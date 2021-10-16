CRAFTSBURY - Three St. Johnsbury runners cracked the top-6 during Saturday's 19-point cross-country victory over runner-up Craftsbury at the boys NVAC Mountain Division Championships.
The Hilltoppers (42 points) and Chargers (61 points) were followed by Harwood (106 points), U-32 (125 points) and Montpelier (146 points). St. Johnsbury senior Evan Thornton-Sherman won the race in 16 minutes, 29.8 seconds. Teammate Hale Boyden placed fourth in 17:38.7.
"I felt like I paced myself alright," Thornton-Sherman said. "I definitely could have gone faster. But we've got states in two weeks and that's my real goal."
North Country's James Cilwik finished second in 17:15. Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy (17:25.5) rounded out the podium, while teammate Charlie Krebs was fifth (17:55.7).
"I broke away at the start and I didn't really see them until I was looping around the second loop," Thornton-Sherman said. "Today I really tried to take it as more of a tempo type of run. I was really trying to hit a pace. ...And I think I did pretty well with pacing it. It's a really challenging course - they made some good improvements."
St. Johnsbury's Andrew Thornton-Sherman (sixth, 18:01.9), Carson Eames (14th, 19:05.8) and Ryan Callaghan (17th, 19:19.1) also scored points. The Hilltoppers will take on Division I heavy-hitters BFA-St. Albans, CVU, South Burlington and Essex during state championships Oct. 30 in Thetford.
"D-I is stacked, for sure, in terms of individuals and teams," Boyden said. "And then obviously we've got a bunch of individuals from D-II and D-III who are also up there for a top spot. So it's a little tricky at states because you don't get to race them all. But I'm looking forward to it. With the exception of U-32, our main competition for teams are in D-I. So we're fortunate to be able to race against them."
Thornton-Sherman crossed the line in 16:49.7 at last year's state championship race to place second. Boyden, a Duxbury runner and former Harwood racer, was fifth in 17:34.7. The duo led the Hilltoppers during Saturday's two-lap event to solidify St. Johnsbury's spot among Vermont's top teams.
"It's a really tough course," Boyden said. "Loops tend to be a little harder than a one-lap course simply because you have a better idea of how much you have left to do. And the best way to run a race is one small section at a time. If you think about the whole thing, you can't keep going."
Leahy was followed by Craftsbury teammates Charlie Krebs (fifth, 17:55.7), Leo Circosta (ninth, 18:42.1), Alan Moody (15th, 19:07) and Matthew Califano (29th, 20:38.2). The Chargers captured last year's D-III title with a 23-point victory over Stowe and returned the majority of their runners this fall. Winning another D-III title is the top priority, but Craftsbury has an added goal of finishing among the top six teams overall to qualify for the New England Championships.
"It's going to be really rough," Leahy said. "St. J got us today, and they're one of the teams we're trying to beat. But one of our runners (Charlie Kehler) is a little hurt right now, so he didn't race. And he's our third runner, so he's a pretty important person on our team."
A daunting climb near the end of both laps made pacing a chore mentally and physically. Leahy attempted to stick with Thornton-Sherman and Cilwik until the leaders made big moves up the "Screaming Mimi" portion of the course.
"I was just running with them the whole time, until the big hill," Leahy said. "James just sent it up that and I didn't have it in my legs. They had better days than me. ...I'm a little bit bummed. I didn't feel that great. We're still coming off of pretty big training block, so it's reasonable that I'm sore. But I ran faster than I did the last time I ran on this course, so I'm pretty happy with that."
The Chargers' bid for a spot at New England's is a rarity for a D-III school. Craftsbury will mix it up with D-I powers BFA-St. Albans, CVU, South Burlington and Essex in addition to five-time defending D-II champ U-32.
"It's not necessarily fair or unfair," Leahy said. "You just have to be tougher… We're really gunning for it and it's good. Our running team is maybe a fifth of this whole school. And we're really lucky that we have so many boys who are talented and mentally willing enough to do the training and effort to perform at such a high level."
Harwood's top racers were Ebbe Lillis (11th, 18:47.1), Noah Rivera (13th, 19:04), Indy Metcalf (23rd, 19:54.6), Christopher Cummiskey (26th, 20:16.6) and Lincoln Gage (33rd, 20:48.1). The fastest U-32 competitors were Taggart Schrader (seventh, 18:05.9), Wilder Brown (12th, 18:56), Andrew McKinstry (18th, 19:36.5), Wyatt Malloy (43rd, 21:15.9) and Tennessee Lamb (45th, 21:35.9). An up-and-coming Montpelier squad featured Ezra Merrill-Triplett (21st, 19:53.5), Jay Borland (27th, 20:17.1), Luke Murphy (28th, 20:19.8), Chase Ehrlich (32nd, 20:47.1) and Sage Grossi (38th, 21:07.3).
U-32's top six runners did not compete, using the planned off-day to recover and cheer on their teammates atop the big climb.
"We knew that for the whole season - they've raced four weekends in a row," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "Two of those weekends they traveled. One was an overnight. And three high-level, very competitive races - Manchester (N.H.), Woods Trail, Manhattan - in a row. Kids only have so much physical and psychological energy. And since our goal races are in November - maybe even late November - we've got to keep our eyes on the prize."
Schrader and Brown are both potential racers at states for U-32, which is also a berth to New England's. The Raiders will preview the state championship venue Wednesday.
"We have two seventh men: Half the time it's Wilder, half the time it's Taggert," Tripp said. "So it's a luxury. We've been lucky. And as a coach, that's one of the best problems you can have. Because that brings everybody up. And if there's good, healthy competition on the team at a really high level, everyone benefits. Today Andrew McKinstry, who's a freshman, comes out of nowhere and runs in the top 20. And he had a very good time. He's never run, but he gets exposed to these guys and chases them for two months. And now he's varsity at four-fifths of the teams in Vermont. So the coaching takes care of itself and you've got guys like that. Tag ran awesome and he's had a huge breakthrough these few weeks. And the times speak for themselves. He broke 18 minutes at Woods Trail. Historically, if you break 18 at Woods Trail, at states you're almost certainly going to make All-State in Vermont - top-25. The cutline is almost always right around there. And that's a kid who couldn't break 20 minutes last year."
TEAM SCORES
1. St. Johnsbury 42
2. Craftsbury 61
3. Harwood 106
4. U-32 125
5. Montpelier 146
6. Stowe 184
7. Randolph 216
8. Lyndon 218
9. Lamoille 222
10. Lake Region 251
11. Danville 340
12. Peoples 379
