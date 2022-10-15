MONTPELIER - One of Vermont's highest-scoring girls soccer teams showed the crossbar a little too much love Saturday.
The woodwork was Spaulding's best friend and Montpelier's worst enemy, proving to be the difference-maker during the Crimson Tide's 2-1 victory.
The tough-luck Solons were 30 seconds away from heading to overtime after hitting the iron four times, but free-kick specialist Paige Allen curled in the game-winner on a 25-yard restart.
Madelyn Hull scored the opening goal for the Tide on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute before Grace Nostrant buried a PK for the Solons with 36 seconds left in the opening half. Montpelier's Estherline Carlson hit the bar twice in a span of two minutes early in the second half, while Nostrant and teammate Aleah Dyson also sent shots off the frame.
After hanging on for dear life, Spaulding caught the break it needed in the 80th minute when MHS was whistled for a foul in its defensive third of the field. Allen stepped forward and shocked the home crowd with a high-arching shot from the left side that dipped into the right portion of the goal.
"The designated free-kick players are me, Sage MacAuley and Mollie Moran," Allen said. "All of us know how to find the net most days. ...I always try to go far post. Even if it gets deflected, I know someone is going to be there to tap it back in."
Goalie Rebecca McKelvey made seven saves for 9-2-1 Spaulding, which stretched its unbeaten streak to eight games. The Tide have made a habit of grinding out hard-earned victories, and Saturday was no exception after previous one-goal wins over Stowe, North Country, Paine Mountain and Peoples Academy.
"I saw there was 36 seconds left when the free kick (was called)," McKelvey said. "And I was like, 'You know what? Paige has done it before. I think she can do it again.' And sure enough, it was the best feeling in the world right there."
Montpelier keeper Bella Wawrzyniak finished with three saves. The Solons (9-2) played their third game in four days but showed no signs of fatigue while creating more and more offensive chances as the match progressed.
"We play this game because you never know how it's going to end up," MHS coach Jay Geibel said. "I was proud of how our team played today and we hit the crossbar four times. Their keeper made some good saves, but I have no complaints about how our team played. The result didn't go our way, but it very well could have."
Spaulding central fullbacks Francesca Barney and Molly Parker faced a tall task attempting to contain a Montpelier offense led by Nostrant, Carslon, Dyson, Sienna Mills and Anja Rand. Outside backs Hallee Allen, Isabella Moyes and Mia Dolan also had to be razor-sharp at all times against a stacked Capital City attack.
"The thing that we can always count on is Molly Parker in the back and Frankie (Barney) in the back - Hallee (Allen) and Izzy (Moyes) and Mia (Dolan) - basically my whole back line," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "Rayna (Long) came in for a few minutes at the right time, because the ball was open in the middle and she was able to clear it out before they were able to get the shot off. My back line - day in and day out - just gets in position, knows where to be, attacks the ball and finds a way to get it out of the dangerous areas. The shots that we give up in a game, it's kind of by design: Keep them outside the 18. Becca is a really good goalie and 90% of those shots outside the 18, Becca is going to get. So we're OK giving up some shots outside the 18. And basically that's what today was: Absorb the pressure, keep them outside the 18 as much as we can and then try to counter when we can. They had a lot of good looks and they had a lot of good pressure. And we were able to get a couple good chances. And today we got that last chance that made the difference."
The Tide created the first scoring opportunity of the match, but a short corner kick play was knocked out of bounds in the third minute. Two minutes later Mills dribbled up the left side and took a long touch inside the 18-yard box, sending the ball just over the end line before she could catch up to it. Carlson entered the match shortly afterwards in her super-sub role and made a grand entrance. The junior striker attempted to score outside the right post, but Hallee trapped the ball between her shins and refused to budge while stopping the threat.
McKelvey thwarted a powerful shot by Dyson in the 16th minute and then tipped a bid by Nostrant over the crossbar in the 20th minute. The Tide goalie and Carlson found themselves in a foot race for a loose ball at the top of the 6-yard box in the 21st minute. McKelvey slid forward at the last second and won the battle as Carlson tumbled over her.
All of Montpelier's early ball control was nullified when MacAuley was fouled in the top-right corner of the 18-yard box. Hull was quickly selected to take the penalty shot and the junior midfielder blended power and precision with a low shot into the left-side netting.
"We practice them during training and me and Yvonne (Roberge) were the ones who were going to take them in a game," Hull said. "It was a lot of pressure, but I'm really glad I got it in. …I was really nervous and I just wanted to get it over and done with. I was just trying to go low and not too high. I didn't want it to go over."
There have been no shortage of polished finishers on the Tide roster this fall, but coach Moran didn't hesitate while putting his faith in Hull during one of the biggest moments of the season.
"Madelyn is our PK taker," Moran said. "When Sage gets fouled, she wants to take the kick because she's a leader on the team and she wants to do it. Madelyn is so calm and she hits it just so nice. That was a really good PK and there was no saving it. I actually had wrote it on my sheet as a goal before she took it - I was so confident that she was going to make it."
A Mills corner kick in the 26th minute flew across the 6-yard box and went untouched before bouncing past the far post. McKelvey made her toughest save of the half in the 33rd minute, tipping a point-blank bid by Dyson and deflecting the ball toward the left post before it was cleared.
