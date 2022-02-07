PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Nick Pierce captured his 100th varsity victory and was one of seven champions for the Spaulding wrestling team during another overpowering performance against elite out-of-state competitors.
The Crimson Tide placed first out of a dozen teams, piling up 243 points to easily hold off runner-up Plymouth (185).
“The boys had decided before the tournament that their performance would be dedicated to the memory of their former teammate Victor Maldonado, who tragically passed away earlier this week,” Tide coach Darren O’Meara said. “He was part of the team in 2019 and he was an incredible athlete and a great kid.”
Joining Pierce at the top of the podium were Spaulding standouts Coy Lyford, Caleb Huntington, Elias Kalat, Ryan Glassford, Landon Farnham and Colton Perkins.
Jonathon Maurce placed second for the Tide, Cameron Govea finished third and both Noah Touchette and Jaxon Bailey-Perkins found up fourth.
“The man of the day was for sure Jon Maurice,” O’Meara said. “His work ethic and mental toughness were on full display. He lost a heartbreaker in the finals, but his teammates rallied around him like he was the champion. It was a special moment.
Lyford kicked things off at 106 pounds by pinning Plymouth’s Alex Ruff in 42 seconds. He defeated Portsmouth’s Cooper Mee in 34 seconds during the semifinals before taking down Plymouth’s Robert Phipps in 32 seconds in the title bout
Huntington was equally as dominant while cruising through the 113-pound bracket. He built a 14-2 lead in the quarterfinals before pinning John Stark’s Caleb Hauptman in 2:45. Huntington needed 51 seconds to pin Plymouth’s Austin Pappalardo in the semis. A finals showdown with Colchester’s Colin Duffy lasted 1:33 before Huntington served up another pin.
“Coy returned to form with his dominance on the day, and his practice partner Caleb was on fire as well,” O’Meara said. “They have made each other so much better this year, and they really enjoy watching each other compete.
Touchette had a busy day at 120 pounds. He triumphed in 1:18 against Mountain Valley’s Jackson Rajeinemi before falling to Lebanon’s Sawyer Beaulieu. Touchette bounced back by recording a pin in 41 seconds vs. Souhegan’s Jacob Steel. He went the distance in the third-place match and suffered a 7-4 minor-decision loss to Plymouth’s Luke Diamond.
“Noah played an important role today in taking fourth,” O’Meara said. “He was very close to making the finals and his work ethic has been great.”
Pierce hit the century mark at 126 pounds by virtue of two pins and a technical fall. He triumphed in 55 seconds against both Plymouth’s Nolan Galvin and Lebanon Abigail Stone before rolling past Plymouth’s Gianni Ciotti, 19-3, in the final.
“We are very proud of Nick’s growth over the years, from starting back in BYSA to leading a very competitive high school program,” O’Meara said.
Kalat entered the tourney as the No. 7 seed but refused to be intimidate by older, more experienced grapplers. He earned a 7-0 victory over Plymouth’s Jakob Heath and pinned Newport’s Anson Ritondo in 1:24. Kalat fell behind 6-3 in the semis before pinning Conval’s Cam Jordan in 3:25. The title showdown turned into a nail biter, with Kalat eking out a 4-3 win over Campbell’s Chris Corbett.
“Elias knocked off the No. 2, 3 and 1 seeds on the way to his title,” O’Meara said. “He was also voted most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.”
Glassford pinned Newport’s Eric Wilkinson in 1:09 and took down Plymouth’s Andrew Comeau in 2:56 to lock up a title berth. He built a 4-0 lead in the final before pinning Campbell’s Logan Allaire in 3:31.
“Ryan turned several heads during his run today,” O’Meara said. “I noticed the local college guys gathering around him after knocking off a state champion.”
Govea went 3-1 at 152 pounds to give the Tide crucial points in the team competition. He started the tourney with a come-from-behind victory over Souhegan’s Christian Knuckles, thanks to a pin in 3:51. Mountain Valley’s Lucas Libby prevailed by technical fall in the semis, but Govea responded by pinning Lebanon’s Zach Thornton in 43 seconds. The up-and-coming Tide standout pinned Plymouth’s Nate Ruff in 2:19 during the third-place battle.
“Cameron showed great leadership today,” O’Meara said. “After losing to the No. 1 seed, he battled back for third against some solid opponents.”
Bailey-Perkins also continued his upward trend while excelling at 160 pounds. He pinned Conval’s Aiden Brissette in 4:14 and left nothing to doubt while defeating Campbell’s Keegan Reynolds in 45 seconds. Bailey-Perkins kept things close against Plymouth’s Caden Sanborn during a 4-1 loss.
“Jaxon looked very good today,” O’Meara said. “He is not someone you want to see at the state tournament in three weeks.
Farnham was all business while claiming top honors at 195 pounds. He beat Kearsarge’s Jackson Moskalenko with a pin in 2:23 during the quarterfinals. Farnham pinned John Stark’s Stephen Johnston in 36 seconds and ended the finals in 2:42 with a victory over Mountain Valley’s Jonah Byam.
“Landen was confident and strong all day,” O’Meara said. “He looked like a state champion out there.
Perkins kept his perfect record intact during 285-pound action, improving to 32-0 this season while capturing his seventh tournament championship. He pinned Lebanon’s Keegen Fredette in 1:18 during quarterfinal action.
Perkins followed up a 59-second semifinal victory over Portsmouth’s Mike Sherburne by building a 15-0 lead in the final. He triumphed by technical fall in 4:14 vs. Mountain Valley’s Gabe Winson.
At 182 pounds, Alex Pouliot pinned Conval’s Gabe Young in 44 seconds and secured a 10-7 victory over Lebanon’s Dustin Jarvis. Maurice began his run at 220 pounds with a pin in 46 seconds against Portsmouth’s Mason Foster. He pinned Plymouth’s Alex Luehrs in 2:33 and served up another pin in the semifinals, defeating John Stark’s Alex Descoteau in 1:17.
A handful of younger Tide wrestlers also proved their mettle against some of the region’s top competitors.
“Several of the new guys came with us and fought hard,” O’Meara said. “They have a great time supporting their teammates. Coalby Reid-Lamonda got his first couple of varsity wins today, and he had to dig deep for them.”
Spaulding will host Essex at 7 p.m. Thursday.
