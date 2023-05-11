SPAULDING DIRT TRACK CLASSIC RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Wyatt Yanker 11.24 Randolph 2. Angelito Bates 11.74 Spaulding 3. Owen Motyka 12.02 Northfield 4. Kleo Bridge 12.20 Montpelier 5. Seth Almand 12.21 Spaulding 6. Aujua Cheney 12.49 Northfield
200 Meters
1. Wyatt Yanker 24.02 Randolph 2. Kleo Bridge 25.71 Montpelier 3. Oliver Laxer 26.92 Montpelier 4. Lucas Mansfield 27.05 Montpelier 5. Cameron Cook 27.24 Montpelier 6. Pablo Mendez 27.34 Randolph
400 Meters
1. Ian Kramer 55.74 Northfield 2. Pablo Mendez 1:00.05 Randolph 3. Dylan Bacon 1:01.02 Montpelier 4. Jack Myers 1:01.45 Harwood 5. Colin Snyder 1:02.95 Northfield 6. Elliot Caswell 1:04.86 Northfield
800 Meters
1. Andrew Best 2:18.87 Randolph 2. Dylan Bacon 2:20.05 Montpelier 3. Coilin Becker 2:34.11 Randolph 4. Hudson Grimes 2:35.34 Randolph 5. Isaac Lake 2:36.61 Randolph 6. Tyler Bacon 2:37.83 Montpelier
1500 Meters
1. Samuel Brondyke 4:50.34 Montpelier 2. Luke Murphy 5:04.11 Montpelier 3. Hudson Grimes 5:16.58 Randolph 4. Coilin Becker 5:17.70 Randolph 5. Cooper Hansel 5:19.21 Harwood 6. Nicholas Jumisko 5:24.21 Randolph
3000 Meters
1. Samuel Brondyke 10:29.20 Montpelier 2. Luke Murphy 10:30.27 Montpelier 3. Andrew Best 11:19.86 Randolph 4. Nicholas Jumisko 11:28.33 Randolph
110m Hurdles
1. Thomas Mills 19.34 Montpelier 2. Elijah Myer 19.78 Northfield
300m Hurdles
1. Chase Gardner 46.68 Randolph 2. Cameron Cook 47.74 Montpelier 3. Steven Supan 50.08 Montpelier 4. Thomas Mills 50.30 Montpelier 5. Lucas Mansfield 51.58 Montpelier
4x100 Relay
1. Northfield 51.14 Aujua Cheney, Ian Kramer, Owen Motyka, Colin Snyder 2. Montpelier 51.34 Kleo Bridge, Joshua Koch, Asa Rosenberg, Lucas Mansfield-Mitchell 3. Spaulding 53.58 Seth Almand, Kellen Ashford, Angelito Bates, Brodey Priddy
4x400 Relay
1. Montpelier 4:07.18 Cameron Cook, Oliver Laxer, Dylan Bacon, Tyler Bacon 2. Harwood 4:18.40 Cooper Hansel, Jack Myers, James Nicholas Service, Eric Whitten
Shot Put
1. Ronan Moran 9.27m Harwood 2. Jacobey Taft 8.60m Harwood 3. Jack Myers 7.93m Harwood 4. Charle Fitzpatrick 7.69m Northfield 5. James Nicholas 6.53m Harwood 6. Eric Whitten 5.94m Harwood 6. Parker Sanders 5.94m Northfield
Discus
1. Ronan Moran 20.13m Harwood 2. Nicholas Robertson 17.52m Montpelier 3. James Nicholas 13.36m Harwood
Javelin
1. Steven Supan 32.90m Montpelier 2. George Rosalbo 29.10m Randolph 3. Charle Fitzpatrick 28.20m Northfield 4. Hudson Grimes 26.30m Randolph 5. Jacobey Taft 23.50m Harwood 6. Logan Merchant 22.80m Harwood
High Jump
1. Chase Gardner 1.72m Randolph 2. Hunter Bove 1.67m Harwood 3. Thomas Mills 1.57m Montpelier
Pole Vault
1. Aden Cushman 2.46m Spaulding 2. Brodey Priddy 2.31m Spaulding 3. Chase Gardner 2.16m Randolph
Long Jump
1. Chase Gardner 5.68m Randolph 2. Aujua Cheney 5.10m Northfield 3. Hunter Bove 4.88m Harwood 4. Leonardo Carra 4.78m Harwood 5. Joshua Koch 4.58m Montpelier 6. Elliot Caswell 4.39m Northfield
Triple Jump
1. Atif Milak 10.15m Montpelier 2. Kleo Bridge 10.12m Montpelier 3. Joshua Koch 8.38m Montpelier 4. Nicholas Turcotte 8.12m Montpelier 5. Asa Rosenberg 7.62m Montpelier
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Rebecca Dupere 13.49 Northfield 2. Beatrice Lake 13.65 Randolph 3. Josephine Sweich 13.77 Northfield 4. Madison Ashford 14.18 Spaulding 5. Ruby Connell 14.51 Montpelier 6. Jillian Doktor 14.55 Northfield
