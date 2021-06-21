Hard work combined with one of the state’s most talented sophomore classes made this year’s Spaulding baseball campaign one for the ages.
Eight Crimson Tide athletes were recently rewarded for their efforts, reeling in Lake Division post-season honors after guiding their squad to its first championship appearance in over three decades.
Senior Zach Stabell, junior Hayden Kennedy and sophomores Danny Kiniry, Kieran McNamara, Trevor Arsenault and Zack Wilson were selected to the All-Star team following a 16-3 campaign. Sophomores Cole McAllister and Dylan Bachand represented the Granite City school on the Honorable Mention list.
The Tide advanced to the title game for the 10th time in program history while making their debut in Division II. Coach Dan Kiniry’s team was mostly unstoppable throughout the regular season, rattling off 13 victories during 14 games before suffering a 4-3 loss to D-I South Burlington.
Spaulding secured the No. 2 seed for playoffs and kicked off the tourney with an 11-5 playdown victory over No. 15 Milton. The Tide avenged one of their only losses during the quarterfinals, as Arsenault and McNamara joined forces on the mound to fuel a 6-4 victory over No. 7 Mount Abraham. Wilson went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Arsenault added a two-run double.
The Tide hosted a semifinal against No. 6 Enosburg, which upset No. 3 Harwood during the previous round. Kennedy started on the mound and struck out six batters over three-plus innings. Bachand (four strikeouts) earned the save. The team’s offensive leaders were Bachand (2-for-2, home run, two runs scored), Stabell (2-for-4, double, two runs scored) and Wilson (2-for-4, three RBIs).
Arsenault and Boucher combined efforts on the mound during a 5-0 championship loss to U-32 at Centennial Field. Stabell broke up a shutout bid by U-32’s Alex Alex Keane with a single in the fourth inning. Danny Kiniry made contact for a single against Raiders reliever Owen Kellington, who is committed to play for the University of Connecticut.
Here is a glance at the Tide players who were singled out for their efforts by the Lake Division coaches:
Zach Stabell
Senior Outfielder
The three-sport standout and team captain boasted a .438 batting average, a .455 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage. He drove in 23 runs and scored 28 times while hitting third in the lineup. Stabell paced the team in hits (32) and batting average with runners in scoring position (.541).
“He was Mr. Reliable at the plate,” Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. “In addition to his offensive contributions, Zach was perfect on fielding opportunities in left field. And while Zach was great offensively and defensively, his consistent approach and leadership on and off the field set the tone for the team all season.”
Kieran McNamara
Sophomore First Baseman
The multi-dimensional infielder recorded a team-high 23 stolen bases while emerging as one of the top underclassmen in Vermont. He filled in as pitcher during four games, registering a 1-0 record with one save and an ERA of 1.14. Offensively, he batted .390 with a .507 on-base percentage and a .627 slugging percentage. He scored 29 runs and had 22 RBIs.
“Kieran’s presence in the middle of the lineup was a constant threat,” coach Kiniry said. “His ability to change the trajectory of a game with a single swing was well known by opposing coaches. Beyond being a great power hitter and base runner, he was a top-notch defender all season-long at first base.”
Trevor Arsenault
Sophomore Shortstop
The defensive specialist did a little bit of everything during a breakout season. He compiled a .939 fielding percentage, committing three errors on 49 total opportunities. Arsenault crossed home 22 times on the offensive side and drove in 18 runs. He finished with a batting average of .377, an on-base percentage of .474 and a slugging percentage of .475.
“His fielding was smooth and his throws were accurate all season-long,” coach Kiniry said. “Offensively, he consistently puts the ball in play hard. And he was clutch when it mattered most, hitting .457 with runners in scoring position.”
Zack Wilson
Sophomore Outfielder
A high rate of acceleration on the base path and a cannon of an arm from the outfield made Wilson one of Central Vermont’s most well-rounded stars. He drove in 27 runs, scored 16 times and had a batting average of .453. An on-base percentage of .530 and a slugging percentage of .660 forced opposing pitchers to take caution every time he stepped up to the plate.
“His power at the plate and blazing speed, along with the ability to hit for a high batting average, made him a constant challenge for pitchers and opposing defenses,” coach Kiniry said. “And his exceptional arm strength from the outfield made opposing players and coaches think twice about trying to score on a base hit.”
Hayden Kennedy
Junior Pitcher
The team’s most consistent pitcher all spring finished with a 5-1 record and one save. He racked up 44 strikeouts and issued 11 walks while recording an ERA of 1.38. Kennedy was the picture of efficiency as he routinely went deep into contests, allowing the Tide to keep other members of the rotation fresh for the next game. He saved some of his best stuff for last, earning post-season victories over Milton and Enosburg.
“Every time he stepped on the mound, he gave our team a great opportunity to win,” coach Kiniry said. “He kept batters off-balance with a strong fastball he could locate around the strike zone, along with a curveball he threw at different speeds.”
Danny Kiniry
Sophomore Catcher
Kiniry led the Tide in batting average (.458), on-base percentage (.630) and slugging percentage (.750). He drew a team-high 22 walks, scored 28 runs and had 22 RBIs.
“He has quickly earned the reputation of being one of the best defensive catchers in the state with his pitch framing and blocking skills along with a strong arm that kept the running game of opposing offenses at bay,” coach Kiniry said.
Cole McAllister
Sophomore Outfielder
The leadoff hitter recorded 21 stolen bases, scored 24 runs and contributed 23 RBIs. He backed up the hype time and again, resulting in a .403 batting average, a .453 on-base percentage and a .548 slugging percentage.
“He combined great patience and power at the plate with blazing speed on the bases,” coach Kiniry said. “Once Cole was on base, he was a constant threat to steal and he was the catalyst to offensive rallies all season.”
Dylan Bachand
Sophomore Pitcher
A 3-0 record on the mound and one save confirmed that Bachand will be a pitcher to fear during upcoming years. He struck out 22 batters, issued 12 walks and registered an ERA of 2.10. He also provided a stabilizing presence while coming out of the bullpen throughout the spring. When he wasn’t on the mound, Bachand was a standout third baseman. He wound up with a .371 batting average, 12 RBIs, two home runs and 15 runs scored.
“He was effective as a starter and a reliever and could be counted on to come into a game a throw strikes in high-pressure situations,” coach Kiniry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.