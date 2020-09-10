Mandatory masks and social-distancing protocols will alter the makeup of fall sports, but some other things won’t change this season at Spaulding High School.
Every varsity coach has returned for the Crimson Tide, who kicked off practices this week. Participation rates for most teams continue to improve despite long layoffs from sports during early stages of the pandemic.
All in all, a lot will look the same for Spaulding athletics. Perhaps the biggest difference is that the Granite City school no longer has a title drought.
That’s because last winter the girls hockey team gave Spaulding its first championship of any kind since 2010. The Crimson Tide skated to a 4-0 victory over CVU at Gutterson Field House, capping a 22-0 season after going 2-16-2 the year before.
Even though COVID-19 forced the spring season to be cancelled, Spaulding athletes are still charged-up and confident from the winter success. The football team will seek its first winning season since 2008, and expectations are high as the team prepares to play seven games in a four-week span.
Coach Bob Lamb is helping the Tide transition to this year’s 7-versus-7 format on the gridiron, with the opener slated for Sept. 25 at home against Oxbow. Spaulding will travel to play Lyndon on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. before visiting St. Johnsbury on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.
Lyndon will make a trip to Spaulding for a 7 p.m. showdown Oct. 9. The Tide will head north for an Oct. 13 game at North Country at 6 p.m. Following a 7 p.m. home game against St. Johnsbury on Oct. 16, Spaulding will host U-32 on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Rob Moran will coach girls soccer, while Ben Taylor is back to lead the boys. Field hockey coach Tabitha Lord has established one of the school’s strongest programs and will shoot for a deep playoff run in Division II. Lord’s team went 12-3 in 2016 before going 14-2 and earning a championship appearance in 2017. Last year the Tide finished at 8-4-2.
Golf coach Jordan Blais will be able to use his players’ practice-round scores to secure spots at the sectional tournament Oct. 1. The Tide could have a home-course advantage when the Country Club of Barre hosts state championships Oct. 7.
Don and Gretchen Singer return to coach the cross-country running team, which often trains on the challenging network of Millstone Trails. Last year the boys XC team placed fourth at Division II state championships, led by Taite Magoon, David Poulin, Jake Darling, Matthew Toborg and Camden Pierce.
Here are a handful of questions for Spaulding Athletic Director Natalie Soffen as teams continue to hold tryouts:
TA: With girls hockey last winter, was it a little bit like ending on a high note? It’s not like there’s any good way to go into a pandemic.
Soffen: “Honestly, that’s probably the last sports memory any of us have from quarantine to now. We still remember that. Downtown Barre had a display in one of the stores and we displayed some hockey trophies of past years. So we’re still super proud and we mention it quite often.”
TA: Can you recap the spring season? I’m guessing a lot of people saw the writing on the wall and weren’t exactly holding their breath for it.
Soffen: “I’m one of those people where I just go with the flow and the information comes. And it was going to be out of my control. So I was just trying to keep everyone in the loop with what was going on, without giving too much potential false hope. But at the same time, not trying to crush everyone’s dream. So I was trying to find the balance on being hopeful but at the same time being realistic about what was happening in different states across the country. And what was going on in New England. So we just took information as it came to us and we went with the flow. And that’s all you can do in those kind of things.”
TA: Once some of the restrictions were eased in the summer, were you hearing about some of the teams and some of the kids getting out there and starting practices themselves?
Soffen: “There were a bunch of club teams that got to have some sort of season. Typically in the summertime coaches have free rein with their kids. So we did have an opportunity to do that with our teams and our coaches. We did put some pretty strict guidelines to what that was going to look like because we wanted to avoid getting all these kids together and playing without guidelines. So we put some guidelines in place to follow so that they could have an opportunity. And not every team took advantage of that opportunity, but some definitely did. And I think they enjoyed being out there.”
TA: Overall, have there been a lot of AD’s involved in figuring out most of the current guidelines? Or more just hearing about them?
Soffen: “There was a task force that was working with the Agency of Education. And then the information filtered down. But when we have questions about certain things, the AD’s are definitely communicating about how each school is managing different things. Personally, I reached out to Washington County athletic directors to get a sense of what they’re doing spectator-wise or locker-room wise. And we’re dealing with similar (COVID-19) numbers in this county, so we’re in similar situations.”