200 Meters
1. Anja Rand 29.70 Montpelier 2. Zoe Plummer-Tripp 31.60 Montpelier 3. Kaleigh Jarvis 31.64 Randolph 4. Ruby Connell 32.40 Montpelier 5. Jillian Doktor 32.64 Northfield 6. Aster Watkevich 34.17 Hazen
400 Meters
1. Anja Rand 1:09.11 Montpelier 2. Leyla Milak 1:12.34 Montpelier 3. Estherline Carlson 1:13.58 Montpelier 4. Fayina Martin 1:16.84 Montpelier 5. Kaleigh Jarvis 1:17.46 Randolph 6. Hallie Foulke 1:18.90 Montpelier
800 Meters
1. Charlie Flint 2:42.21 Harwood 2. Sara McGill 2:47.08 Montpelier 3. Celia Wing 2:55.52 Harwood 4. Talia Jacobs 2:56.95 Northfield 5. Caitlin Peacock 2:58.30 Spaulding 6. Fayina Martin 2:59.11 Montpelier
1500 Meters
1. Charlie Flint 5:30.71 Harwood 2. Beatrice Lake 5:32.21 Randolph 3. Heidi Haraldsen 5:47.95 Harwood 4. Zoe Plummer-Tripp 6:28.39 Montpelier
3000 Meters
1. Charlie Flint 11:48.5 Harwood 2. Margaret Voisin 12:52.0 Montpelier 3. Rowan Clough 13:16.3 Harwood 4. Zoe Ayres 13:38.0 Montpelier 5. Luna Whiteney 16:25.7 Northfield
100m Hurdles
1. Charlotte Young 18.5 Spaulding 2. Chen-Chen MacVicar 18.7 Montpelier 3. Camille Edgar 20.4 Montpelier 4. Janelle Hoskins 21.7 Harwood 5. Elizabeth Toborg 22.1 Spaulding 6. Abbie Smith 28.4 Northfield
300m Hurdles
1. Rosa Barden 1:03.28 Randolph 2. Mariela Sweich 1:14.87 Northfield
4x100 Relay
1. Montpelier 58.08 Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler, Clare Pritchard, Ruby Connell, Estherline Carlson 2. Spaulding 1:01.71 Madison Ashford, Elizabeth Toborg, Kiara Hogan, Charlotte Young 3. Hazen 1:05.61 Aster Watkevich, Lily Castle, Ella Considine, Elizabeth Molina
4x400 Relay
1. Northfield 4:53.65 Rebecca Dupere, Talia Jacobs, Josephine Sweich, Sophia Sargent 2. Montpelier 5:05.74 Leyla Milak, Gemma Pella, Fayina Martin, Margaret Voisin 3. Harwood 6:03.24a Ella Cisz, Thea Andersen, Celia Wing, Janelle Hoskins
4x800 Relay
1. Harwood 12:09.9 Charlie Flint, Heidi Haraldsen, Celia Wing, Rowan Clough
Shot Put
1. Jillian Doktor 7.43m Northfield 2. Heidi Haraldsen 7.04m Harwood 3. Gemma Pella 6.79m Montpelier 4. Ella Brock 6.66m Northfield 5. Soren Schoennagel 6.30m Harwood 6. Marie Voisin 5.96m Montpelier
Discus
1. Marie Voisin 22.41m Montpelier 2. Gemma Pella 21.37m Montpelier 3. Ella Brock 17.53m Northfield 4. Olivia Wilder 14.16m Spaulding 5. Chen-Chen MacVicar 13.81m Montpelier 6. Anastasia Rhodes 12.33m Northfield
Javelin
1. Rebecca Dupere 21.80m Northfield 2. Olivia Scharnberg 21.30m Montpelier 3. Gemma Pella 21.10m Montpelier 4. Margaret Voisin 20.20m Montpelier 5. Lily Castle 19.20m Hazen 6. Olivia Wilder 18.90m Spaulding
High Jump
1. Charlotte Young 1.37m Spaulding 2. Talia Jacobs 1.32m Northfield 3. Rosa Barden 1.22m Randolph
Pole Vault
1. Clare Pritchard 1.85m Montpelier 1. Lily Lacroix 1.85m Spaulding 1. Kiara Hogan 1.85m Spaulding 1. Makenzie Moore 1.85m Spaulding 5. Caitlin Peacock 1.54m Spaulding
Long Jump
1. Adrianne Clement 4.05m Randolph 2. Talia Jacobs 3.63m Northfield 3. Lexi Spencer 3.33m Northfield 4. Aster Watkevich 3.15m Hazen
Triple Jump
1. Adrianne Clement 8.74m Randolph 2. Charlotte Young 8.42m Spaulding 3. Leyla Milak 7.47m Montpelier 4. Fayina Martin 6.67m Montpelier
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Montpelier 179 2. Randolph 120 3. Harwood 81.5 4. Northfield 5. Spaulding 34
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.