The war of attrition with Vermont athletic directors may be turning into more of a manageable battle.
A year ago, 17 high schools introduced new ADs, but this fall, that figure is down to six as job retention improved throughout the state. Paine Mountain's Anthony Spencer is one of those fresh faces reporting for duty along with St. Johnsbury's Troy Eagle, Sharon's Grayson Levy, Craftsbury's John Stein, Long Trail's Steph Moberg and Bellows Falls' Connor Bean.
Spencer served as the Twinfield AD from 2006-15 and filled in last winter for outgoing Paine Mountain AD TJ Powers. The Williamstown native doesn't hide his opinion that members of his profession are overworked, underpaid and subjected to non-stop public scrutiny.
However, he's excited to get started again and has hopes of keeping things as low-stress as possible while still striving for excellence. Returning to a job that may be thankless at times, Spencer exudes gratitude while gearing up for Thursday's opening practices.
Taking on the full-time position caps a full-circle journey for the 1999 Williamstown grad, who earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont in 2004 after majoring in Physical Education and Exercise Sports Sciences.
He opted not to pursue a teaching career after college and decided to accept an internship offer at First & Fitness under Scott Caulfield, who is now the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Norwich University. Spencer worked at the club's Montpelier and Berlin facilities as a certified trainer and then took on a job at a flooring company, using the plentiful overtime hours to help pay off his student loans.
He eventually jumped at the chance to apply for a vacant AD position at Twinfield and passed the hiring process with flying colors. The Trojans struggled with turnout in some fall and spring sports during his tenure, but the school's basketball teams carried on a long legacy of success.
The Twinfield girls advanced to the Barre Aud six years in a row from 2007-12, claiming the championship in 2008 and finishing runner-up twice. On the boys' side, the Trojans earned semifinal berths each season from 2010-13 and won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.
After leaving Twinfield, Spencer worked for award companies Varsity Athletic Apparel and Zolnier Championship Rings. Last winter he heard that Powers was set to resign, so he threw his hat in the ring for the Paine Mountain position and was hired on an interim basis February 27. Spencer went through another application process in May to apply for the full-time job and he was given the green light for a one-year contract during the first week of June.
Although Spencer will officially start his first fall season at the school, he's been a familiar face in the area for decades. The 42-year-old moved back to Williamstown in 2008 and has a daughter who will be a freshman and a son who's going into seventh grade.
This fall, Paine Mountain will field boys and girls teams for soccer, golf and cross country running. The cooperative programs features athletes from Northfield and Williamstown, which were formerly rivals before joining forces in 2017. One big change this fall for both soccer teams is a move from the Capital Division to the Mountain Division.
Williamstown will continue to compete on its own for boys and girls basketball this winter. The Northfield girls basketball and boys hockey teams are also poised to return, while the Marauders boys basketball team is shooting to return to the varsity level after dropping down to solely junior varsity last year.
The tentative plan for the upcoming spring is to merge the Williamstown softball and baseball teams into cooperative Paine Mountain programs. Although the Northfield baseball team had roughly 16 athletes last spring, the Blue Devils struggled with numbers in both softball and baseball. And the Northfield softball roster was also thin, resulting in some cancelled games.
Track and field has been a major source of pride for Paine Mountain, which placed runner-up in Division IV for boys and girls last spring. The boys lost to Green Mountain by a single point, while the girls were three points off the winning pace.
Here are six questions for Spencer as he was making some final preparations for the preseason:
TA: How are you adjusting to your new full-time role and how much has your past AD experience at Twinfield helped with the transition?
Spencer: "My past experience at Twinfield has definitely helped me. I have a lot of knowledge of how stuff works through the VPA and I know a lot of the ADs from then who are still currently ADs. So it was easy to jump right back into the system. And I got a full-time position, which is what you need to put the time into the programs. I'm big on coach evaluations at the end of each season, and we'll evaluate them during practices and games. And we do player evaluations that are confidential to get feedback about how they think the season is going. If there is concerning stuff in those, we throw out parent feedback forms. But I try not to get to the parent forms: We try to do the evaluations off the players and ourselves. And it seemed to work well for basketball, baseball and softball."
