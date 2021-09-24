Excitement is reaching a fever pitch among teams and fans leading up to the 59th Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend.
The acton atop Quarry Hill will take place from Oct. 1-3 to cap the 62nd season of competition at Thunder Road. The biggest names in local and regional Late Model racing have already signed up for “The Toughest Short Track Race in North America.” Pre-registration numbers are ahead of last year’s edition, with former Milk Bowl winners, regional touring champions weekly racing stars in the mix. The drivers are getting ready for three 50-lap segments, with $10,000 guaranteed to the winner and $62,000 in posted awards.
“Every year around this time, you know what’s coming,” Wolcott racer Marcel J. Gravel said. “Since I’ve been a kid — just a couple of years old — I’ve been going to the Milk Bowl. I know that it’s the biggest, baddest short track race in America. And I know that I want to win it someday. Everything about the event gets me jazzed up at this time of year.”
Gravel’s excitement is shared by the rest of the competitors preparing for battle. At least four previous Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl winners will attempt to add another ceremonial kiss of a Vermont dairy cow to their memory book. Barre’s Jason Corliss is the three-time defending “King of the Road” and has won three of the last four Milk Bowls. He now aims to tie Robbie Crouch’s record of four Milk Bowl victories.
Other previous winners on the Milk Bowl entry list include 2019 winner Bobby Therrien, 2010 winner Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and 2009 winner John Donahue. For the Donahue’s, this year’s Milk Bowl will be a true family affair. John’s brother Bill and son Stephen are also entered.
Every driver who finished in the top-10 of this year’s Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model weekly points has committed to the Milk Bowl. This includes Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey, Danville’s Tyler Cahoon, Shelburne’s Trampas Demers and Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie. Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard, who pulled off the year’s biggest upset in the Late Models, is now looking for another victory.
Waitsfield’s Brooks Clark emerged as a Milk Bowl favorite by sweeping the ACT Late Model Tour races at Thunder Road this year. He has started 11 straight Milk Bowls, marking the longest active streak at the event. Clark has cracked the podium twice by placing second and third. Northfield’s Matt White is another part-time Thunder Road star on the entry list. Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin, who just finished runner-up in Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger points, will make his Late Model debut at the Milk Bowl.
ACT points leader D.J. Shaw and reigning ACT champion Jimmy Hebert lead the charge of regional stars. Shaw is part of an Arnold Hill Motorsports team effort with Matthew Smith. Williamstown’s Hebert was the runner-up at the Labor Day Classic, showing he’s close to that elusive Thunder Road Late Model win. Rhode Island’s Mike Benevides has become a Milk Bowl regular and will make the trek to Vermont again.
Waterbury sisters Reilly and Peyton Lanphear are also attempting to qualify for this year’s Milk Bowl. It will be the first attempt for Reilly and the second attempt for Peyton. Veterans Blair Bessett and Terry Reil are dusting off their rides for a shot at the Milk Bowl.
With such a strong field and the unique three-segment format, racers are looking for edges where they can find them. That begins with Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Qualifying Day on Oct. 2. It’s the only time all year that the Late Models have a time-trial event at Thunder Road. The fastest two times are locked into the front row for Segment 1. The times then determine the line-ups for the 50-lap qualifying races that set positions 3-18 on the Segment 1 starting grid.
“Those are essentially, at least for me, the two most important laps of the season,” said Gravel, who set the Thunder Road track record in time trials for the 2017 Milk Bowl. “Yeah, we race weekly and everything like that. But I want to nail those laps. There’s a lot of pressure on those laps. Because to really have a shot at winning (the Milk Bowl), you need to start inside probably the top 6 or 8. I’m sure people have won it from deeper. But with guys like Jason Corliss and Bobby Therrien, and all these top guys who are going to start inside the top-10 of this race, you need every advantage you can get.”
Once drivers are in the field, they must be on their game every lap. The finish of each segment is inverted for the start of the second segment. Drivers earn one point per position. And the driver with the fewest points at the end of three segments is the overall winner. They would join short track racing legends such as Crouch, Patrick Laperle, Dave Dion, Russ Ingerson, brothers Beaver and Bobby Dragon, Kevin Lepage and Nick Sweet on the granite monument behind the track’s main tower.
The Milk Bowl is part of a three-day racing weekend. Ten divisions are in action as fans will be treated to a National Championship event for the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models. There racing card also features the PASS Modifieds and Mini Milk Bowls for Thunder Road’s support divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.