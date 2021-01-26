Spaulding boys basketball enters its second year in Division II after a century of D-I competition.
The 12-time champs haven’t won a title since 2002 and will attempt to record a winning season for the first time in six years.
Coach Jesse Willard knows that his team’s Metro Division schedule will be no walk in the park. But at the end of each day he doesn’t lose any sleep about being a perpetual underdog.
As long as the Tide are ready for the post-season, Willard can accept the likelihood of a mediocre seed and a long bus ride. Whenever the D-II tournament finally begins, the Tide might as well have “dark horse” printed on their jerseys.
With teams like Rice, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and CVU in the Metro mix, the Crimson Tide are bracing themselves for a bumpy ride in February. Burlington, Essex and Mount Mansfield are also tough league opponents along with Colchester and BFA-St. Albans.
Willard’s team wound up 4-16 after wrapping up its Metro slate last year. The Tide earned the No. 14 seed for playoffs and fell short, 64-47, at No. 3 Montpelier.
Spaulding finished runner-up in 2005 and 2006 but hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015. The Tide’s 2002 title squad was famous for its high-flying antics, featuring five starters who could all dunk. The 2021 Granite City crew may not be quite at that level, but size and athleticism will be two big strengths.
Transfer student Ari Schumacher is a 6-foot-5 post player who excelled for neighboring Websterville Baptist during recent years. Camden Boucher, Riley Severy, Isaac Davis and Zach Stabell are all 6-foot-2 or taller.
Stabell and Davis are two of the team’s six athletes who played football last fall. Grady Chase, Cole Benoit, Andrew Trottier and Isaiah Terrill also helped the Tide advance to the regional championship under coach Bob Lamb.
Schumacher, Stabell, Boucher and Dylan Estivill lead the senior group. Benoit, Chase, Trottier and Terrill are juniors along with Sam Wilcox and Hayden Kennedy. Davis and Severy are joined by fellow sophomores Cooper Diego, Tavarius Vance and Cole McAllister.
Here are a dozen questions for Willard before the Tide kick off their season:
TA: You have a solid group of senior returners. Can you say a quick thing about each of those guys?
Willard: “Top to bottom, we’re a pretty solid group. Zach has been our leader the past couple years as a captain on and off the floor. Our whole program, we talk a lot about servant leadership and making those around you better. And that’s really what he’s encapsulated all four years in our program. Dylan was a soccer star and then he switched over to football and switched back to soccer. He was our point guard last year and we look at him this year as our point guard as well. Where I think he makes the biggest impact is his ability to put pressure on the other team’s guards. He’s just fast and tenacious on defense. And Camden was another starter for us last year after Matt (Tacey) got hurt. He’s a calm and steady senior to have. He’s one of our better shooters and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
TA: With Ari, is he looking like a power forward? Is he versatile?
Willard: “He’s definitely going to be in the post, and he’s mostly a center. He’s added an ability to complement our offense where we can have two post players. Because we have Riley as a sophomore this year, and he played a bit as a freshman. So we’ve got some height down low. And it’s going to be interesting to see how we can utilize them both at the same time.”
TA: Is it a challenge for a player like Ari to adjust from Division IV to Division II?
Willard: “When Alex Coyle transferred a couple years ago from Websterville, I thought he might have some trouble with the speed difference. And he didn’t have any trouble at all. We can’t compare kids like that completely. But with AAU now having such a strong influence on kids playing basketball, I think there isn’t as big of a jump as there used to be. When I was in high school in the 90s, I know I couldn’t have competed against the kids that played in Rutland. And I think now, as a team, the competition is still hard. But, as a player, they pick up the speed fairly quickly.”
TA: Andrew became the starting quarterback for the football team last fall. How has he developed since the last time you’d seen him?
Willard: “I watched Andrew grow up playing with our guys in Mini Metro, so it’s good to see him back. The last I saw him was in eighth grade, and he wasn’t much bigger than Grady then. So to see him now, he’s gotten a lot taller. And he’s got a lot of length and athleticism. It was kind of a shock when he walked in. I could barely recognize him. And I think he’s going to provide a lot for us too. He’s had a tremendous week of practice.”
TA: Did a lot of the sophomores really have to distinguish themselves during that first week of tryouts?
Willard: “Yeah, I think they did. Last year, as a freshman class coming in, they put themselves in a position where they could really compete this year for varsity spots. They have a high basketball IQ. And Isaac and Riley are both probably 6-3 or 6-4.”
TA: With so many football guys, does it give you some extra toughness? And does it help that they’ve already got some chemistry from the fall?
Willard: “There’s some chemistry there. These guys have been playing basketball together for quite awhile too, so chemistry wasn’t necessarily a concern. The big help is that they’re used to the mask guidelines and the social-distancing guidelines. Just having that experience with a sports season already under their belt. And the same thing with Dylan in soccer: Just having an experience where they’ve had to run with a mask on has put them in a different mind-set coming in. Whereas some of the guys who didn’t play a fall sport are still getting used to running with a mask on.”
TA: What would you say about hopefully coming back to Division II for the second year?
Willard: “It’s tough because we still have our Metro schedule this year. I think we have one of the hardest schedules in the state. And if we had the easiest schedule in the state, we wouldn’t look at just wins and losses for success either. It just boils down to: Can we get ready for playoffs the best way we can?”
TA: You’ve got a couple bigger guys, so do you think the way you play might shift from the past few years?
Willard: “We have a lot of height, so we’re going to be looking to get the ball to those guys inside. But we also have a lot of length and athleticism at the guard spot this year that we have to utilize as well. So trying to blend all of our strengths together is going to be interesting. But I think it’s going to be fun at the same time.”
TA: With 15 guys who can all be contributors any game, do you want to push the pace and get a lot of fresh legs out there?
Willard: “Ideally we want to push the pace — especially with the late start to the year. The more guys we can get in, I think it’s going to benefit us.”
TA: Have you heard some buzz around Vermont about which Metro teams are supposed to be especially dangerous?
Willard: “Rice, but I don’t think that’s a secret. I don’t know if they graduated more than one player off their roster last year, so Rice will be tough. South Burlington lost quite a bit but they did pick up the point guard from Montpelier, Jonah Cattaneo. So I think they’ll be strong. Sol (Bayer-Pact) has done a great job with them.”
TA: What’s the current status of your schedule?
Willard: “We have 12 games, but I don’t know if we’ll play the first one that’s supposed to be this Thursday. I don’t see us playing it unless the governor comes out and gives us a one-day warning. But our schedule is set. And if we can play the games, we’re going to play them.”
TA: It’s the second season for you guys in D-II. Is the thought of playing at the Barre Aud in the back of the boys’ minds?
Willard: “It would be big for our boys and the community in general. Our fall sports programs had some success this year, and that creates a buzz. So we’ll see if we can keep that momentum rolling. And last year, the hockey girls winning the championship. Every little thing matters in communities. And it’s important that we can go out there and compete as well.”
