BAREE — Top auto racers from the the Northeast will help Thunder Road ring in its silver anniversary of hosting a season-opening American-CanadianTour event this Sunday.
The Community Bank N.A. 150 will mark the beginning of the 2023 schedule at the Granite City track and also kicks off a busy three-week stretch for the ACT drivers.
An unexpected weather-related rescheduling for the Stafford Speedway event has left the ACT Tour teams champing at the bit to face off against each other. Massachusetts racer Derek Gluchacki leads the point standings after earning his second consecutive Northeast Classic win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 15. Tom Carey III and defending ACT champion D.J. Shaw are currently tied for second in the standings.
While Carey has said that Thunder Road is not his favorite track, Shaw triumphed at the Labor Day Classic last September to join father his Dale on the wins list of the 44-year-old event. Former ACT champion and multi-time Thunder Road winner Joey Polewarczyk also returns to the high banks along with fellow former champion Jimmy Hebert. Quebec’s Alexendre Tardif is attempting to improve upon his previous Thunder Road results and will be a top podium contender along with Quinny Welch, Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Erick Sands and Gabe Brown.
“It’s hard to believe we’re celebrating the 25th Community Bank 150,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The American-Canadian Tour and Thunder Road have produced some of the best races together over that time especially and we’re certain that this Sunday will be no different.”
The regular Thunder Road drivers are ready to take on the touring stars, with defending King of the Road Chris Pelkey determined to back up the hype. After securing his first championship last season, Pelkey still has something to prove against the ACT crowd. The Barre native had taken on a full ACT schedule before focusing on Thunder Road and is no stranger to ACT success. Pelkey secured a career-best third-place-finish in last year’s Community Bank 150. After winning the ACT-sanctioned Vermont Milk Bowl in October, Pelkey is determined to earn his first points-counting ACT win.
Last year’s championship runner-up and perennial contender Kyle Pembroke is looking to stay hot after recording a career-best ACT finish of fourth. Fayston racer Brooks Clark is also ready to return and is eyeing his second Community Bank 150 victory. Former track champions Jason Corliss and Bobby Therrien, former Rookie of the Year Brandon Lanphear, Memorial Day Classic winner Tyler Cahoon and multi-time winner Cody Blake could also be front-runners. Young-gun standouts include Tanner Woodard, Bryan Wall Jr., Kaiden Fisher and Cody Schoolcraft.
Eight-time champion Brian Hoar is also gearing up for a return to the ACT action for several appearances in 2023. Hoar isn’t the only highly decorated driver back in the mix at North America’s most competitive short track series. Seven-time ACT Tour champion and 2009 Thunder Road King of the Road Jean-Paul Cyr is also returning along with six-time ACT champion Robbie Crouch.
The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also compete Sunday. Annual Class Day activities to celebrate the 2022 track champions and the 2023 class of racers begins at 12:55 p.m., with post time for the Community Bank 150 set for 1:30 p.m. Grandstands will open at 10 a.m. Sunday, with general admission pricing set at $30 for adults and $10 for chidden ages 6-12.
