STOWE — A two-event golf season may have been underwhelming for many Vermont schools.
The Stowe Raiders weren’t complaining Wednesday.
A fifth title in six seasons was the cherry on top of a brief-but-memorable 2020 campaign for coach Chris Eaton and his athletes. Stowe avenged last year’s eight-stroke loss to Hartford, posting a four-person team total of 345 strokes at the Country Club of Barre. Runner-up U-32 was a distant 15 shots back, so Stowe’s reign atop Division II was never really threatened.
“Barre is a tough course,” Eaton said. “And you throw some wind and rain into that and it makes it really difficult conditions and hard to concentrate for these guys. It’s only our second match of the year as a team. So I’m proud of the way that our guys handled themselves.”
The VPA sent out golfers in pods with their own teammates to promote social distancing. Even though athletes could not share club information or give advice, it created a less cutthroat atmosphere.
“Playing as a group made it very different,” Eatson said. “But it allowed our more positive players to give some energy to the guys who weren’t doing as well.”
Chace Newhouse paced the Raiders with an 8-over 79 after fighting through wind and rain most of the day. Lincoln Sinclair (85), JP Marhefka (90) and Bowman Graves (91) locked up the victory. Fellow Raider Will Borchausen added a 101 as a safety net.
Most of Stowe’s top guns arranged practice rounds for Monday or Tuesday to get a fresh glimpse of the course layout for states. Athletes also attempted to play through a simulated round at the Stowe driving range by hitting shots replicating the hole-by-hole situations at Barre.
“We reviewed the holes and talked about the fact that you don’t have to use the driver on everything,” Eaton said. “And that leaving things short at Barre is better than necessarily going long on a lot of holes. So they took that practice the past couple days, and then seeing the course. And they didn’t try to be heroes out there, which works out a lot better.”
Newhouse was also a standout for the Raiders’ 2018 squad that won states with a 314. He led his team with a 78 at last week’s qualifying tourney and made 10 pars Wednesday. His only real hiccup was a triple-bogey on No. 6, but he gained back ground with a birdie on No. 15.
“Chace did a winter semester down in Florida at a golf academy and he has taken over a good leadership role this year,” Eaton said. “He brought some of the stuff he learned there and really took on a coaching role with some of the guys.”
Sinclair shot a team-best 82 at last year’s states, where Stowe posted a team scow of 347. He didn’t need any birdies for his 85 Wednesday, following up a round of 78 at Sectionals.
“Lincoln started bogey, double-bogey,” Eaton said. “But he was able to right the ship and be a steady player throughout the round.”
Although Marhefka was not a contributor to the team scoring last week, eh wound up third on his squad at states. His 14-shot improvement allowed the Raiders to stay calm as Mother Nature kept things interesting.
“JP didn’t compete with us last year, so he didn’t have a ton of experience,” Eaton said. “But this year he came out really strong in practice. He put in a lot of work over the summer. Sectionals didn’t really show it, but the better parts of his game came out today.”
Graves was another clutch performer, lowering his score from Sectionals by a dozen strokes.
“Woodstock did not agree with Bow for Sectionals, but today was more typical of his standard shooting,” Eaton said. “He played this summer a lot and got pretty consistent in the 80s. Today was a little higher. But at the same time he was pretty steady throughout the day. And that was helpful for the rest of our guys, having someone who isn’t blowing up all the time and has good, positive energy.”
Brochhausen wound up with a 92 at Sectionals and made sure he was close to his teammates again in Barre.
“You would expect on a day like today that it’s going to be hard to get four consistent scores out there, so we were lucky enough to get it,” Eaton said. “Today wasn’t necessarily Will’s day. But he brought what we needed at Sectionals, which was important. And you hope that’s what happens: When one player is down, another steps it up. Which is what Will and JP did at Sectionals and states.”
The top scorers for U-32 were Riley Richards (84), Saywer Mislak (88), Neil Rohan (92) and Owen Kellington (96). The Raiders were only 10 shots off the winning pace at Sectionals, led by an 80 from Richards.
“It was nice to play with my teammates,” Richards said. “It helped to have a good attitude and pick yourself up. After a bad shot, you say, ‘It’s OK. Get it next one.’ You can’t give your teammates advice, but you can calm them down and make sure their mentality is good.”
Richards started his round with four straight pars before a bogey on No. 5 and a double-bogey on No. 6. He made the turn at 41 and opened the back nine with another double before settling down at the end. He barley missed long chips for birdie on No. 15 and 16 before closing out his round with a 3 on the par-4 18th.
“It’s been a fun experience to represent U-32 and try to get a win,” Richards said. “Owen is committed D-I to play baseball, but he played golf as a kid. So this summer I got him to get a membership up here and try to play.”
First-year U-32 coach Pat Sikora chalked up the last month as an instructional season, which was timely for the newer golfers. The Raiders are poised to have 14 returners next year and Sikora is confident that they can learn from a few mistakes.
“Stowe was going to be the team to beat today,” Sikora said. “We got off to a great start and then we just couldn’t deal with the conditions as well as they did. Our guys were rushing things and they missed a lot of easy putts. I think I counted six putts that were 6 inches or less that they missed. And maybe another six or seven that were a foot or just over a foot. They were trying to get to the tee box and hit as quickly as they could. And they started making some mis-hits, so the weather definitely affects the game.”
Sikora is optimistic about his team’s chances next year, though Stowe should be reloaded as well. As drenched golfers closed out the shortest season in Vermont history Wednesday, it was obvious that members of every school were thrilled simply to be competing again.
For Stowe, however, there was something extra on the line.
“They felt a lot of pressure because we felt like we let last year slip away,” Eaton said. “Unfortunately last year we had three players not players not perform well. And you usually can have two players not perform well. So this year was a lot about redemption for Chace, Lincoln and Bow, who were on that team last year with two seniors. And Will and JP were at practice all the time last year and were really close to competing as well. So they talked a lot about it. It’s a unique season and it’s hard to get kids in competitive golf mode when you only have two matches.”
DIVISION II TEAM SCORES
