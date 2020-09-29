BARRE — Emily Wilson made the most of Senior Night during Spaulding’s 1-1 girls soccer draw against Vergennes.
The 12th-grader set up sophomore Sage MacAuley in the 33rd minute and the Crimson Tide kicked off the delayed 2020 season by outshooting the Commodores 15-5 Tuesday. Wilson, Addie Riel, Madeline Benoit, Halle Pletzer, Katelyn MacIver Natalie Taylor and Raven Premont were among the seniors honored prior to the match.
“We had two players that got injured, Sabrina Metcalf and Chesnee Barney, and they both did not get a single minute of game time as juniors,” Moran said. “Chesnee is part of our team as a manager, and unfortunately Sabrina got injured again. So as seniors, they don’t get to play. But we were able to get them on the field for the start of the game. And we made sure they both got a touch before we subbed them off. I hadn’t been a part of something like that before and it meant a lot to the team. The senior group is really strong and they think of themselves as a team.”
The Tide pulled ahead late in the first half when Wilson beat a defender on the left side and centered the ball toward MacAuley for a high-percentage finish.
“Those four girls up top — Sage, Ava (Guarriello), Paige (Allen) and Emily — had multiple chances on goal,” Moran said. “We hit the post twice and the crossbar once. It was frustrating because we played so well. At halftime we talked about how our back line was getting misshapen. Maddie Benoit was fantastic the whole game tracking down anything that got past our midfield. And our midfield had its moments. Halle played a really strong game in the midfield and we were active going forward and finding our front three — whoever it was.”
Ali Croke scored for the Commodores in the 53rd minute.
“It was 40 yards out and nobody could make that next pass,” Moran said. “It rolled out to her and she ran up and punted it.”
Goalie Rebecca McKelvey made four saves for the Tide, who will travel to play Milton at 4 p.m. Friday.
Montpelier 2, Stowe 0
STOWE — Grace Nostrant and Melanie Winters supplied the offense and the Solons’ defense limited the Raiders to five shots on goal Tuesday.
“Grace is new to Montpelier High School,” first-year MHS coach Brent Englund said. “She decided she wanted to go here because of the academics and athletics, and she’s driving 45 minutes to school. She’s playing in back for us and she was fantastic along with Anya Rand.”
Bella Wawrzyniak stopped six shots for MHS in her debut as the starting goalie. Defenders Maeve Bryne, Sadie Smith, Lillian Boutin and Emily Fuller helped secure the shutout.
“Bella played an amazingly confident game,” Englund said. “The backs were not timid at all to play it back to her and let her play it out. We did that at least seven or eight times. She made a couple really good saves and she exuded confidence. She’s on the younger side and hasn’t had a ton of experience, so I didn’t know what to expect. But I was pleased with how she came out.”
Senior midfielders Melanie Winters, Megan Krussman and Lucia McCallum kept MHS in control against a Stowe program that boasts three championships.
“Our senior leadership in the middle of the field made it so that we could make it look good,” Englund said. “Especially with two people back there who are relatively new to the position and are new to playing alongside each other. Kudos to these seniors for making it look so graceful. They showed their true colors.”
Nostrant scored from close range following a corner kick in the 25th minute. Winters doubled the lead in the 67th minute, blasting a 35-yard free kick just under the crossbar.
“Montpelier will be a strong team this year,” Post said. “Georgia (Schiff) was an outstanding goalie for them last year and losing her is tough. But they shut us out today, so they’re doing OK. It’s hard to tell because it’s the first time we’ve played anyone, and it’s Sept. 29. I think this season it’s about whoever out there can get ready for full-season mode the quickest and get rid of the small errors the quickest. You might see some sloppier games this year, but this could make it more exciting games.”
Goalie Anika Wagner made 16 saves for Stowe, which generated its best scoring opportunities early in the match.
“We had one really good chance and missed the net on a late-developing breakaway,” Post said. “We had a couple other decent chances in the first half where we created everything but the finishing touch. We created a few chicness late in the second half, but nothing as high-quality as in the first half. Montpelier had a different setup and they are much more offensive this year.”
The Solons will host Lake Region at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be Englund’s first time coaching under the lights in the Capital City after moving from Colorado to lead the Solons during an unpredicatable fall.
“We were all thankful to be there out on the field,” Englund said. “We were all super excited to be out there. I’m still getting to know the girls, and now I have a better understanding of the couple areas where we can work.”
Stowe will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday.
“It was great being back on the soccer field and having a little bit of normalcy again,” Post said. “It was good to see two teams out there competing again after what we’ve gone through to this point. The masks are weird, but I don’t know that it affected the game that much. Both teams did a great job wearing them and it wasn’t an issue.”
Harwood 9, Lamoille 0
DUXBURY — First-half goals Tuesday by Louisa Thomsen and Tanum Nelson were just a sneak peak at what the Harwood girls soccer team can do offensively.
The Highlanders poured it on with seven goals after the break, capping their season opener with a 9-0 victory over Lamoille. Following last year’s runner-up finish in the Division II championship, it’s clear that HU will be a top-shelf team again in 2020.
Goalies Poppy Woods (three saves) and Sarah Bartolomei (three saves) combined efforts in the shutout. Thomsen and Nelson (two assists) both recorded hat tricks as their team fired off 36 shots on goal. Freshman Quinn Nelson scored her first two varsity goals and Tela Haskell also found the back of the net.
“We were knocking on the door in the first half,” HU coach Mike Vasseur said. “Lamoille really started to play well at the end of the first half and they were matching us. We were getting some opportunities, but it was back and forth. But after halftime we started to get back to moving the ball faster and going forward for some looks at goal. It was good to see them do well, struggle for a while and then do well again. And I thought Lamoille played hard and played well the whole game.”
Harwood (1-0) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Friday.
Enosburg 4, Hazen 1
ENOSBURG — Goalie Alleigh Gabaree stopped 29 shots for the Wildcats but it wasn’t enough Tuesday against the red-hot Hornets.
Sophie Burns (two goals), Lexus Conger and Gabby Spaulding scored for Enosburg, while Maverick Murphy tallied Hazen’s lone goal. The Wildcats will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4 p.m. Friday
