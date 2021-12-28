Spaulding made its third straight podium appearance Tuesday at a major out-of-state wrestling tournament.
After placing third and second earlier in the season, the Crimson Tide continued their upward trajectory with an elusive victory before New Year’s.
The Granite City wrestlers woke up before the crack of dawn and traveled nearly four hours to Great Barrington, Mass., for the Berkshire Holiday Tournament at Monument Mountain Regional High School. The mood was festive and merry during the long ride back to Barre following a decisive victory over runner-up Taconic in the regional event.
“We still don’t have our full lineup, but we had a good performance with five champs and a couple runners-up,” Tide coach Darren O’Meara said. “These holiday tournaments aren’t always easy. We just had Christmas and guys have to make weight. You’re coming off the holiday week and you have one practice to get down to weight. And you’re not as sharp as you would be with a week of practice. But they prepared well, they warmed up properly and they did everything they could to be successful.”
Elias Kalat (132 pounds), Ryan Glassford (145 pounds) and Landen Farnham (182 pounds) claimed the first tournament titles of their careers. Fellow Tide grapplers Nick Pierce (126 pounds) and Colton Perkins (285 pounds) kept their perfect records intact, doubling down on their claim as two of the top athletes in New England. Pierce was named the tourney’s outstanding wrestler.
“Nick is up to 15-0 on the season with there tournament wins,” O’Meara said. “And Colton is 14-0 with three tournament wins. They’re turning out to be some of the best leaders we’ve ever had. They really take the new guys under their wing. Guys who have never been on a wrestling mat before, they’re still getting the same attention and support. And you could see it: We’re not having the kind of attrition that some programs have. Those young guys feel like they’re being cared after and those leaders are doing their best.”
Spaulding kicked off the season with strong showings at two New Hampshire tourneys, placing second out of 11 teams at the Salem Blue Devil Classic and third out of 15 schools at the Londonderry Holiday Tournament. The Crimson Tide tallied 154 team points in Londonderry and were within striking distance of first-place Mount Anthony (213 points). The Patriots are the 32-time defending champions in Vermont.
Kalat recorded three straight victories during the Blue Devil Classic to gain confidence early in his freshman campaign. He was one of the busiest grapplers at the Berkshire Holiday competition, earning four pins to prevail.
He defeated Northbridge’s Caleb Tetreault in 59 seconds before beating Holyoke’s Angel Pabon in 3:01 during the quarterfinals. He quickly shot ahead 2-0 in the semis and pinned Northwestern’s Daryl Sharack in 54 seconds. He immediately took control of the final, building a 13-1 lead before pinning Northbridge’s Elijah Tetreault in 5:52.
“It has been a long time since we’ve had a freshman come in and win a tournament,” O’Meara said. “He’s a great athlete, so that doesn’t hurt. He’s been coachable and he’s taking opportunities, even outside the high school. It’s paying off and it’s enabled him to come in, after not having an eighth-grade year because of Covid, and hit the ground running. He’s put in work when it wasn’t easy to do. He has some things to work on and he knows what it is he has to work on. It’s going to be exciting to see what he can do the next few years.”
Glassford was also in complete command while plowing through the 145-pound bracket. He scored five unanswered points against Northbridge’s Zachary Popsuj in the quarterfinals before finishing the job in 34 seconds. He established an early 4-0 advantage in the semis and pinned Hampshire’s Adin Clifford in 1:31. Glassford went the distance in the title bout and shut out Granby’s Joseph Deprey, 6-0.
“Ryan had a bit of a layoff,” O’Meara said. “So for him to come out swinging, jump right back into a tournament and win it — it was great.”
Farnham was the picture of efficiency to give the Tide crucial points in his weight class. He faced off against Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson in the semis and inched ahead 9-5 early in the second period. Farnham pinned MacPherson at the 5:25 to earn a spot in the final. He made things look easy under the spotlight, pinning Hoosick Falls opponent Noah Abbott in 18 seconds.
Pierce pinned Taconic’s Hunter Christman in 1:34 during the semifinals. The Tide veteran sealed the deal in 37 seconds during his finals showdown vs. Monument Mountain’s Ely Cormier.
Perkins went 3-0 to claim top heavyweight honors. He overpowered Granby’s Braeden McDonald in 1:34 during the quarterfinals. Perkins pinned Athol’s Riley Young in 27 seconds during a semifinal clash. The Tide standout helped his team lock up the team victory by outlasting Taconic’s Keishon Martin, 3-2, in the final.
“We beat Taconic 38-36 a couple years ago at a dual meet,” O’Meara said. “At the time they were the returning Division III champ in Massachusetts. And it was somewhat of a tight team race today. Had we not performed well in the finals, they might have caught us. But we punched enough through to first place that they just couldn’t make up any ground.”
Caleb Huntington (120 pounds) and Cameron Govea (152 pounds) finished runner-up for the Tide. Govea pinned Granby’s Gavin Gilburg in 1:50 and suffered a 9-3 loss to Taconic’s Noah Poirier in the final.
Huntington got the ball rolling with a victory by fall against Holyoke’s Izabella Guzman in 33 seconds. Hoosick Falls standout Brandon Stemp was down for the count in 3:26 during the semifinals. Mount Everett’s Nick Lupiani fell behind 2-0 in the final before being pinned by Huntington in 1:40.
Spaulding’s Leo Johnson (138 pounds) and Landin Larabee (170 pounds) also earned victories. Johnson raced out to a 4-1 quarterfinal lead against Holyoke’s Julian Salgado and pinned his opponent in 1:14. He faced an 8-2 deficit against Northbridge grappler Noah Tetreault in the semis before things came to an end in 1:57.
Larabee was in trouble during the Round of 16, digging himself into a 9-4 hole against Monument’s Eriel Dominguez. Larabee made his move in the second period and earned a pin in 2:41. He led 10-9 in the semis against Northbridge’s Tristan Dugas when he served up another pin in 5:51. Mount Greylock’s Aaron Bush beat Larabee in 39 seconds during the semifinals.
“We had to leave Spaulding at 4:30 a.m. and we traveled longer than anyone else,” O’Meara said. “And it couldn’t have gone a whole lot better. We learned some things in our losses. Some of the younger guys came with us and took some lumps. But it’s good for the coaches to go back to the room and work on things. And overall it was a good day. We host Essex next week and they have edged us by one point the last couple years we have competed with them in the league. So we’re hoping to finally overcome those losses.”
Spaulding will host the Hornets on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
“We have a rowdy bench and they cheer and it’s intense and it’s fun,” O’Meara said. “I’m sure for Essex it’s going to be loud and it’s going to be packed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.