-Prescott and Tovah Williams earned singles victories Tuesday to help the Raiders blank the Comets.
“It was our first match of the season and we’re off to a very strong start,” U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger said. “It was so great to see everyone enjoying themselves.”
Toro and BFA’s Ella Lambert went to a first-set tiebreak before the U-32 veteran prevailed 11-9. The second set was a one-sided affair, with Toro winning 6-0. Samantha Martzke and Norah Wilcox triumphed during a close match No. 1 singles. The fell behind early and rallyed to a 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 victory over Lyla Rouleau and Jalyin Bedard. Lea Emmons and Maya Elliott only lost one game at No. 2 doubles.
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger def. Lydia Hodeman 6-4, 6-3Jasmine Toro def. Ella Lambert 7-6(9), 6-0Caitlin Dodge-Prescott def. Genevieve LaClair 6-1, 6-1Tovah Williams def. Shelby Bouchard 6-1, 6-0Kallista Parton won by forfeitDOUBLES
Samantha Martzke and Norah Wilcox def. Lyla Rouleau and Jalyin Bedard 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 Lea Emmons and Maya Elliott def. Emma Boisvert and Emily Hayden, 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 13, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER — The Gumbies held the Raiders scoreless during Tuesday’s first half and made it clear they’ll be in the title conversation this season.
Erika Wiebe paced the Green Mountain Valley School with five goals. She was an eighth-grade standout in 2017 when her team went 13-0 and claimed its first championship in program history. GMVS earned a 13-10 victory over U-32 during the Division II title game before U-32 prevailed, 9-8, in a championship rematch the following year.
“GMVS is incredibly talented this year,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “I can’t imagine they would lose to any Division I team in the state — at least that was my impression. Their new coach, Bowen Holden, was an All-American at Georgetown. And then she actually coached at Georgetown too.”
U-32 goalie Emily Fuller made her varsity debut and stopped eight shots. GMVS veteran Molly Quinlan stopped five shots in front of the cage.
Molly Queally (three goals, one assist) and Whitney Hollenbach (two goals) also had big games for the Gumbies. Melanie Winters scored for the Raiders and assisted Caitlyn Fielder. Winters and Sasha Kennedy are the only returning starters from the Raiders’ 11-4 campaign in 2019.
“We have a lot of really talented young players,” Connor said. “It’s my first year having a lot of kids who actually played club growing up, so that’s a big positive. We have six freshmen on varsity and all six are starters.”
U-32 will host defending champ Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
