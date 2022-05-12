HARDWICK - Uncertainty and self-doubt could have easily plagued the Spaulding baseball team a month ago after a double-digit loss in five innings against St. Johnsbury.
Instead, the early-season thumping provided a wake-up call for a Crimson Tide squad that's rattled off seven straight victories while skyrocketing to second place in the Division II standings.
Thursday's 13-1 romp over previously undefeated Hazen was the latest eye-popping feat by the Granite City title contenders. Coach Dan Kiniry's team is determined to reach the championship game again after last year's 16-3 campaign, and this time the defending runners-up intend to walk away with nothing less than a championship.
"I think we have one of the deepest lineups in the state," Spaulding junior Kieran McNamara said. "We've been battling some injuries and some sicknesses throughout the year, but we're starting to get our full lineup back and get healthy. And once we get everyone going, I think it's going to be tough to beat us."
McNamara was 1-for-2 against Hazen with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Cole McAllister delivered another strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Trevor Arsenault was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Grady Chase was 2-for-4 with one RBI in the victory.
"They hit the ball well tonight and they're definitely a solid team," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "They spread some hits out, but in the middle part of the game we did a good job of keeping the middle part of their order off-balance. We had a couple errors and they stroked the bat well and they hit it where we weren't. We put the ball in play, but unfortunately we put the ball in play right to somebody."
Spaulding inched ahead 2-0 in the first inning before extending its lead to 5-0 in the second frame. The Tide added another insurance run in the fifth before making it a 9-0 contest in the top of the sixth. Hazen's Tyson Davison scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning before the Tide piled on four more runs in the final frame.
Tide starter Mason Keel threw a three-hitter through five innings. He struck out five batters and issued one walk. Teammate Hayden Kennedy finished the job on the mound, recording three strikeouts and issuing no walks.
James Montgomery (2-for-3) and Lyle Rooney (1-for-2) led the way for Hazen at the plate. Wildcats starter Andrew Menard pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs. Reliever Tyler Rivard pitched four-plus innings and recorded four strikeouts and allowed five earned runs.
Spaulding earned its third victory of the week following Monday's 9-7 win at BFA-St. Albans and Tuesday's 10-2 victory against Thetford. The Tide (8-1) will host Montpelier at 11 a.m. Saturday. Division III Hazen (9-1) will host defending D-II champ U-32 at 11 a.m. Saturday.
