SPAULDING DIRT TRACK CLASSIC

TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS

100 METERS

1. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 13.5
2. Ruby Ly Winooski 13.6
3. Madison Ashford Spaulding 14.7
3. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 14.7
5. Elizabeth Toborg 14.8
5. Ella Considine Hazen 14.8

200 METERS

1. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 29.1
2. Ruby Ly Winooski 29.7
3. Lisa Velten Hazen 31.5
4. Ella Considine Hazen 31.9
5. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 32
6. Lila Meyer Hazen 32.6

400 METERS

1. Katie McAlenney Danville 1:11.7
2. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 1:12.1
3. Lisa Velten Hazen 1:14.3
4. Jessica Royer Hazen 1:19.2
5. Una Colby Lyndon 1:23
6. Adrianna Webster Lyndon 1:27.7

800 METERS

1. McKenna Knapp Northfield 2:42.9
2. Katie McAlenney Danville 2:53.7
3. Una Colby Lyndon 3:23.4

1,500 METERS

1. McKenna Knapp Northfield 5:50.2
2. Una Colby Lyndon 7:50.8

3,000 METERS

1. Cassandra Royer Hazen 12:02.6
2. McKenna Knapp Northfield 12:21.3
3. Jessica Royer Hazen 13:03.7
4. Adrianna Webster Lyndon 14:55.6

100 HURDLES

1. Erin McGinnis Northfield 20.0
2. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 20.1
3. Alida Apgar Lyndon 22.5
4. Mya Page Lyndon 23.7

300 HURDLES

1. Cassandra Royer Hazen 1:01.3

4X100 RELAY

1. Hazen 1:02.7
1. Lily Castle, Ella Considine, Lila Meyer, Lisa Velten
2. Winooski 1:03.7
Ruby Ly, Neerusha Phuyal, Kiara Mack, Bridgette Rogers
3. Lyndon 1:08.9
Catrina Gallagher, Natalie Webster, Alida Apgar, Rita Martin

4X400 RELAY

1. Northfield 5:20.9
Rebecca Dupere, McKenna Knapp, Sophia Sargent, Erin McGinnis

SHOT PUT

1. Victoria Young Lyndon 8.69m
2. Kaylynn Pinsonneault Lyndon 8.4m
3. Kiara Mack Winooski 8.23m
4. Erin McGinnis Northfield 7.33m
5. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 6.8m
6. Grace Martin Lyndon 6.55m

DISCUS

1. Victoria Young Lyndon 23.6m
2. Kaylynn Pinsonneault Lyndon 23.13m
3. Grace Martin Lyndon 19.97m
4. Kaylin Larabee Lyndon 17.34m
5. Lila Meyer Hazen 16.93m
6. Sophia Sargen 16.37m

JAVELIN

1. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 28.15m
2. Victoria Young Lyndon 23.2m
3. Kaylynn Pinsonneault Lyndon 22.88m
4. Lisa Velten Hazen 21.52m
5. Erin McGinnis Northfield 21.23m
6. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 18.99m

HIGH JUMP

1. Ruby Ly Winooski 1.37m

POLE VAULT

1. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 2.31m
2. Alida Apgar Lyndon 2m
3. Grace Martin Lyndon 1.7m

LONG JUMP

1. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 3.6m
2. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 3.47m
3. Madison Ashford Spaulding 3.4m
4. Elizabeth Toborg Spaulding 3.24m
5. Neerusha Phuyal Winooski 2.88m
6. Rita Martin Lyndon 2.78m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 7.78m

BOYS TOP FINISHERS

100 METERS

1. Simon Brown Spaulding 11.9
2. Angelito Bates Spaulding 12.3
3. Seth Almand Spaulding 12.5
4. Kellen Ashford Spaulding 12.8
5. Damian Lee Northfield 12.9
5. Jason Richmond Lyndon 12.9

200 METERS

1. Heritier Mamuya Winooski 26.2
2. Angelito Bates Spaulding 26.4
3. Gabriel Cole Lyndon 26.5
4. Seth Almand Spaulding 27.6
5. Paul Gadbois Northfield 28.2
6. Aiden Bogie Lyndon 28.5

