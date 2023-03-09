BURLINGTON - The Spaulding girls hockey team could have easily been written off in 2019 when a 2-17-1 campaign ended with a 5-0 loss in the Division II playdowns.
But the Crimson Tide kept grinding away, refusing to let anyone or anything stop them from chasing that light at the end of the tunnel.
Four years later, coach Dave Lawrence's top-seeded team celebrated its second unbeaten season Wednesday after skating a 4-1 championship victory over No. 3 Burlington-Colchester. And for the first time ever, the Tide (21-0-1) walked away from Gutterson Fieldhouse as the D-I girls champs.
Eleven-time champ BFA-St. Albans and nine-time champ Essex had previously captured all but one of the D-I crowns, with Rutland earning a 2-1 victory over the Comets in 2017. This winter was undeniably the Tide's time to shine, and goals by eighth-graders Amelia Healey and Peyton LaPerle set the tone during the final before senior teammates Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King added insurance goals.
"We always feel like the outsiders," Lawrence said. "Even though we were the No. 1 seed, we always feel like we're sort of forgotten about because we're not up in Chittenden County. This tournament has been owned by a couple of the schools for a long time. The fact that it was going to be us or Burlington to break through tonight was great. I'm a Barre guy and I'm just so proud. We're a big hockey town."
Lawrence's team outscored its playoff opponents 11-1 and gave Spaulding its first D-I title of any kind since 2010. Peyton LaPerle was still learning to walk - much less skate - that year when her older brother Colby helped the Tide boys hockey team secure a 4-1 championship victory over CVU.
When Spaulding captured the D-II girls hockey title in 2020, it marked the first time in a decade that the Tide could raise a championship banner to its rafters. Spaulding moved up to D-I for the playoffs the following year and earned the top seed before suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to Rutland in the quarterfinals. Last year's final vs. BFA nearly went to overtime, but the Comets survived a frantic penalty kill in the closing minutes to prevail 3-2.
"The last time we won it in Division II, Covid started literally the week after that," McKelvey said. "So it's amazing how much time has flown by and how we did just about the exact same thing."
Spaulding's seniors have gone a mind-boggling 59-4-2 since their freshman year and were determined to avoid any letdowns during their varsity swan songs. The Tide's future potential was also on full display during a passing-of-the-torch second period when Healey and LaPerle opened the scoring before McKelvey and King closed out their careers with crucial insurance goals.
"They've played here before and they play on some elite teams, so I don't think it fazed them," McKelvey said of the eighth-graders. "The crowd here is definitely something different, though. To get that couple goals in front of the people, it fills your heart. I was so excited for Amelia that first goal. And when Peyton scored, I was like, 'No way two eighth-graders got the first two goals of the game.' It was amazing."
Spaulding posted 10 shutouts this season, outscored opponents 117-19 and skated to its fourth victory over Burlington-Colchester (15-6-2).
"It's unexpected, but it feels good," King said. "Lots of times they're like, 'You can't beat a team three times.' Well, we did in four."
Tide goalie Rayna Long (13 saves) made a handful of eye-popping stops to follow up her semifinal shutout against CVU-Mount Mansfield. Long split time throughout the season with classmate Mattie Cetin, who tied the D-I finals record by making 31 saves vs. BFA a year ago.
"Rayna, up until senior year, she hadn't seen a playoff game - so she didn't know what it would feel like," McKelvey said. "She was ready the whole game. She wouldn't let in one goal against two of the toughest teams in Vermont, so I'm incredibly proud of her. And Mattie worked her butt off all season too. I'm so proud of Rayna. To go three years without playing a playoff game and then to win a Division I championship - our first one in program history - it's amazing."
The Tide brought back both goalies from last year's team in addition to six returning skaters: Harrington, King, McKelvey, Lanie Thayer, Molly Parker and Ellie Parker. Former standouts Lily Tewksbury, Corrina Moulton, Chelsea Bell and Portia Berard departed to private schools, leaving a bunch of questions for the Tide coaching staff to solve during preseason planning sessions. Any early worries about a potential rebuilding season were quickly laid to rest when the Tide outscored opponents 24-0 during the first four games of the season.
