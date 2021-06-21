MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers lost for the first time in six games Sunday night as they fell 10-3 against the North Adams SteepleCats in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Recreation Field.
The SteepleCats did not wait long to get on the board. Lucas Donlon led off the game with a single and Matt Schilling reached on a Mountaineers fielding error. Charles Middleton roped a single into center field, driving in both Schilling and Donlon.
The score stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning. Vincent Cimini blasted his first home run of the season, closing the gap to 2-1. North Adams scored runs in the sixth inning, thanks to a one-run double by Hayden Gilliand that drove in Justin Gretch.
In the bottom of the inning, Evan Giordano ripped a home run to left field. His second home run of the season brought the Mountaineers to within one run. But that was as close as the Mountaineers would come.
The SteepleCats tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning on a one-run double by Thomas Gavello and a one-run single by Middleton. North Adams scored another run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Neto in the eighth inning, giving the SteepleCats a 6-2 lead.
North Adams sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth inning and scored four times. Mountaineers infielder Matt McDermott took over pitching duties to record the final out in the ninth inning. He struck out the only batter he faced.
Pitcher Landon Willeman started for the SteepleCats (5-5-2) and earned the win. Alex Bryant was charged with the loss. Bryant tossed four-plus innings, giving up three hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.