NORTHFIELD — There will be no more athletics at Norwich University for the remainder of the academic year due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Following the NCAA announcement Thursday to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council voted unanimously to call off all spring competition and practices. As a result, the Norwich men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis and men’s and women’s rugby 7s seasons are canceled for 2020.
Middlebury College and the other NESCAC schools cancelled their spring seasons Wednesday. The University of Vermont followed suit, putting a halt to spring sports and ending its men’s basketball team’s bid for a NCAA berth.
The Norwich men’s hockey team (24-2-2) was scheduled to host a NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal on March 21 against Endicott or Plymouth State. Goalie Tom Aubrun and the Cadets defense had not allowed a goal for over 572 consecutive minutes, boasting a nine-game shutout streak. Aubrun collected his 50th career victory last weekend during a 3-0 victory over Hobart in the GNAC title game.
On the women’s side, the Cadets (23-4-2) were fresh off Wednesday’s 3-1 NCAA Tournament victory over Amherst. No spectators were allowed at the first-round game at Orr Rink due to early concerns about the coronavirus. Coach Sophie Leclerc and the Norwich women had a quarterfinal date with Plattsburgh State before their plans changed in a flash.
“Words cannot express my feelings about losing the spring season and losing our winter championship opportunities,” Norwich Director of Athletics Tony Mariano said. “The virus is real and the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is of utmost importance. This news is not something any of us wanted to hear but necessary in light of the severity of the virus.”
All parties involved continue to monitor the hourly developments and spread of the virus. Many GNAC institutions had already shifted to temporary or semester-long online learning structures prior to Friday’s announcement.
League administrators and presidents worked together over the last week as the crisis rapidly developed across the globe. The discontinuation of spring sports was a necessary precaution in order to protect the health and safety of student-athletes and the surrounding communities. The NCAA is encouraging schools and conferences to make decisions and take action in the best interest of their students and campuses.