Dyson was tripped near the right corner in the 36th minute and Mills took the ensuing restart. Her service toward the top of the penalty area was settled by Rand, who sent a clever pass to set up Nostrant just inside the box. Nostrant dribbled away from pressure before getting an opponent to overcommit to the ball. The Solons standout reversed direction and hammered a shot that bounced off the crossbar.
Mills blasted a 25-yard free kick off a wall of Tide defenders in the 37th minute and then drew a foul in the 40th minute while taking on three defenders at the corner of the 6-yard box. Nostrant took a few baby steps during her run-up to the PK and saw McKelvey shift slightly toward the left post at the last second. The Solons veteran kept her shoulders over the ball and kept things simple with low shot to the right-center that rolled across the goal line.
Mills kicked the ball just wide of the left post in the 43rd minute and then Dyson almost scored on a shot form the right side. A corner kick by Rand in the 46th minute was headed wide of the target by Mills and then Nostrant was denied on a close-range shot.
Carlson caught the Tide defense playing an ambitious high line in the 52nd minute and snuck through for a 1-on-1 duel with McKelvey. The Tide keeper sprinted out to close down the angle, but Carlson beat her to the ball by a half-step at the top of the penalty area. The Solons striker used her right foot to lift a rising shot toward the goal and then instinctively settled the rebound when the ball bounced off the frame and fell back toward the 6-yard line. Hallee Allen kept her body in front of Carlson on the second-chance bid and Long raced in for a one-time clearance.
"My heart stops," McKelvey said of the shots off the bar. "But then I hear that noise and it's just so much relief. …The one where it was just her and (Carlson), I came out and she got it around me. And I looked back and it hit the crossbar. It was so scary."
Dyson played a backwards pass to Carlson a few minutes later at the top corner of the penalty area and Carlson directed a lofted shot that sailed inches over McKelvey's gloves and hit the bar before ricocheting out of bounds. Carlson suffered an injury in the 58th minute and didn't return to the match until the 75th minute.
"At this point everybody knows Esther: She is so fast and she is so talented," coach Moran said. "Becca knew there's going to be opportunities where (Carlson) is going to get behind our line. And Becca did a great job of getting herself in position and really reading when (Carlson) was able to beat our back line. Those two saves where she came out were great saves. Esther, on another day, might have put those away."
Hallee Allen and Lydia Murner made timely clearances for the Tide midway through the second half and then McKelvey blocked a 24-yard direct kick by Nostrant in the 67th minute. Montpelier's defense didn't face much sustained pressure after the break, but fullback Anika Turcotte came through in the clutch to stop MacAuley in the 75th minute. A Mills corner kick in the 79th minute was redirected wide of the right post, setting the stage for Paige Allen's dramatic game-winner at the opposite end.
"I was definitely thinking overtime," Paige Allen said. "I'm always keeping my eye on the clock when it's tight like this, and especially going into this game. The past couple of games we've been looking forward to - but also being nervous - about this game. Because I know that Sienna and Esther and pretty much that whole team has played together for years. They know the game of soccer and they know how to work with each other - and so the tension was definitely there coming into this game. But I think mentally this definitely gave us all a good step forward into our upcoming games."
The Crimson Tide will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Tuesday before closing out the regular season with Friday's 4 p.m. home match against Harwood.
Spaulding will attempt to become one of the only teams in history to go undefeated in Capital Division play, and coach Moran knows that his team dodged a bullet against the Solons.
"There are certainly games that we go into where we know we're going to defend a lot.," Moran said. "Montpelier has very good technical ability, they do a great job of moving the ball and their midfield is strong. So it can be difficult to break that down. Their back line today was solid as well. Honestly, I thought we would get in behind them a little more than we did. But they just played so well."
Montpelier will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Northfield. The Solons will wrap up the regular season by traveling to play Lamoille at 4 p.m. Friday before hosting Stowe on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. After entering the week with a perfect record, MHS is now in a battle with Spaulding, North Country (10-2), Harwood (9-3) and Missisquioi (9-2) for one of the top four seeds in the upcoming Division II tournament. The Solons suffered a 2-0 loss to the Falcons on Wednesday while playing without several starters, including Carlson.
"A little adversity right now is fine," Geibel said. "It doesn't change the playoff picture all that much. We're going to be there and these teams are going to be there. And it should give us some confidence that we can absolutely play any of these teams and be dominant. We have to figure out how to put those games away, and so it's a particularly tough one to be on Senior Night. All these kids are out here celebrating their careers here, so it's a tough night for a tough loss. But it doesn't change too much about where we feel like we're at and where we're going to head."
The Solons returned all 19 of their players from the 2021 squad, including 11 seniors. Mills, Nostrant, Wawrzyniak, Dyson and Rand were honored during Saturday's pre-game ceremonies on Senior Day along with classmates Maeve Byrne, Sophie Flora, Ava Hollinsworth, Emily Fuller, Pilar Abele and Molly Hutton.
"They're an incredibly strong group of players and just a great group," Geibel said. "It's rare for a coach in high school to get the same team two years in a row. It's also rare to say goodbye to 11 (seniors) all at once. So it's going to be tough to do that. But they're motivated and they care about each other, so it's exciting and there's still a lot of soccer to play still."
