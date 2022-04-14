The Spaulding girls lacrosse team opened up a 10-goal halftime lead and showed off its offensive versatility during Wednesday’s home opener by routing Milton, 23-2.
“The best thing about today was we worked on girls shooting low in practice all week, and we did that,” Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. “We had eight scorers, so spreading the scoring around and getting the girls involved were the two biggest takeaways.”
Addison Pinard recorded six goals and two assists, while Ruby Harrington and Paige Allen scored four goals apiece. Bella Bevins finished with three goals and one assist for Spaulding, which built an 11-1 advantage in the opening half.
Halle Allen and Zoe Tewksbury contributed two goals apiece for the Granite City squad. Portia Berard and Grace Isham added single goals and teammate Corrina Moulton stopped four shots between the pipes. Moulton made her 2022 debut after returning from a hockey injury and helped her team bounce back from last week’s 12-4 loss at Rutland.
“For Rutland we were missing our starting goalie,which made a huge difference,” coach Pinard said. “And I don’t necessarily think the score was indicative of the play. We didn’t play great. But it wasn’t like they dominated us either.”
Addison Pinard won eight draw controls and Bella Bevins won four draw controls. Their team also showcased significant improvement on 50-50 balls, which played a big factor in the early lead.
Both Addison Pinard (three goals) and Isham scored during last week’s season-opening loss during a turf-field game at Rutland. The Crimson Tide dominated possession during several stretches at the end of the first half but struggled to beat Raiders goalie Olivia Calvin (12 saves).
“We only had two outside practices before the Rutland game. and then we were back inside for a day,” coach Pinard said. “I think we were outside five times before today and the biggest thing is the ground balls: You just can’t work on ground balls at all inside gym. U-32 gets to use turf down at the Civic Center, which certainly helps. But inside on a basketball court, you just can’t work on ground balls at all. And that was one of the things we saw in Rutland too: We just struggled to pick up ground balls. And of course it’s fast on the turf as well. We were able to work on passing and shooting and defense and that kind of thing. But everything is better outside.”
Zoe Tewksbury, Lily Tewksbury, Sage MacAuley and Jalona Mundo started on defense in the victory over the Yellowjackets.
“Jalona and Sage had huge improvements just from their first game,” coach Pinard said. “They’re both great athletes and had never played lacrosse. So there’s a little bit of a learning curve there, for sure.”
Isabella Boudreault, Ashley Morrison, Rayna Long, Emily Morris, Madison Churchill and goalie Kaydence Coates round out the Tide’s 2022 roster. Spaulding is seeking its first winning season since 2010 and will compete in Division II for the postseason.
Last spring coach the program earned a quarterfinal berth for the first time since 2013 while rolling past Milton, 16-1, in the playdowns. The Barre school made its only semifinal appearance in 1998. This year’s squad features two seniors, five juniors, 10 sophomores and one freshman.
Spaulding (1-1) will travel to play Colcheter at 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.