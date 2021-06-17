Spaulding’s Zach Stabell and Montpelier’s Marshall Donahue were named to the North roster for Friday’s Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South Senior Baseball Classic.
The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games at Bellows Falls Union High’s Hadley Field in Westminster. Montpelier coach Logan Cooke and Williamstown’s Troy Busconi will serve as assistants for the North under CVU’s Tim Albertson, who is the head coach. Essex’s Tim Root will also be an assistant coach.
“It’s a good litmus of where the state of Central Vermont baseball is,” Cooke said. “I don’t talk a ton with the Spaulding coach — but with Geoff (Green) at U-32 and Dom (Moreno) at Harwood, everyone has the same goal. Baseball in Vermont has had Chittenden County as the epicenter with the best teams, the best players, the best coaches. And there is a general goal of changing that and making Central Vermont more known for baseball.”
Cooke and Donahue helped the Solons (11-6-1) finish with a winning record for the first time since 2005. The Solons defeated eventual Division III champ Peoples and earned a 14-4 win over D-II powerhouse Harwood. The Solons beat Williamstown in the playdowns to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in 20 years.
Stabell is a three-sport standout who guided his teams to a trio of breakthrough seasons as a senior. He helped the Tide football squad reach the regional championship against St. Johnsbury before leading the basketball team to its first playoff victory since 2015. Stabell’s contributions on the baseball diamond were crucial for a 16-3 squad that earned the No. 2 seed for the D-II tournament. The Tide earned two victories over Enosburg (13-5), won a playoff game for the first time since 2010 and punched their ticket to the final for the first time since 1990.
“Owen Kellington would have made the team, but U-32’s graduation is Friday night,” Cooke said. “We’ve always had the players. But I can’t remember when all four of the big Central Vermont teams — Montpelier, Harwood, U-32 and Spaulding — all had very successful seasons. And obviously U-32 and Spaulding made it all the way, with U-32 winning. Harwood was the No. 3 seed in D-II and Montpelier was the No. 2 seed in D-III.”
Cooke, Moreno and Spaulding’s Dan Kiniry are all first-year coaches, making the accomplishments even more impressive. Green is the veteran of the bunch after returning for his second season with U-32. The rosters for all four squads are loaded with underclass standouts.
“U-32 only graduated three seniors and Harwood only had two,” Cooke said. “Spaulding has a bunch of really talented younger players and they had a sophomore start the championship game on the mound. And we had just Marshall. It’s exciting stuff. I know all those teams have guys playing this summer as well. So it sends a good message. It’s always been there, but now it’s in force. As much as we’re all rivals with each other, we all have the same goal. That’s why Geoff and I have teamed up to do (Montpelier) Legion, and Troy Busconi is coaching Legion for Barre.”
Rounding out the North roster are Christian Vallee of BFA St. Albans; Ryan Eaton of Champlain Valley; Colby Fane-Cushing and Jack Talbot of Colchester; Kam Lovelette and Justis Orton of Enosburg; Stefan DiGangi of Essex; Will Michuch and Matt Selby of Lamoille; Patrick Walker of Missisquoi; Colby Lathrop of Mount Abraham; Shreyas Parikh of Mount Mansfield; Cole Tarrant of Rice Memorial; and Barrett Barrows, Jarrett Muzzy and Tucker Stearns of Vergennes.
The South roster features Dylan Wright of Arlington; Elliot Graham and Grady Lockerby of Bellows Falls; Brandon Burns and Sam Steinman of Burr & Burton; Jonah Boyea and Matt Haskins, Mill River; Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt of Mount Anthony; Alex Polli of Otter Valley; Ryan Alt of Poultney; Ryan Flanders of Rutland; Michael Goodnough of West Rutland; Curtis Barry of White River Valley; and Ethan Lawyer of Windsor.
Otter Valley’s Mike Howe is head coach of the South. He will be assisted by Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls, Matt McCarthy of Green Mountain, Jamie Briggs of Arlington assistant and Brayden Shannon of Otter Valley.
There are no spectator restrictions for the event and admission is free. The Twin State Baseball Classic Senior All-Star Game between Vermont and New Hampshire will return in 2022 along with the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.