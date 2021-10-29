EAST MONTPELIER — Grady Chase scored Spaulding’s opening touchdown to erase an early deficit and teammate Zack Wilson kicked three field goals Friday, guiding the No. 6 Crimson Tide to a 16-6 football victory over No. 3 U-32 in Division II quarterfinal action.
Spaulding (5-3) will travel to play No. 2 Mount Anthony (7-2) during the semifinals. Top-seeded Bellows Falls will take on No. 5 Lyndon in the other semifinal. The Raiders end the season at 6-3.
“Our seniors hadn’t beaten U-32 in a long time and they refused to lose this game,” Spaulding coach Richard Cooke said. “Any time we needed a big play, somebody was stepping up. I’m not a big fan of the points system in Vermont and I don’t feel like we were a No. 6 seed — I thought we should have been seeded higher. But we played with the cards that we were dealt and we’re going to earn some respect. And credit to U-32: No one got blown out. It was a slugfest on defense to see who was going to win this one.”
U-32 quarterback Cameron Comstock gave the hosts an early lead by scrambling into the end zone. The Raiders attempted to score again on a two-point conversion, but the Crimson Tide defense denied U-32 on a running attempt.
A 60-yard catch-and-run play from Tide quarterback Andrew Trottier to Wilson set up the Tide’s first and only touchdown. Chase scored from 4 yards out during the second quarter to tie the game. Wilson’s extra-point attempt was successful and the Tide kicker added a 25-yard field goal for a 10-6 halftime lead.
“Zack is a special athlete and he does it all for us,” Cooke said. “He is phenomenal on defense and offense, and his field goals were huge obviously. He has a really strong leg, especially for somebody who’s never played kicker before. We’ll work with him in the off-season and he’s only going to get better and learn some more technique.”
Wilson sent a 32-yard field goal attempt through the uprights in the third quarter, extending the lead to 13-6. He added a chip shot in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
“Their kicker is very good,” U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss said. “Most teams wouldn’t have made the kicks they made tonight. We would be fortunate at times to stop their run game or sack the quarterback and back them up. But it wasn’t enough to back them up out of field-goal range. And their kicker can put it inside the 10 or inside the 5 on kickoffs, so you’re starting from way back to begin with. That’s definitely an advantage that they have.”
Chase was a thorn in the Raiders’ side from start to finish, fueling the upset. He was efficient while carrying the ball on the ground and paced the Tide with some huge receptions.
“Grady Chase was all over the place,” Cooke said. “He only had about 50 yard rushing, but he had over 100 yard receiving. He made catches that I thought, for sure, were going to hit the ground. And I thought the whole defense played lights-out, except for a couple plays.”
The Raiders were hurt by turnovers and struggled to rally against a Spaulding side that has gained a reputation as a second-half team. U-32 gambled a few times during third- and fourth-down attempts at a first down, but Spaulding’s defense stood tall.
“We didn’t generate enough offense and we had some errors that we traditionally hadn’t had,” Divelbliss said. “We fared well against Lyndon and got four turnovers against them and were on the positive end. But this week we were on the negative end of that. We gave them a short field when we fumbled the ball a couple times. And Spaulding had consistent rhythm and schemes. We couldn’t find our rhythm and we made some errors at times. It’s not all on the kids, either: We could have made some different calls and adjustments. Spaulding just did a really nice job of being consistent. It was back-and-forth with field position and we had a fourth-and-2 and we went for it close to midfield. I thought we could get it, and we fumbled the ball and that gave them a shorter field. When you can’t get two yards and you fumble the ball, it seemed like our luck started spiraling downhill.”
U-32’s top rushers were Henry Beling (19 carriers, 65 yards) and Comstock (18 carriers, 52 yards). Despite the loss, Divelbliss was pleased with his team’s ability to neutralize a high-scoring Spaulding side. The Tide broke into the red zone many times and only recorded one touchdown against the stubborn U-32 defense.
“Spaulding had the ball inside the 10 four or five times and we held them to a couple field goals,” Divelbliss said. “I thought both teams played physically, but there was good sportsmanship on both sides. Spaulding’s players were helping our guys up and we were helping them up. It was a well-played game as far as sportsmanship and it was great for the community. And the players from both teams respect each other enough that they’re going to play hard and not be disrespectful.”
