St. Johnsbury and U-32 packed in an early-season track and field meet Tuesday before athletes were packing snowballs a few hours later.
The Hilltoppers took advantage of favorable spring conditions while they lasted, kicking off the 2021 schedule with a lopsided sweep.
Calais runner Aine Fannon helped the St. Johnsbury girls showcase the same balance that's resulted in Division I championships the last five years. A winning score of 356 points was easily enough to defeat the Raiders (178).
On the boys' side, Duxbury's Hale Boyden helped St. Johnsbury (368.5) outlast U-32 (246.5). The Hilltopper boys earned 28 of their 31 championships in D-I. Essex recorded a 19-point victory over St. Johnsbury in the 2019 championship before last year's season was cancelled due to Covid.
The U-32 boys rattled off six straight D-II titles from 2013 to 2018. Bellows Falls moved up from D-III to D-II in 2019 and claimed its seventh straight crown with a 24-point victory over the Raiders. The U-32 girls snagged top D-II honors in 1996, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Coaches Mark Chaplin and Andrew Tripp claimed cross-country running titles with the Raiders last fall before U-32 Nordic secured a boys and girls sweep for the third straight year in Nordic skiing. Many standouts from those programs will attempt accomplish a rare triple crown at 2021 track and field championships.
"Our distance runners have had cross country and Nordic ski seasons both the past two years - all they missed was the track season last spring," Chaplin said. "But for everyone else, it's been a long time since they've been able to throw, jump, hurdle, sprint or vault. It was hard to know what to expect. Most of our previous stars graduated, so the majority of the team is either new or unproven. It was a bit of a challenge putting them up against a perennial Division I powerhouse like St. J - especially after such an abbreviated preseason. But I thought they did well under the circumstances."
Caroline Kirby was a three-time winner for the Raiders. The 2019 and 2020 Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year showed off her wheels in the 200-meter dash, triumphing in 28.5 seconds. She placed first in long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 7.5 inches. She also teamed up with Shams Ferver, Nina Young and Greta Little on the winning 4x100-meter relay team. Little won the 100-meter dash in 14 seconds. The Raiders were mostly untouchable in the 200, led by Kirby (28.5 seconds), Little (second, 28.7), Young (fourth, 32.7), Olivia Hogan (fifth, 33.6) and Olivia Serrano (sixth, 34.1).
St. Johnsbury cross-country running star Merrick Hemond also prevailed in three events. She finished first during the 800 and 1,500 in addition to winning the 4x800 Relay along with Fannon, Hannah Roberts and Katie Ryan. Fannon dominated the 3,000, while Roberts, Ryan, Hazel Fay and Peggy Fisher teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Fay also placed first in the 400.
Hannah Angell collected top honors in shot put, discus and javelin for the Hilltoppers. Teammate Elizabeth Jones wound up first in the 100 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump. Isabella Bostic helped secure the team victory by triumphing in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Boyden won the boys 1,500 and spearheaded a 4x800 relay victory along with Braden Anthes, Nathan Lenzini and Carson Eames. Denzel Ebohon, Patrick Keenan, Andrew Bugbee and Jaden Thomson set the pace in the 4x100 relay for the hosts. Thomson also walked away victorious in high jump and the 400, whileEbohon won the 100 and 200.
Additional individual winners for St. J were Luke Young-Xu (110 hurdles), Michael Hazard (300 hurdles), Kyle Jones (shot put), Connor Collins (pole vault), Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad (long jump) and Carbur Rousseau (triple jump).
U-32's Cameron Thompson, Bennett Clark, Carter Little, Wylder Gluck combined efforts to win the 4x400 relay. Raiders Jed Kurts (800), Leo Cioffi (3,000), Jack Fortin (discus) and Jacob McCoy (javelin) also delivered winning efforts.
Kurts won the 800 in 2 minutes, 8 seconds and was followed by Little (second, 2:09) and fellow Raiders Jacob Miller-Arsenault (third, 2:12) and Sargent Burns (fourth, 2:17). The Raiders grabbed the top six spots in the 3,000, led by Leo Cioffi (9:30), Patrick Cioffi (9:31), Oliver Hansen (9:36), Alex Saunders (9:59), Cyrus Hansen (10:06) and Wilder Brown (10:07).
"We had some excellent performances from our distance runners, our throwers, and our sprinters - especially among the girls sprinters," Chaplin said. "We also have some hurdlers, vaulters and jumpers that are just learning their events, but showing real potential. It was too early, cold and windy to expect too many high-quality times and distances. But we were at least able to measure ourselves against St. J. I'll be very curious to see results from other meets with Division II schools, and see how we match up."
U-32 and St. Johnsbury runners will return to action for a distance track event at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Burlington.
"Now we just need a bit more decent weather so we can work on our technical events," Chaplin said. "You just can't hurdle or pole vault in the snow."