400 METERS

1. Colin Snyder Northfield 58.5
2. Gabriel Cole Lyndon 59.6
3. Angelito Bates Spaulding 1:04.3
4. Isaiah LaBay Spaulding 1:05.4
5. Andrew HB Northfield 1:05.9
6. Travis Talbot Lyndon 1:06.9

800 METERS

1. 1. Elijah Myer Northfield 2:40.4
2. Talan Carpenter Lyndon 3:15.2

1,500 METERS

1. Gabriel Cole Lyndon 4:41.9
2. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 4:49.4
3. Aiden Bogie Lyndon 4:55.2
4. Pietro Cei Northfield 5:28.6
5. Brodey Priddy Spaulding 6:15.8
6. Aden Cushman Spaulding 6:29.7

3,000 METERS

1. Hayden Sargent Northfield 11:39.9
2. Alexander Maurice Spaulding 13:12.2
3. Talan Carpenter Lyndon 14:03
4. Aden Cushman Spaulding 15:17.4

110 HURDLES

1. Damien Lee Northfield 21.1
2. Elijah Myer Northfield 21.5
3. Logan Perry Lyndon 22.2

300 HURDLES

1. Heritier Mampuya Winooski 48.5
2. Damin Lee Northfield 51.2
3. Gustav Ihse Northfield 56.0

4x100 RELAY

1. Spaulding 49.6
Angelito Bates, Seth Almand, Kellen Ashford, Simon Brown
2. Northfield 51.6
Damien Lee, Colin Snyder, Gustav Ihse, Dennis Schoenholzer
3. Lyndon 55.7
Gabriel Cole, Aiden Bogie, Jason Richmond, Travis Talbot

4X400 RELAY

1. Northfield A 4:20.1
Dennis Schoenholzer, Gustav Ihse, Gustav Vanleeuwen, Pietro Cei
2. Northfield B 4:34.3
Owen Motyka, Ian Kramer, Hayden Lilly, Preston Lilly
3. Spaulding 5:37.7
Brodey Priddy, Trey Luster, Alexander Maurice, Isaiah LaBay

4X800 RELAY

1. Northfield 10:46.8
Colin Snyder, Pietro Cie, Gustav Vanleeuwen, Elijah Myer

SHOT PUT

1. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 13.65m
2. Josh Walker Lyndon 11.58m
3. Preston Lilly Northfield 9.9m
4. Hayden Lilly Northfield 9.86m
5. Aidan Ahearn Spaulding 8.87m
6. Kealey Oulette Lyndon 8.84m

DISCUS

1. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 43.18m
2. Josh Walker Lyndon 25.98
3. Preston Lilly Northfield 25.18
4. Aidan Ahearn Spaulding 24.56m
5. Paul Gadbois Northfield 24.02m
6. Colin Snyder Northfield 23.81m

JAVELIN

1. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 35.53m
2. Aujua Cheney Northfield 36.02m
3. Simon Brown Spaulding 35.63m
4. Hayden Lilly Northfield 33.15m
5. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 32.3m
6. Josh Walker Lyndon 30.37m

HIGH JUMP

1. Jeritier Mampuya Winooski 1.47m
2. Dennis Schoenholzer Northfield 1.47m

POLE VAULT

1. Alexander Maurice Spaulding 2.6m
2. Logan Perry Lyndon 2.6m
3. Aden Cushman Spaulding 2.3m

LONG JUMP

1. Owen Motyka Northfield 5.82m
2. Seth Almand Spaulding 4.93m
3. Pietro Cei Northfield 4.84m
4. David Klinker Winooski 4.78m
5. Kellen Ashford Spaulding 3.69m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Dennis Schoenholzer Northfield 10.97m
2. David Klinker Winooski 10.62m
3. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 10.38m

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Lyndon 186
2. Northfield 80
3. Hazen 64.5
4. Winooski 42
5. Danville 18
6. Spaulding 16.5

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Northfield 172.5
2. Spaulding 135
3. Lyndon 115.5
4. Winooski 42

