Another magical run by the Spaulding girls hockey team is missing just one thing: a storybook ending.
The top-seeded Crimson Tide (20-0-1) will shoot for their second unbeaten season in four years when they face off against No. 3 Burlington-Colchester (15-5-2) in Wednesday’s Division I championship. Coach Dave Lawrence’s squad has already defeated the SeaLakers three times this winter and will attempt to make it a clean sweep when the puck drops at 6 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Spaulding (20-0-1) boasts the most successful season in program history while competing at the D-I level and will seek its third title after capturing D-II crowns in 2002 and 2020.
“We just have to really stay focussed on what we do best,” Lawrence said. “We feel like it’s going to come down to minimizing mistakes and playing the way we know we can play and dictate the game ourselves.”
Burlington-Colchester advanced to the final by skating to a 1-0 victory over defending champ BFA-St. Albans during Saturday’s semifinal. The Tide didn’t play for eight days after their regular-season finale but were as sharp as ever during last Friday’s 7-0 semifinal rout over No. 4 CVU-Mount Mansfield. Rebecca McKelvey recorded a hat trick against the CougarHawks, while goalie Rayna Long fueled her team’s 10 shutout of the season.
“The girls just played so hard,” Lawrence said. “We came out flying with the energy and I’m just so proud of them. It’s such a great group. With that long layoff between our last game and (semifinals), we practiced hard. We did the bag skates and made them push nets and made them work hard to try to keep that intensity up. And they had it right out of the gate — you could just see the intensity was there. I shouldn’t say I was surprised at seven goals, but it was pretty wild and it caught me off-guard a little bit. And 1-0 or 7-0, it doesn’t matter. Just the win feels awesome.”
Spaulding skated to a 5-2 victory over the SeaLakers in Barre on Dec. 28. The Tide won the rematch, 2-1, on Feb. 11 at the BOR before serving up to a 3-1 road victory over BHS-Colcheter on Feb. 20. The Tide were fully prepared to face second-seeded BFA-St. Albans in a rematch of last year’s final, but the Spaulding players are just as content to take on the SeaLakers in a battle for all the marbles.
“Our coach at the beginning of the season showed us a picture of (BFA) hoisting the trophy,” McKelvey said. “And that’s fueled us since Day 1 and we wanted to get back there.”
Spaulding’s five seniors have gone a staggering 58-4-2 during their past four years. It’s hard to believe that the Tide finished with a 2-17-1 record in 2019, but since then coach Lawrence’s team has been the gold standard for excellence on the ice.
“With this group of seniors, we’ve played together since U-8,” Tide defenseman Molly Parker said. “So it’s just a group of girls where you look to your right or your left and you’ve got someone who you’ve known forever. So you want to play for those seniors and your teammates who have been by your side forever. You want to do well for them — at this point you don’t even want to do it for yourself. I guess that’s how we keep going: Doing it for the others.”
McKelvey and Parker headline the senior class along with Hannah King, Long and fellow goalie Mattie Cetin. Their team recorded the first perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history while going 22-0 during their freshman campaign. Their Covid-shortened sophomore season ended with a surprise 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Rutland, leaving the Tide with a 7-1-1 record. Last winter the Tide finished at 19-3 after falling, 3-2, to BFA in a back-and-forth final.
The Tide were poised to bring back a hefty crew of returning athletes this year, but they were forced to fill some big voids when standouts Lily Tewksbury, Corrina Moulton, Chelsea Bell and Portia Berard transferred to different schools. Juniors Ruby Harrington and Lanie Thayer helped round out a group of seven upperclassmen, but the Tide started the season with mostly new faces.
Ellie Parker and Bellarina Fontana both rose to the occasion as sophomores, combining efforts with freshmen Lilly Mayo, Allison French, Aubrey Tremblay, Gracie Lunt and Mackenzie Murray. Eighth-grader Peyton Laperle scored two goals in the semifinal and is joined on the roster by classmates Avery Burke, Amelia Healey, Kaya Moulton and Rylee Pelletier.
“The biggest thing is we had good leadership coming back,” Lawrence said. “Within the (locker) room, the culture that they have in there, the way that we try to operate as a family and everybody tries to take care of each other. Over half of our team is new players, and the upperclassmen just bring them in and say, ‘This is how we do it. Hop on and we’ll help lead the way.’ We just have really good leadership and it helped us overcome some big changes in our lineup. Credit to the kids.”
