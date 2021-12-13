Top wrestlers from the Granite City showed their Granite State rivals who’s boss Saturday.
Spaulding athletes faced off against some of the top competitors in New England and locked up a second-place showing at the Salem Blue Devil Classic. Nick Pierce and Colton Perkins recorded three pins apiece and claimed individual titles for the Crimson Tide.
“Today was our first high school competition since New England’s in the spring of 2020, and it was pretty special for all of us,” Crimson Tide coach Darren O’Meara said. “We have a good experienced varsity squad, and a promising group of new athletes. The theme that keeps coming up every practice is: grateful. We are grateful for every opportunity, every hard practice, every early-morning bus ride, every win, every loss, every competition and every athlete, parent, coach and supporter. We recognize now, more than ever, that we have to make the most of every day. And that those days are not guaranteed, as we experienced last season.”
Coy Lyford, Caleb Huntington, Cameron Govea and Landen Farnham earned runner-up honors for the Tide. Their team returned to action for the first time in nearly two years after last winter’s season was cancelled due to Covid.
“These guys fought hard,” Spaulding assistant coach Matthew Thurston said. “We would have loved to get a first-place finish out of each of these guys, but that’s just not going to be realistic. That’s not the reason we come to tournaments like this one, either. We want to go find opponents that are going to push our guys, beat our guys and push us outside of our competitive comfort zone. Our lightweights (Lyford and Huntington) are great. They have the talent and grit to win those matches they lost. But it just wasn’t in the cards. However, they know what happened, what went wrong and where they need to work to get better now. And what more could you ask for from the first tournament of the year?”
Central Catholic triumphed with 201.5 points, while Spaulding (162) and Salem (141) rounded out the podium. Central Catholic is the returning Massachusetts Division II state champ and finished runner-up among all teams from the Bay State last winter. Salem placed third last year at New Hampshire championships. Saturday’s fifth-place finisher, Concord, was third during the 2021 Granite State championships.
The Tide beat a handful of other well-established programs, including Pinkerton Academy, Shawsheen and Nashua South. Spaulding also took down Billerica, Goffstown, Wakefield and Windham.
Perkins worked hard for his victory in the 285-pound title showdown. He prevented Concord’s Hunter Jeffers from making a big move during all three periods, choosing his attacks carefully during a back-and-forth bout. The score was tied at 1 following regulation, leading to a round of sudden-death overtime. Perkins surprised his opponent with a powerful takedown at the end of the match to close out a 3-1 victory.
The Tide heavyweight pinned Central Catholic’s Luke Giuffrida in 57 seconds during the opener and was almost as efficient in the quarterfinals, pinning Shawsheen’s John Bishop in 1:06. Concord’s Austin Wells gave Perkins a run for his money in the semis, but the Tide veteran closed out the victory in 5:05.
“Everyone loves Colton,” Spaulding assistant coach Matthew Thurston said. “They love his personality, his leadership and his willingness to help and coach his teammates. And we all know everyone loves to watch him wrestle. You don’t see heavyweight wrestling like this very often. So enjoy the show he puts on and don’t blink because he’ll end a match before you know it.”
At 126 pounds, Pierce coasted to a 13-3 major-decision victory over a Pinkerton grappler in the Round of 16. He pinned a Salem opponent in 5:37 during the quarterfinals before pinning a Central Catholic standout in 5:53 during the semis. Pierce jumped out to a 6-2 lead against Central Catholic’s James Bohenko during the final and recorded a pin at 3:35.
“We are very happy with Nick’s progress over the years,” Thurston said. “He came to us with lots of passion, guts and a lot of stubbornness. A lot of sports people or coaches might hear that last one and think maybe that’s not a good thing. But for Nick, the coaching staff and wrestling, we knew that was what he was going to need to be successful. And he has been. He is a tremendous teammate, a great leader and we feel very lucky to have the opportunity to coach this young man.”
Lynford pinned a Salem opponent in 1:24 during the semifinals at 106 pounds. At 113 pounds, Huntington pinned a Pinkerton wrester in 1:04 during the Round of 16. He earned a major decision in the quarterfinals, rolling to a 9-1 victory over a Salem athlete. Huntington prevailed 6-1 over another Salem wrestler in the semis before losing to Central Catholic’s Jaclyn Denney. The score was knotted at 4 when Denney pinned Huntington in 3:43.
Alex Rivard and Govea represented the Tide in the 152-pound division. Govea pinned a Pinkerton wrestler in 40 seconds during the Round of 16. He only needed 2:22 to eliminate a Shawsheen quarterfinalist and then pinned a Concord opponent in 3:37 during a closely contested semifinal. Govea matched up against the top-ranked grappler in the final and earned three quick points. However, Salem’s Matteo Mustapha ended things at 1:34 to collect top honors. Rivard earned a 4-1 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
Farnham recorded a quarterfinal pin in 3:15 before facing a tough battle in the semifinals at 182 pounds. He established an 8-5 advantage and wound up earning a victory by fall in 4:52, ousting Wakefield’s Luke Ickes. Farnham lost by technical fall in 5:46 against Central Catholic’s Brandon D’Agostino during the final.
“Govea and Farnham had impressive runs through the tournament, pinning their way to the finals,” Thurston said. “Their opponents in the championship round just proved to be a little too much. You are going to find kids you just can’t beat. That’s part of the reason we come here. Cameron and Landen are getting better every day, though. And who knows? By the end of this year, they could come out on top of matches like those.”
Hunter Roya and Jon Maurice delivered fourth-place performances for the Tide. Maurice secured a 6-2 minor decision over a Nashua South grappler in the 220-pound quarterfinals. He trailed 2-0 against Concord’s Jaycee Haskell in the semifinals before being pinned in 4:00.
Roya earned a 7-7 victory over Salem’s Cam Monahan in the quarterfinal at 126 pounds. He suffered a 4-2 loss to Central Catholic’s Nick Spero in the semis. At 195 pounds, the score was tied at 2 against a Wakefield wrestler when Alex Pouliot closed things out with a pin at 3:46 in the 195-pound division. Teammates Leo Johnson, Elias Kalas, Alex Rivard and Seth Almand also showcased strong early-season form.
“These are the guys that make a team — not just your studs and returning state finalists,” Thurston said. “These are the guys that are getting better every day and making a difference for our team in the practice room, on the mat and on the scoreboard.”
The Crimson Tide were short-handed for the event, competing without a pair of varsity starters. Another Spaulding wrestler was still waiting to capitalize on an open spot in his weight class.
“We likely could have had another 40 to 60 points if the stars were aligned and everyone was ready to go,” Thurston said. “But they weren’t, and that’s OK. Would we have liked to have our full lineup and take home a team champion title at this tournament? Sure. But we are just thankful for the opportunity to get back and wrestle this year. And give these kids something to do and strive for. Bringing home hardware is just icing on the cake.”
Spaulding will host St. Johnsbury and Colchester during a three-team event at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
TEAM SCORES
1. Central Catholic 201.5; 2. Spaulding 162; 3. Salem 141; 4. Shawsheen 121; 5. Concord 119; 6. Nashua South 89.5; 7. Pinkerton 79; 7. Wakefield 79; 9. Billerica 76; 10. Windham 55; 11. Goffstown 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.