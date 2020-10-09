STOWE — Carrying on a program’s eight-year championship streak can be a lot of pressure.
First-year coach Shane Bufano and the Stowe boys soccer team don’t see it as a weight or a burden. The Raiders’ tunnel vision is always on the next match, not on stats like their 42 shutouts during the past four seasons.
But even Bufano had to take some extra time and savor Friday’s 3-0 victory over U-32. He circled the match in red at the start of the fall and knew it would be one of his side’s toughest regular-season hurdles.
“We’ve been taking it one game at a time and I was pleasantly surprised with how much fire we came out with,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a little bit closer than it was. But we had some good opportunities and we took care of them. And we kept the two Clayton boys toward the outside, so they didn’t really get good shots from the center of the park.”
Jonathan Nissenbaum and Wiley Barnett tallied first-half goals before James Guffey capped the scoring. Keeper Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger (five saves) recorded his third shutout of the year for his 4-0 squad.
Defenders Jules Gershman, William McIntosh, Carson Matckie, Aaron Lepikko and William Bradbury played key roles in neutralizing twins Dylan and Trevor Clayton. Stowe has outscored opponents 11-1 so far and was never under pressure defensively for long stretches Friday.
“We put in a lot of work preparing for the two Clayton brothers, but I thought (Tyler Hedding) had a really good game for them,” Bufano said. “And this is a big game for our ability to earn a high seed. So looking at the schedule, we’re eight days away from having one more game left in the regular season. It goes by very quickly. So this was a pivotal D-II game for us until we end with Harwood.”
Stowe earned four corner kicks in the opening 20 minutes and pulled ahead in the 23rd minute. A 22-yard shot by Jonathan Nissenbaum flew past a few players and bounced inside the left post for a 1-0 advantage.
Adrian Bryan almost helped his team double the lead three minutes later. He burned past a defender on the left side and delivering a perfect centering pass that went untouched.
Stowe’s William Reichelt launched a 20-yard cannon in the 28th minute and watched the bid sail just right of the target. Benjamin Nissenbaum’s corner kick from the right side set up Barnett for a header goal in the 31st minute.
“We mis-timed a jump and they made us pay for it,” U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. “That was a nice goal.”
Stowe didn’t make any risky plays for the remainder of the half, allowing Schaefer-Geiger to breathe more easily at the break.
“Coming off the first half, they definitely had a few chances,” Geiger said. “They were definitely rattling in some shots against our defense. But I think we did a good clearing balls, keeping it out of the middle. And just to keep pressing them, so they didn’t have chances to shoot.”
Trevor Clayton headed a cross over the bar in the 45th minute. Stowe extended its lead to 3-0 in the 55th minute when Guffey fired a long shot into the upper corner.
“At halftime we were talking about (how) you can’t feel too good up two goals,” Gershman said. “Because it’s a momentum-shifter if they get one goal. Then we’re only up by one. And if they get one more, it’s tied. We needed that third goal. (Guffey) decided that game.”
The best U-32 scoring opportunity was on a right-to-left cross by Hedding in the 70th minute. Ben Clark settled the pass with a deft first touch outside the left post before ripping a shot over the iron. Five minutes later Dylan Clayton darted toward the same post following a short corner and uncorked a low screamer, forcing Schaefer-Geiger to dive forward for a smothering save.
“We played well the first 10 minutes,” Noyes said. “After that, for some reason, we didn’t play our style. We got into a kick-and-run match. And they sit four back and we’re not going to win that way. In the second half we tried to get it figured out. But it was too little, too late.”
Goalie Oscar Alfarone made one save in the loss. U-32 (2-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Monday.
“Good teams take advantage of their opportunities, and they certainly did,” Noyes said. “I think we can play with anybody, but we just need to play better. We need to coach better. And we need to come together as a team better.”
Stowe will visit Vergennes at 4 p.m. Monday. Depending on how the playoff pairing shake out, this year’s Division II playoffs could easily feature a rematch of the Raiders.
“Once it hits midnight, this game means nothing and we’re on to the next,” Gershman said. “(U-32) could progress, they could capitalize on our mistakes, it could be a completely different game. They could win 7-0.”