"We hoped to be here, but it wasn't even on our radar at the start of the year," Lawrence said. "Our senior leadership was great. We basically turned over more than half of the roster. (We had) a young, young team, a young defensive core - and they were outstanding. Two eighth-graders, a freshmea and then Molly.was our anchor back there and a solid defenseman. I can't put it into words. They just worked so hard and they came together. It was great leadership from the top down and that's the way we got it done."
For all of Spaulding's regular-season success, the Tide didn't take anything for granted entering Wednesday's final and found themselves in a defensive battle for the first 15 minutes. BHS-Colchester forward Brooks DeShaw took a crack at a backhand shot outside the left post in the opening minutes, but Long held her ground to keep things scoreless. McKelvey collected a loose puck near the back boards after a SeaLaker skater fell to the ground and then the Tide standout drew a body-checking penalty with 11:43 on the clock.
BHS-Colchester goalie Olivia Dallamura (24 saves) stepped up by making a stick save on a wrist shot to the upper-left corner by the Tide with a minute left on the penalty. King skated toward the left post with 39 seconds left on the penalty and was knocked to the ice, resulting in another body-checking infraction against the SeaLakers and giving the Tide 39 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play. Ellie Parker and LaPerle poked at a loose puck outside the right post after the ensuing face-off, but Dallamura was up to the task again. The SeaLakers netminder made a glove save to deny another scoring bid by Ellie Parker and then an errant Tide pass toward the neutral zone spoiled the two-player advantage. A long shot by Molly Parker from the left boards failed to beat Dallamura with 66 seconds left on the 5-on-4 power play.
Burlington-Colchester threatened to score a shorthanded goal when Camryn Poulin intercepted a pass near the blue line and sparked a 2-on-1 rush alongside Karissa LeClair. Long survived the scare and then punched aside a shot by Holley McLellan after the teams returned to even strength. A minute later McKelvey skated past a defender near the left slot and fired a writer toward the top shelf that was blocked by Dallamura, who remained hot by stopping a low shot from the left side by LaPerle.
The Tide were whistled for a tripping penalty with 5:34 on the clock and Long kept her cool while frustrating the SeaLakers with an impressive reflex save. A few seconds later BHS-Colchester's Fiona McHugh attempted to score on a rebound opportunity but couldn't fire off a clean shot outside the right post. MacLellan was denied on long shot and Gussie Guyette was thwarted on follow-up bid outside the right post. McKelvey used her skate to block a shot and then threw her body in the line of fire to turn away another scoring attempt. The period ended in a scoreless stalemate after Georgia Wool got in the way of a shot by Healey.
Burlington-Colchester applied more sustained offensive pressure than the Tide at the beginning of the second period, but Healey served as a human shield while stopping back-to-back shots. Poulin stole the puck away from the Tide in the neutral zone and skated in for a 1-on-1 showdown with Long. Once again the Tide netminder was unfazed, maintaining her positioning after a deke to keep BHS-Colchester off the scoreboard.
"Those couple of chances kept us on our toes and we didn't settle in too much," King said. "And so instead of dropping down to their level, they woke us up and pulled us up to our level."
A heads-up clearance in the defensive zone by Spaulding's Kaya Moulton helped set the stage for Spaulding's first goal. Ellie Parker spotted Healey near the left boards and the rising star collected a pass and unleashed a wrist shot that flew past Dallamura for a 1-0 lead with 10:02 left in the middle period. Ruby Harrington also notched an assist on the goal.
The Tide doubled their lead with 8:28 on the clock, as LaPelre scored on assists by Harrington and Healey. Harrington was robbed on an initial shot before LaPerle directed the loose puck into the back of the net.
"Burlington-Colchester is a tough team," Lawrence said. "We played them tough and they've been tough all year. Obviously they beat BFA and they're no joke. They've got good coaches, they work hard and that first period you could see nerves on both side. To have an eighth-grader like Amelia break the ice and make it 1-0, you could see us take a breath and we started to go from there. To get that goal from an eighth-grader was huge. And then Peyton follows it up. They just earned it. They work hard and they deserve it."