TA: Specifically, with those two things, are there likely going to be some changes with the way the locker-room procedure goes and the situation with fans?
Soffen: “Yeah, so our building isn’t open. Once school ends, no athletes, officials or spectators are going to be able to use the bathroom. So we put porta-potties outside for the bathroom situation. We are going to allow spectators here for our home games. Obviously we cannot go over 150 (spectators). And we’re hoping that by the time we get the OK for games to start, that number may increase.”
TA: And just to double-check, that 150 figure is in addition to the players themselves?
Soffen: “Correct. So the players, coaches, athletic director, athletic trainer and officials, that is separate to the 150 spectator number. The 150 number is strictly for the spectators.”
TA: Has there been talk of a way to space out the spectators more than usual so it’s not one cluster?
Soffen: “We’re all going to do the best job we can, considering what our facilities are going to be able to allow. At football, are we going to go up into the bleachers and block off certain rows? Yes. But when you’re in a situation where you don’t have the bleachers, it’s going to be hard to paint down lines every week to say, ‘This is where you can sit.’ So if we need to go up and just say, ‘Hey, can we space out a little bit more?’, then I’m willing to do that. But when you’re in a place where you rely on people to bring their own lawn chairs, that’s going to be a little bit tougher.”
TA: And you have the finish area of a cross-country race where just everybody ends up.
Soffen: “For sure. And because you can still see the finish line from five rows back of people, I think there will be plenty of ways for people to space out.”
TA: I know last year was your first year at Spaulding, but you’ve been an athletic director for awhile now. Can you single out one or two of the really tough parts of the transition this fall?
Soffen: “It’s just trying to connect with families to get things started and getting paperwork in. You do your best in all avenues that you have, but something is going to fall through the cracks every once in awhile. So just trying to get reconnected and reacclimated with families — especially going from summer to fall. Because once you’re in school, it’s easy to make contact with families and kids. But when you’re in the summertime, if you can’t have in-person meetings, then you’re relying on Google Meets or Zooms. And sometimes those schedules don’t necessarily coincide. Internet issues, computer issues, no computer because Chromebooks haven’t been given out to families. So there is that detail that was a little bit tougher than what we would say normally there would be.”
TA: Overall, have you heard any surprising feedback from the kids or parents? Has it been pretty positive?
Soffen: “Everyone is really excited and our numbers are great. Football is the high-30s, and boys and girls soccer is in the high-30s as well. Field hockey is almost at 40, cross-country is at 20 and golf is at 14. Our numbers are outstanding. So we’re reaching the families and they’re definitely in the know. And I think they’re really excited to represent their school and their community again, especially because of what was lost in the spring. And even with their club sports, there’s something to be said about representing your school and your community — and having that culture around that. So I think that was greatly missed. And I think everyone is excited to have that back.”
TA: And was it pretty smooth sailing Tuesday with the first practices?
Soffen: “Yeah. It’s tough when you can’t have practice until 3:30, and then trying to make sure everyone knows when practice is. Because once school gets out, they’re not allowed to stick around and wait for practice — they need to go home and come back. So we’re just making sure that we’re clear on what time practices were, so kids weren’t showing up too early and then sitting around and then waiting for practice outside. So it’s just making sure all the information is out there and all the information is correct. Just double- and triple-checking everything is important. But it went pretty well. Kids were super excited. And I was super excited to see them as well. It was a very long time since I’d seen them, so it was good to catch up with a lot of them.”
TA: Did you have to make any tough decisions in terms of what opponent to cut from the fall schedule?
Soffen: “It was dictated for us. Soccer was the only one that extended its schedule to one more week, so we’re anticipating that we’re potentially going to start games on the week of Sept. 28. That’s where our schedules are rolling out from. And anything before that was just going to get cancelled. There was no trying to reschedule. It was just understood that those were going to get cancelled. The only ones that didn’t get cancelled from the week of Sept. 21 was soccer, and those just went to the last week week because they extended their season. And then with football, a survey went out and we were placed within a certain bubble of schools. The schedules got redone that way and it totally made sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.