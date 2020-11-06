Spaulding has been the bounce-back team of Vermont's 2020 football season.
On Saturday the Crimson Tide (4-4) will attempt to cap a worst-to-first metamorphosis when they face St. Johnsbury (8-1). Both teams will put everything on the line during the regional championship at noon in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Crimson Tide opened the season with four straight defeats, including two against the Hilltoppers. Coach Bob Lamb and the Barre bunch also suffered a pair of close losses against Lyndon and could have easily lost motivation. With two regular-season games remaining and no concrete plan for playoffs, the outlook was not promising.
But things quickly took a turn for the better. The announcement of a six-team regional tournament coincided with a big surge in the Granite City. Back-to-back victories helped Lamb's squad put their rivals on notice before the post-season. They won their last two games by an average of 35 points and are hungry for revenge against the Hilltoppers.
"We started by playing two schools twice: Lyndon and St. Johnsbiury," Lamb said. "We did start 0-4, but we weren't the average 0-4 team. We were missing some players in the beginning of the season and we got them back for our fourth game. We didn't have enough practice time by that second St. J game to know where we needed them. But right now we're healthy, we're playing good football and we're having fun. It took awhile to buy into playing 7-on-7 - I think all teams struggled with that. We're getting better at everything and it's clicking now."
Spaulding earned its first victory of the season by outlasting North Country, 35-26, in Newport. Two days later the Tide rolled past U-32, 38-8, to snap a multi-year losing streak against the Raiders. Spaulding kicked off the post-season with a 56-7 win over Oxbow before coasting to a 45-24 semifinal win at North Country. Quarterback Andrew Trottier transferred from U-32 this year and threw five touchdown passes against the Falcons.
"Going all the way back to summer when I first saw Andrew, it was a nice surprise that he decided to come from U-32 to Spaulding," Lamb said. "He's worked really hard with Christian Titus and Aiden Blouin and Isaiah Terrill to form that rapport. There was a little learning curve, but he's playing good football and he's making good decisions. And he's got playmakers around him."
It's no surprise that the Tide's late-season rise coincided with the success of kicker Ethan Touchette. During the semifinals he made all six extra-point attempts.
"He's worked really hard at kicking and it's starting to show," Lamb said. "He kicked a 32-yard field goal against North Country and he's developed quite nicely. We played St. J twice and we played them close both times. So I would not be surprised if he's a factor Saturday."
Ethan Benoit, Steven Corbett and Ridge Herring are also top receivers for the Tide. Herring and Gabe Hoar are backup quarterbacks.
"The confidence has shown big jumps since we started this little winning streak that we're on," Lamb said. "We have kids back, we're healthy and we're playing well. We know the playbook a little more and we're in a good spot mentally and physically."
St. Johnsbury advanced to the final with a 34-7 quarterfinal win over Lyndon and a 62-22 semifinal win against U-32. The Hilltoppers didn't mess around against the Raiders, entering the second quarter with a 41-0 advantage and extending the lead to 56-6 before halftime.
Quinn Murphy and Colby Garey-Wright are top-notch quarterbacks for the Hilltoppers. Garey-Wright is also one of the team's leading receivers along with Sam Begin, Zebb Winot, Jacob Silver, Fritz Hauser and Jaden Hayes.
"We lost the second game against St. Johnsbury in the last minute and I think we match up pretty well with them," Lamb said. "We're athletic, they're athletic. Both teams have pretty good speed - maybe we have a little more speed."
St. Johnsbury is a three-time champ and advanced to three of the last four Division I finals. Spaulding claimed Division II titles in 2007 and 2008 but missed out on playoffs for the next decade.
"Even though it's 7-on-7 regional football, they're playing for a championship," Lamb said. "They're motivated, they're excited and they're happy. We've done something that we haven't been able to do in the past: We're playing for a championship. They're excited to be where they are. This has a been an odd year, but it's been a great year coaching football. I've had the most fun I've ever had this year coaching."