Long made a glove save to deny a shot toward the upper-left corner midway through the period. A few moments later BHS-Colchester caught a break when a Tide shot glanced off the right post. But Spaulding kept the pressure on the SeaLakers' defense and extended its lead to 3-0 with 4:28 remaining in the period when King and Ellie Parker assisted McKelvey for a one-timer.
The SeaLakers were called for a body-checking violation with 3:29 on the clock and worked overtime to kill off the penalty. Molly Parker committed a hooking penalty with 1:20 on the clock to ruin a 1-on-1 breakaway opportunity by BHS-Colchester. The SeaLakers were not awarded a penalty shot, settling for a power play instead. Unfortunately for Burlington-Colchester, King punished the SeaLakers with a shorthanded goal with 52 seconds on the clock for a 4-0 advantage after two periods.
"That third goal is usually the insurance goal," McKelvey said. "And then Hannah, I think that's her 10th shorthanded goal of the season - and I think her third against Burlington-Colchester, too. Whenever Hannah is out on the penalty kill, I have no doubt that she'll score."
A slap shot from the left slot by Poulin flew just wide of the goal during the first minute of the final period and then Healey extended her stick to get a piece of another shot by Poulin. King cleared the puck out of harm's way halfway through the period, fell to the ice and disrupted another opportunity by the SeaLakers while sliding face-first just below the blue line. Later in the period Dallamura knocked away a long shot by Healey and then refused to let McKelvey get her stick on the puck for a second-chance attempt.
DeShaw finally broke up the shutout bid with 4:33 left to play. She skated up the left side and sent a pass toward a closely defended Guyette in front of the net. The puck ricocheted off a skate in heavy traffic and slid a few inches past the goal line, closing gut gap to 4-1.
A tripping penalty with 3:20 remaining doomed the SeaLakers' comeback hopes, allowing the Tide to keep the puck locked in their offensive zone down the stretch. Long tipped away a late shot from the blue line by Molly Rublee and the Tide easily closed out the victory despite committing a last-minute tripping penalty.
"This is the most coachable team I've ever had," Lawrence said. "If we were trying to implement something, they would do it. They would try it, they would communicate about it. We have a leadership group this year and it felt like an extension of the coaches. They'd come to us with ideas and it was very much a partnership. We've got good players, the kids bought into how we wanted to do it and we all just rode that wave with hard work.We talk a lot about fail vibes and taking care of each, supporting each other and and just being positive the whole way through."
Spaulding will graduate seniors King, McKelvey, Cetin, Long and Molly Parker. Harrington and Thayer are poised to lead the upperclass unit next year along with sophomores Ellie Parker and Bellarina Fontana. Freshmen Gracie Lunt, Aubrey Tremblay, Allison French and Lilly Mayo will also attempt to add more hardware to a budding dynasty along with eighth-graders Avery Bruke, Kaya Moulton and Rylee Pelletier, LaPerle and Healey.
"Freshmen normally don't get to get a big role in this situation, and all our freshmen were fantastic playing through the year," Lawrence said. "They're hard-working and good teammates. The eighth-graders stepped up and got some big ice time. And credit to the leadership - making them comfortable and making them feel welcome. As coaches, we really tried to work hard with them to make them feel comfortable: 'It's OK to make mistakes, it's OK to try what we're talking about. Just enjoy it, work hard and support each other.' I think the comfort level we had from the top down is what made them play loose and comfortable."
Wednesday's victory was extra satisfying for Spaulding after the school's boys and girls basketball teams suffered close losses during the previous four days at the Barre Auditorium. The Tide girls fell short, 47-42, in Saturday's final against undefeated North Country. The Spaulding boys endured their first defeat of the season during Monday's 60-53 semifinal loss to Montpelier.
"I would be lying if we didn't say we felt a little pressure to lift up the school a little bit," Lawrence said. "The basketball teams were great and we didn't want to let the community down. We have such good sports, the best fans, our athletic director Derek (Cipriano) is awesome. There's a lot of support. The boys (hockey) coaches and boys team supports us like crazy. There's no better place to play high school hockey than at Spaulding - I'm convinced of it."
