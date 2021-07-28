The biggest American-Canadian Tour race of the summer arrives at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The $10,000-to-win Midsummer Classic 250 is drawing the biggest names in the ACT Late Model community as they chase the glory of winning the longest, highest-paying race on the championship schedule.
The All-Star entry list includes a flurry of former touring champions, top 2021 contenders, weekly racing champions and “renegades” from around the region. The largest field in the event’s history could be on hand as it continues to gain status among racers and fans. And the excitement will continue after the racing with a Northstar Fireworks show.
At least six ACT and Pro All Stars Series champions will do battle at the 250-lap showdown. Reigning ACT champ Jimmy Hebert, three-time ACT champ Wayne Helliwell Jr. and 2016 ACT champion Nick Sweet are all confirmed for the event.
Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw are also among the pre-race favorites. The drivers currently sit second and third in ACT points standings, respectively. They have a combined 15 PASS championships. Defending PASS national champion Mike Hopkins, the most recent ACT winner, has entered as well.
Plenty of other current ACT standouts are joining this group. There’s ACT point leader Tom Carey III of New Salem, MA, defending Rookie of the Year Derek Gluchacki of North Dartmouth, MA, current top rookies Shawn Swallow and Erick Sands, rising junior Stephen Donahue, and longtime ACT supporter Matt Anderson. Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist Ryan Kuhn, former White Mountain winner Jesse Switser, teenager Trenton Goodrow, and sisters Reilly and Peyton Lanphear are making the Midsummer 250 the latest stop in their part-time ACT schedules.
Several weekly racers are attempting their hand at the extra distance, which is five times the length of a normal Late Model feature at White Mountain. Eight-time track champion Quinny Welch and two-time Thunder Road champion Jason Corliss are the biggest weekly names confirmed for the 250. Several other White Mountain regulars, including points leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Midseason Championship winner Jeff Marshall, are anticipated to take a crack at the top prize.
There are the “outlaw” racers who simply want to win. Those drivers include Jamie Swallow Jr. and Ryan Olsen, who have both won White Mountain events in partial schedules. Defending Midsummer 250 winner Dillon Moltz was at White Mountain this past weekend tuning up for the big show. Mark Jenison is making the trip from Rhode Island, while Robby Gordon Douglas will travel all the way North Caroline.
The event itself is the ultimate test of man, machine and mind. Teams may use up to eight tires purchased at the track on race day. They can change those tires whenever they please — or not change them at all like Moltz did in 2020. Drivers must make sure their equipment lasts for 250 laps while being close enough to the front for a late-race charge. There will be a fuel-only stop near the one-third mark of the race to remove that element from the equation.
The fast way around White Mountain often changes during an event, so racers must adapt their style and setups. Avoiding trouble is also a near-requirement for victory. And before all of that, teams must first qualify for the 250-lap feature. With a large car count expected, a starting spot is not guaranteed for anyone. Multiple ACT and White Mountain regulars failed to qualify for last year’s event.
