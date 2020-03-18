Vermont’s premier boys hockey players and coaches were honored Wednesday with the release of the 2019-20 All-Stars.
Stowe senior Alex Tilgner was named Player of the Year for Division I. The three-sport standout helped the Raiders upset top-seeded Essex to reach the title game at Gutterson Fielhouse. This past fall he led his soccer team to its eighth straight championship.
Teammates Atticus Eiden and Oli Paumgarten were also selected to the All-Star squad and Stowe’s Adrien Melrose was named Coach of the Year. Two years ago Melrose guided the Stowe girls to their first title before taking over for former boys coach Chris Eaton this winter.
Essex’s Chris Line and BFA-St. Albans’ Tom McDonald also collected Coach of the Year honors. McDonald’s team earned its 19th title with a 4-1 victory over Stowe. Bobwhites goalie Dan Ellis and forward Parker Gratton were named to the First Team, while BFA defenseman Dominic Liscinsky made the Second Team.
Milton’s Jackson Ehler is the Division II Player of the Year and Yellowjackets bench boss Bryant Perry is the Coach of the Year. Harwood skated to a 3-2 overtime victory over Milton in the championship and the Highlanders were rewarded with six All-Star nods. Finn O’Hara, Skylar Platt, Oliver Hammond, Liam Guyette, Gavin Thomsen and Tyson Sylvia represented HU, which captured its first crown in 15 years.
Division I Boys Hockey All-Stars
Player of the Year
Alex Tilgner, Stowe
Coaches of the Year
Adrien Melrose, Stowe Chris Line, Essex Tom McDonald, BFA
First Team
G: Dan Ellis, BFA F: Ryan Clark, Essex F: Atticus Eiden, Stowe F: Parker Gratton, BFA D: Jason Smith, Essex D: Tucker Stearns, Middlebury
Second Team
G: Carson Barnes, Rice F: Connor Peet, Rice F: Garrett Micciche, Rice F: Sam Rubman, Rice D: Dominic Liscinsky, BFA D: Dae Han McHugh, Rice
Third Team
G: Paul Gordon, Essex F: Jaden Duprey, Rice F: James Bernicke, CVU F: Christian Day, Spaulding D: Oli Paumgarten, Stowe D: Reilly Hickey, Rice
Division II Boys Hockey All-Stars
Player of the Year
Jackson Ehler, Milton
Coach of the Year
Bryant Perry, Milton
First Team
G: Henry Greene, Woodstock F: Joe McCoy, BBA F: Martin Rudolph, Lyndon F: Finn O’Hara, Harwood D: Riley Shepherd, Woodstock D: Kyle Gilbert, Mississquoi
Second Team
G: Ethan Simonds, BBA F: Skylar Platt, Harwood F: Charles Greene, Woodstock F: Owen Perry, Milton D: Duncan D’Olimpio, Lyndon D: Oliver Hammond, Harwood
Third Team
G: Brad Labombard, Burlington F: Hunter Mason, Mississquoi F: Jack Pattison, Brattleboro F: Patrick Gaudreau, Lyndon D: Cooper Goodrich, Milton D: Evan Kurash, Woodstock
Honorable Mention
G: Colby Boyce, Hartford, Conlon St. John, Lyndon, Liam Guyette, Harwood F: Daniel Lanoue, Lyndon, Greggor Vogel, St. Johnsbury, Will Taggard, Brattleboro, Jeremy Reardon, St. Johnsbury, William Hauf, Mt. Mansfield, Andrew Gubbins, Woodstock, Jakub Mulak, BBA, Gavin Thomsen, Harwood, Nick DeSouza, Milton, Jackson Porter, Mississquoi D: Sam Solod, Mt. Mansfield, Nathan Powers, Brattleboro, Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro, Dzamal Benda, Lyndon, Tyson Sylvia, Harwood