TA: How did you try to set a standard early for fan behavior after some high-profile incidents at other schools the past few years?
Spencer: "I tried to set stuff in stone right off the bat. Early on with coaches, I was making sure they had expectations laid out at the beginning of the season. And I let parents know that right after an event - or during an event - is not a time to talk with a coach and that a meeting needs to be set up. There will be one or two parents that will go right up to a coach after an event, and I told them that it's not acceptable.
"I've been there for my coaches and told them, 'If you're having issues with someone, let's set something up and we'll deal with it.' I walked into the job during the spring season where a lot of sports are outdoors. And I'll set the tone again this fall and then integrate everything into the basketball season. There's a list of the VPA Do's and Don'ts on fan behavior and I'll get those blown up and have them on the entrance of our gym. So I'm working on things like that. And Tyler and I recently started working on a new athletic handbook with some new expectations in there. It's a work in progress and you have to keep working on that all the time."
TA: What are some of the biggest challenges of being an AD for programs that are basically two schools in one?
Spencer: "A big thing is just making sure that the communication is the same on both ends. You've got to punch in games and practices on the calendar and make sure it's on the Northfield calendar and then copy it over to the Williamstown calendar. It's a lot of crossing T's and dotting I's and making sure the information is getting to both communities. And transportation is the big one.
"When we have games, kids need to get picked up from both schools. And we have to figure out which school is closest to the site, so we know which kids get picked up first. And when you merge with other schools, you have to make sure the kids all get along. They're hanging out with one group all day during school and then they're going to practice to hang out with a different group. I heard that soccer started off a little shaky when they merged at first, but in the past few years I think it's been great."
TA: Do most of your teams seem sustainable in terms of preseason turnout and overall participation rates at both schools?
Spencer: "They're pretty good. Last year Williamstown baseball had around 10 kids. So if a couple kids get hurt or if kids can't play for something that went on in school, then you drop down to eight or nine kids and that becomes a problem. And it was the same in softball. You lose people to injuries or senior trips and then you're canceling games. My thought is when you merge a program like that, you can have a solid JV team where the athletes are working hard to get on varsity. And then you can hold the varsity kids accountable. Because it's hard when you have 10 or 11 kids: You have to play them and you can't hold them accountable. Overall, merging has been a big benefit if you have weak numbers.
"We do not have to merge for winter sports and I don't think we'll have to for the next few years. Our middle school numbers have been good and there were lots of kids coming up from sixth and seventh and eighth grade. Northfield basketball didn't have a varsity program for boys last winter, but there were eight or nine eighth-graders who are coming up this year and they had a JV team. So they're shooting for a varsity program, for sure. And we hired a new coach, Bill Gant, for boys varsity."
TA: How important is it to be working alongside someone like Tyler and to split up the duties across both schools?
Spencer: "I think it's very critical. Tyler and I check in with each other daily. And once practices and games start up, we'll be seeing each other on a daily basis. An assistant AD is a must when you have someone trying to take on two schools like that and with how many kids and sports there are. I've had other ADs reach out to me to determine how we structure it here and how much the ADs get paid. I gave the Danville AD, Randy Rathburn, some information because they're looking at possibly merging with Twinfield."
TA: Last year about a quarter of Vermont schools had new ADs. Any thoughts on some reasons behind so much turnover?
Spencer: "I'm friends with TJ and I think he just got sick of dealing with unruly parents. They expect everything and they expect their kids should be getting more minutes if they're better than other players. But I find it more relief than stress. I take it all in, I try to respond to everything and put stars on emails if they're important. I told my wife that I'm not going to let this job stress me out. And not all of the stress is from parents. Sometimes there are too many duties being asked of ADs and not enough money.
"I know I got done at Twinfield because I was burnt out as a part-time AD. I needed something more after getting paid 20-something thousand (dollars). They wanted to start needing me for recess duty. And I had a full-time day job, so I said, 'How can I be here for recess?' To be honest, there's no AD that should be part time."