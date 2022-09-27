BARRE TOWN - Sending in the junior varsity cavalry proved to be a masterful move Tuesday by the Spaulding field hockey team.
A short-handed Crimson Tide squad leaned heavily on the contributions of some JV standouts while keeping its perfect record intact with a 7-0 victory over Harwood. Freshman Jaidyn Pinard got the call-up and tallied her first two varsity goals.
"Jaidyn was willing to suit up with us and she went out there and crushed it," Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. "She was very aggressive to the ball and had lots of opportunities. So I'm so happy that she was really able to do so well for us."
Senior Bella Bevins also scored twice, while Eden White and Ruby Harrington added late insurance goals. The Tide found the back of the cage twice in the final three minutes and finished the game without allowing a single shot on goal.
"It wasn't very hard for me," Spaulding goalie Abigail Geno said. "I was definitely communicating with my defense, trying to keep them out of the circle. And I think we did really to keep them out of the circle so we didn't (allow) any corners."
Spaulding held a 22-0 advantage on penalty corners and rarely allowed the Highlander offense to cross midfield. The Tide scored on two corners after Harwood first-half goalie Natalee Wells (11 saves) and second-half goalie Kate Wilkesman (13 saves) booted away a handful of point-blank shots.
"Since we have all the of the people who can shoot and who actually connect, we really focus on just getting shots off," Bevins said. "And that's what has helped us with our success in the circle."
Junior varsity defenders Eva Lebouvreau and Julia Lacarno didn't miss a beat while excelling during their varsity debuts. Freshman Gracie Lunt covered a lot of ground in the midfield and was another top-shelf addition from the JV squad.
"We had Eva and Julia on defense and they're brand new to varsity," Lord said. "This was their first opportunity to play with us and they really showed up and did a great job. We knew they were going to do amazing and they did great in practice (Monday). And our real standout today was Gracie, who we pulled in and she played midfield for us. She had so many beautiful stops and so many beautiful plays. She communicated great and she's definitely going to be a strong player in the future."
The 7-0 Tide secured their fourth shutout victory after blanking North Country, Milton and Stowe earlier in the season. Spaulding has recorded 13 unanswered goals and silenced a Highlanders attack that was impressive during victories over Stowe and St. Johnsbury.
"We didn't have any of our varsity defensive players - all JV, and they did really well," Geno said. "We had all of our varsity forwards, but no defense or midfield from varsity. ...Especially with the circumstances today, we didn't really know how this game was going to go. And it went pretty well"
The Granite City squad has outscored opponents 46-6 while tallying at least four goals in every game. The goal differential is one of the best in program history for a program that's captured six championships.
"We came into the season not knowing exactly what was going to happen and how it was going to play out," Bevins said. "So this is definitely a good turnout."
A trio of first-quarter corners by Bevins from the left side were cleared away by Harwood's defense. Spaulding's Ashley Morrison almost knocked in a point-blank shot from the left side, but Wells delivered a last-second kick save to keep the ball out of the goal. Zoey Gallagher and Lindsey Bigelow also made key clearances to help the Highlanders close out the first quarter with both teams still tied at 0-0.
"We had a lot of errors on our corners today and we had a lot of overshoots," Lord said.
Spaulding kept attacking at the start of the second quarter and finally sent a shot into the back of the cage. Pinard was thwarted on an initial attempt but capitalized on a second-chance effort in traffic to make it 1-0 with 9:05 left in the first half. Less than a minute later White assisted Bevins for a 2-0 halftime lead.
A penalty corner near the end of the third quarter resulted in another Tide goal. Bevins inserted the ball toward the top of the circle and Hannah King attempted to send a pass back to Bevins outside the left post. Harwood's Ava Reagan stepped forward to make a block, but Pinard showed off her nose for the net by sticking with the play and burying a rebound opportunity.
"All (Pinard) needs is confidence, because she has the skills," Bevins said. "So I think playing in a game like this where she scored really is going to help her succeed."
Bevins took a corner from the right side with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter and scored after White tipped the ball over to her for a close-range bid. White left nothing to chance by whacking a hard shot into the back of the cage with 2:40 on the clock. Harrington capped the scoring a minute later after settling an attempted clearance on the right side and firing a long, lifted shot toward the far corner of the goal.
"We went into this game and we were expecting it to be very close because we're missing a lot of our key players," Bevins said. "But everybody stepped up. The JV roster was out there with us, so we collaborated as a team and we practiced together."
Harwood (3-5) will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding will host U-32 (6-1) the same day at 4 p.m.
"A few of their girls play on our summer league team," Bevins said of the Raiders. "So we're used to playing them and we know their key players to watch out for."
U-32 own a six-game winning streak and eliminated the Crimson Tide with a 2-1 victory in the 2020 quarterfinals.
"If we come out as a team and work together and communicate, we might be able to pull it off," Geno said of Thursday's clash.
