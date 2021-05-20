The high banks of Thunder Road will roar back to life May 30 with the 58th Memorial Day Classic.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic event returns for a full afternoon of holiday action.
The Memorial Day Classic started in 1961 during the second year of the track’s existence. The 2020 cancellation marked the first time since 1981 the event was not held. This year, stars such as Trampas Demers, Jason Corliss, Brooks Clark, Bobby Therrien and Scott Dragon will battle for a spot on the event’s granite monument.
“The history of Thunder Road is very important as far as the track itself,” Demers said. “The Memorial Day Classic gets you on the granite. And that’s what ultimately matters, because you’re etched in stone at that point. It’s an important race for everybody. It kicks off the season for Thunder Road weekly racing, so it’s also an important event from that standpoint — because as we know, the weekly competition is super-competitive.”
The rich history of the Memorial Day Classic spans divisions, series and generations. It began as an event for the Sportsman Coupes before shifting to the Modifieds, Flying Tigers and Late Model Sportsmen through the 1960s and 1970s. In 1982, the Memorial Day Classic marked Thunder Road’s return after the high banks sat dormant for nearly two years. The event was part of the ACT Pro Stock Tour schedule through 1995 before becoming an ACT Late Model Tour event for many years.
Now, the Memorial Day Classic is the opener in the Late Model “King of the Road” battle. As the first of 14 point-counting events, drivers will attempt to start their season on the right foot. The event has increased to 125 laps this year, but the goal of claiming the top spot remains the same.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s 50 laps or 125 laps — you have to be there on the final lap,” Demers said. “I think the patience that you need to pace yourself is important. There’s also tire management and the weather, which has the potential to be warm. That would be the first time we expose ourselves to that situation with the Hoosier tires, which is another factor. Based on the way the car drove at the Community Bank N.A. 150, I’m more excited than I’ve been in many years (for the season). I think we showed that we gained a lot throughout the winter, and we learned a lot from last year from some paths that we went down and where we came back. I think week in and week out, with the Hoosier tires, we’re going to see some really good competition and side-by-side racing.”
Demers, the 2005 Memorial Day Classic Champion, is one of several former winners likely to be in the field again. Barre’s Jason Corliss won the last edition of the event. Now, he will start his quest for both a third straight “King of the Road” title and a third Memorial Day Classic trophy. Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien, the 2017 winner, is expected to chase another granite monument spot. Danville’s Tyler Cahoon is another top contender after prevailing in 2016, while Barre’s Cody Blake is another defending champ.
Meanwhile, many top Thunder Road Late Model drivers are hungry for their first Memorial Day Classic triumph. Milton’s Scott Dragon, a two-time “King of the Road”, is still searching for a victory at the early-season event. Another driver with lots of motivation is Fayston’s Brooks Clark, who captured the Community Bank N.A. 150 two weeks ago. Racers such as Marcel J. Gravel, Matt White, Kyle Pembroke and Christopher Pelkey have combined to earn a lot of Thunder Road victories, but a Memorial Day Classic victory has been elusive.
The Flying Tigers will share center stage as drivers prepare for the opener of the Triple Crown Series. The Tigers will go 100 green-flag laps in their biggest race of the season.
Opening Day winner Jaden Perry, four-time Flying Tiger Champion Jason Woodard, former Triple Crown Champions Mike Martin and Joel Hodgdon, 2020 Most Improved Driver Sam Caron and veteran Derrick Calkins are entered for this year’s Triple Crown Series. Also entered are rising stars Brandon Gray, Stephen Martin, Tyler Austin, Kelsea Woodard, Cooper French. White Mountain Motorsports Park regulars Matt Potter and Russ Clark will head to Thunder Road, while Florida’s Jeff Oeschger is making an even longer haul.
The Street Stocks and Road Warriors add a double-barreled attack of four-cylinder thrills. In the Street Stocks, former champions Jeffrey Martin, Tommy “Thunder” Smith and Jamie Davis are attempting to hold off the new generation of Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, James Dopp and Kyler Davis. The Road Warriors will do their best to steal the show. Talented racers Frank Putney, Fred Fleury, Sean McCarthy, Paige Whittemore and Josh Vilbrin will be in the mix.
Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and $40 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.