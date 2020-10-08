BARRE — The Raiders scored early in the fourth quarter Thursday, claiming the upper hand in the latest edition of a classic Central Vermont rivalry.
“It was a very competitive game played in the middle of the field,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said.
Spaulding goalie Sam Plemons made three saves in the first half. Teammate Abigail Geno (zero saves) played in front of the cage after the break.
Both teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle during the first two quarters, resulting in a scoreless game at halftime. Spaulding’s Molly Bombard scored five minutes into the third quarter on a Bella Bevins assist.
Stowe responded two minutes later with the equalizing goal. The Raiders pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter after a loose ball was knocked inside the circle.
Zoe Tewksbury, Samantha Donahue, Grace Isham, Corrina Moulton, Isabella Boudreault, Olivia Rousse and Addison Pinard led the Tide midfield. Tide defenders Isabel Druzba and Emma Boulanger cleared a handful of 50-50 balls out of the circle. Bevins and Bombard set the offensive tone along with Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Lexi Royce, Hanna King, Lillie Tewksbury and Kiernan Krasofski.
“The team’s ability to move the ball was on display with great stick-work and beautiful passing,” Lord said. “Overall, it was a really well-played game. I am very proud of each athlete for overcoming every challenge Stowe presented.”
Spaulding (3-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4 p.m. Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Johnsbury 1, Harwood 0
ST. JOHNSBURY — Taylor Farnsworth scored with one minute left in the second quarter Thursday, giving the Hilltoppers their third straight one-goal victory.
Goalie Kaylee Cameron made two saves for HU, which held a 4-3 edge on penalty corners. Maddie Hurlburt recorded two saves in the shutout. St. Johnbury (3-0) started the season with a 3-2 victory at North Country and a 1-0 win against Stowe.
“It was a close, well-fought game,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said.
The Highlanders will travel to play U-32 at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Brattleboro 2,
Springfield 1
BRATTLEBORO — Hannah Presch scored the lone goal for Springfield during Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Brattleboro.
“We got to see some serious game play from our team,” said Cosmos coach Steve Lawrence. “We also got a chance to look at Brattleboro and see what they’re doing. It was a fun, exciting field hockey game.”
Brattleboro scored the first two goals before Presch’s tally late in the game. Goalie Anna Church made 25 saves for the 0-4 Cosmos, who will travel to play Burr and Burton at noon Saturday.
Burr & Burton 5,
Woodstock 0
MANCHESTER — A strong second and third quarter was the difference for the Bulldogs during Thursday’s victory over the Wasps.
BBA pulled ahead with 7:01 in the first quarter when Katie Crabtree scored on an assist from Abby Farrington.
Crabtree returned the favor with 6:21 left in the second quarter, setting up a Farrington goal. Arden Wojtach, on an assist from Efremia Geralis, scored the final goal of the half.
Celsey McMahon and Wojtach had goals in the third quarter. Wojtach assisted on the first and Farrington on the second.
BBA split time in goal between Hannah Callen and Mac Thuermer. Thuermer made three saves. Woodstock’s goalie Audrey Emery made 18 saves.
“BBA dominated the play all four quarters, although Woodstock did break through a couple of times,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli. “We had great play from Annabelle Gray at left mid and Sam Stevenson at center back.
BBA (4-1) will host Springfield at noon Saturday.
