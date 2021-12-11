MONTPELIER - Defensive players should know one thing before playing the Spaulding girls hockey team this season: When it rains, it pours.
U-32 matched up against its crosstown rival and learned that lesson the hard way Saturday, suffering a 7-2 loss.
The Crimson Tide and their wide array of offensive weapons scored in bunches to rally past the Raiders. Rebecca McKelvey, Portia Berard and Hannah King powered the winning effort with two goals apiece. Berard scored twice during the final 23 seconds of the second period before her team buried a trio of third-period goals in a span of 1 minute, 32 seconds.
"It was great seeing fans back in the stands," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "It was loud, the energy was high and U-32 played very hard. Once we settled into our game, pucks started going in. Eleven players ended up with points for us. It was a total team effort and I'm very happy for our girls tonight."
Alyssa Frazier scored twice for U-32. She was the only player to find the back of the net in the opening period, converting a penalty shot with one second left to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
"She got in behind their defense, who ended up catching her," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "But they got her just as she was trying to get a shot off. That's her first varsity goal, and that's one that she'll probably remember. ...She's a good player and she's only going to get better once we get further in the season and the lines start working together more."
Chelsea Bell nearly tucked away a goal for Spaulding at the start of the second period and her team kept the pressure on U-32's defense to equalize with 13:19 on the clock. McKelvey scored for the Tide, knotting things at 1. Corrina Moulton tallied the assist.
King scored from the left side with 12:13 left in the second period, pushing the Tide in front 2-1. Molly Parker assisted.
Tide goalie Maddie Cetin denied a point-blank shot by Allie Guthrie 45 seconds later to keep her team's lead intact. U-32's Caitlyn Fielder won the ensuing face-off and set up Frazier for a quick shot, making it a 2-2 game with 11:22 left in the second period.
U-32 clamped down defensively for the next 11 minutes, but it didn't take long for Berard to steal the Raiders' thunder. The multi-sport standout fired a shot into the back of the net with 22 seconds left in the second period for a 3-2 lead. Zoe Tewksbury and Bria Dill recorded assists.
Berard skated up the right side and scored with 1.6 seconds left in the second period, giving her team a 4-2 advantage. U-32 earned a power-play opportunity with 13:31 left in the third period but couldn't capitalize.
Spaulding's Bria Dill scored with 5:08 on the clock, extending the lead to 5-2 on assists by Zoe Tewksbury and Berard. Lanie Thayer set up King for another goal with 4:42 remaining to open the floodgates. McKelvey scored a rebound goal after a shot by Bell, capping the scoring with 3:35 left to play. Ruby Harrington tallied the secondary assist.
"Spaulding is well-coached and they're going to do well this year," Smith said. "They're a fast team, they're a very talented team and you can't let down for 30 seconds. You just can't have mistakes."
Cetin turned aside 11 shots. U-32 goalies Renee Porter (26 saves) and Jin Clayton (three saves) combined efforts.
"The girls seemed pretty focussed in the locker room," Smith said. "They just need to continue that focus through the whole game. Out of our starting lineup, four of them are freshmen - including my goalie. It's a young team and they need to bounce back. If we get scored upon, we need to shake it off and get back out there."
Spaulding will travel to play Middlebury at 7 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 will host Missisquoi at 6 p.m. the same day in the second game of the Dr. Butsch Tournament. Burr & Burton will take on Stowe in the tourney's opener at 4 p.m.
"We have a talented team," Smith said. "So going into the game I was hoping to at least stay with them for two-and-a-half periods. And then we'd see how the end of the third period would go. We're young and we still don't have our legs under us yet. But I think the team did what we expected and they played well for the first game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.