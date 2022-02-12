ESSEX - The Spaulding wresting team handed Mount Anthony its first dual meet loss in 36 years during Saturday's 48-27 victory.
The Crimson Tide captured top honors at the inaugural Division I Dual Meet Championships to build momentum leading up state championships Feb. 25-26 at CVU. The Patriots will seek their 33rd straight title, but their status as overwhelming favorites is up for debate after a lopsided loss in the final regular-season tuneup.
"It's kind of weird because we've been working for it for so long," O'Meara said. "But you never know how it's going to feel until you go out and do it. Even when you think you're good, you don't know how good their guys are until you wrestle each other. And you could see a few guys you don't know about. They've been dominant for as long as they have because they've always been well-prepared and well-coached. I don't think anybody expected us to run away with it like we did. That would have been asking too much to expect that."
Spaulding advanced to the final with a 69-12 quarterfinal victory over St. Johnsbury and a 46-32 semifinal victory over Essex. The Tide entered wrestlers in every weight class and served up nine victories while suffering five losses against the Patriots. Contributing points for the Tide were Coy Lyford (106 pounds), Caleb Huntington (113 pounds), Nick Pierce (126 pounds), Elias Kalat (132 pounds), Ryan Glassford (138 pounds), Cameron Govea (152 pounds), Jaxon Bailey-Perkins (160 pounds), Landen Farnham (195 pounds) and Colton Perkins (285 pound).
"There were a lot of people coming up and congratulating us," O'Meara said. "There's a bit of a feeling out there that it's nice to shake things up, and maybe it would be good for Vermont wrestling to shake things up. The boys were fired up and the coaching staff and parents were too. The phone started ringing off the hook and texts were coming in from everywhere. But we still have work to do. We're gong to celebrate this moment: It's a big moment and it deserves to be celebrated. But we have to get back on track again and prepare for the big dance. This result doesn't have any impact on that. And I think they will stay grounded and humble and keep working hard the next two weeks to get ready for states."
Spaulding and Essex both posed the biggest challenge to Mount Anthony's dynasty during recent state championships before falling short on the final day. The Tide coaching staff attempted to predict how things might play out against MAU prior to Saturday's event, but most of the Granite City wrestlers lacked 1-on-1 experience against the Patriots.
"We do white-board wars where you put up the lineup you think they'll have and you put up your lineup," O'Meara said. "And you try to figure out, 'How much are you going to win by?' Coaches know where they have to get a pin or where you have to stay off your back. We weren't trying to overshoot it. We talked about how it could be a 36-36 score against them or a 39-36 or a 36-33 score. There were kids seeded higher than us who you didn't think was a guaranteed win, and we knocked a couple of those guys off. Ryan Glassford knocked off a two-time defending state champion."
A loss by Noah Touchette in the opening bout at 120 points helped MAU pull ahead early. However, there were some positive takeaways for the Tide with so many more points still up for grabs.
"Noah wrestled a kid with quite a bit more experience and he ended up losing by technical fall," O'Meara said. "But if you can hold them to a technical fall and not a pin, that's a big point in the team competition. And it signaled to the bench that we're not just giving up and laying down. It was big that he didn't give up a pin, and that set the stage. And then Nick got the ball rolling with a pin at 126."
Pierce beat Alex Brown before Kalat gave his team the lead for good with a victory over Sam Blackmon. Ryan Glassford followed suit with an overtime victory over MAU standout Landen Davis.
"Elias beat an opponent who's a really good senior for them," O'Meara said. "Elias got the pin and it was pretty dramatic and gave everyone else some more confidence. And then Ryan went out against the two-time defending champion and that one went to overtime. They were both tired, but Ryan just decided that he was going to outlast that guy. And he got the takedown in overtime. So at that point the momentum was pretty good."
Govea overpowered Spencer Boucher to record another minor upset victory.
"Cameron went out against probably the third-best kid in the state," O'Meara said. "He gave up an early takedown and in the second period he put his opponent on his back and pinned him."
Bailey-Perkins continued his hot streak by downing Vance Kobella. It marked the Tide's fifth victory in six bouts.
"Jaxon locked the kid up and pinned him," O'Meara said. "You're running the numbers in your head and I was thinking, 'This has got to be going way better than we had planned.'"
Spaulding's Seth Almand suffered a loss at 170 pounds, allowing MAU to keep its comeback hopes alive. But Almand limited the damage and refused to be pinned, so the Patriots couldn't collect the maximum number of points.
"Seth went out and he did a good job of not giving up a pin," O'Meara said. "He fought off his back a few times and was just fighting for team points, so that was huge."
Farnham was a man on a mission to help Spaulding extend its lead. His combination of strength, speed and determination was too much for Danny Kahn to handle.
"Landen went out and said, 'You're going to your back.,'" O'Meara said. "And he threw the kid to his back and pinned him. And after that, I was thinking, 'We're up by enough now that I don't know if there's any scenario they could beat us.'"
Tide heavyweight Colton Perkins kept his perfect record intact for the season with a victory over Carson Herefeld. Spaulding's 285-pound grappler maintained his concentration during some early cat-and-mouse maneuvering before finishing the job.
"Colton dominated his match," O'Meara said. "The kid was running the whole time and he knew his job was to not get pinned. But Colton got to him finally and got the pin. At that point, they had to pin us both 106 and 113 to be close. But I was confident because I thought we were the better wrestlers in both of those weight classes."
Lyford beat Logan Davis, while Huntington sealed the deal with a victory over Connor Bell.
"Coy really earned his victory," O'Meara said. "He had his opponent on his back in the first period. At 113 pounds, the kid from Mount Anthony was strong. But Caleb was patient and he is just really good. At this point you really have to be a great wrestler to beat Caleb because he has so many tools and he's been in so many positions. He has such a wide array of attacks, so it's hard to prepare for."
Spaulding's Leo Johnson (145 pounds), Alex Pouliot (182 pounds) and Reuben Mentzer (220 pounds) also delivered gritty efforts against MAU. The Crimson Tide will host junior varsity state championships Feb. 19, giving many of the younger wrestlers a chance to shine on the big state. The varsity athletes will be idle for nearly two weeks, but that doesn't concern the Tide coaching staff entering a crucial stretch of work in the training room.
"It's a little bit of a break, and it's time for a little bit of a break," O'Meara said. "It was an easier bus ride home today and they know they're getting time off here to recoup and recover. At this point in the season, if you've been competing right along, you're basically in shape. I used to focus on the conditioning piece a lot more. But later in the season, everyone seems to catch up as far as conditioning goes. What really becomes a factor is efficiency. You don't want to be wasting energy. If your technique has not been hammered out and you have to use twice as much strength every time you move, you're not going to last six minutes doing that. These guys are in great shape. And this time of the season you better be in great shape, or else you're going to be in trouble."
