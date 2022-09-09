BARRE TOWN - It's been 15 years since Spaulding girls soccer made a semifinal appearance, so the Crimson Tide are often left out of most title conversations.
On Friday coach Rob Moran's squad quieted any doubters.
The Tide showed that they're legitimate championship contenders once again by rallying past Stowe, 2-1. Ten saves by keeper Rebecca McKelvey, two second-half strikes by Sage MacAuley and an astonishing goal-line clearance from fullback Maia Dolan sparked the victory over the Raiders, who are two-time defending champs in Division III.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," McKelvey said. " Last year we went 2-1 against them. So it was good to have the opposite score this time. We knew Sarah (Hailey) was going to be the one to beat and we shut her down pretty well. I was really proud of the team today."
The Tide have a new lease on life after moving from D-I to D-II for the first time in program history. The 2020 Spaulding side won a playoff game for the first time in eight years, while last year's team flirted with a semifinal bid before suffering a 1-0 loss at Burr & Burton in the semis. After making those incremental gains, Moran is hoping for a big leap during this year's campaign with nine seniors.
"The drop to D-II was a huge thing for us," the Tide coach said. "We've battled in D-I for years and we haven't really been able to compete. Last year I thought we competed really well and our playoff game was a 1-0 loss and it was a great game. But I think we're better-suited for D-II. The Capital has such strong teams in this league at this level. You look at the schedule and you're like, 'Man, when I am I going to get a break?' And we don't get a break. And every team that we're playing all has the same idea: 'I want to win the Capital and I want to get those points for playoffs.' So every game is hard in this league. Today, this was two really strong teams out there battling and just having fun doing it. I love coaching against those guys: They do a great job with that program. So to come here and get this win, this was pretty big for us."
Starters Francesca Barney, Molly Parker, Isabella Moyes and Hallee Allen led the way defensively for Spaulding, while McKelvey took charge in goal. The Tide bounced back from a season-opening 3-0 loss at Milton and gained key momentum heading into a grueling stretch of upcoming Capital Division matches.
"We needed today," McKelvey said. "It was a rough start to the season, but it was definitely a redemption game we needed. And we'll fight back next week too."
Orly Bryan scored in the 38th minute for Stowe on a pass from Emily Gianni. First-half goalie Parker Reeves and second-half keeper Tanner Gregory combined to make six saves for the Raiders, who outscored playoff opponents 21-3 during the past two years.
"Parker had some great saves and she's really learned the position," Spaulding coach Tyler Post said. "Last year was her first time ever stepping in goal and she had a great save to keep us in it in the beginning. And we got a little unlucky in the second half with Tanner, but she played great as well."
Spaulding owned the first few minutes of play, firing two shots on goal and forcing Parker to make a leaping tip save to send the ball over the crossbar. The Raiders served in a curling corner kick in the 10th minute and Barney stepped up for Spaulding by booting away a follow-up shot after the initial service was redirected out of the penalty area. Two minutes later MacAuley was denied on a breakaway and then Madelyn Hull was thwarted on a second-chance bid.
The Tide's scoring opportunities were few and far between for the remainder of the half as Stowe kept the ball in its offensive third for lengthy stretches. In the 34rd minute Raider Ava Buczek hammered an across-the- body shot that flew just wide of the left post. Three minutes later teammate Iris Cloutier dribbled toward the right side and directed a shot just outside the far post. Hailey drilled two left-footed shots that rolled wide of the target in the 30th minute and then Spaulding's Lily LaCroix headed away an incoming threat following a Raider corner kick. Gianni nearly tucked away a low cross at the far post in the 35th minute and then Bryan chipped a shot wide left after showcasing impressive composure inside the 18-yard box.
MacAuley and teammate Page Allen were stopped during a speedy transition up the field in the 37th minute and then Stowe struck back quickly on a counterattack. Gianni set up Bryan for the go-ahead goal, giving their team a 1-0 cushion entering halftime.
Yvonne Roberge set up McAuley for a quick chance in the 42nd minute and the three-sport standout punished the Raiders. MacAuley wedged between a pair of defenders while still maintaining control of the ball and ripped an eye-level shot inches inside the left post, knotting things up at 1.
"It definitely built a lot of confidence for me because I was struggling hitting the net at the beginning of the season and it was really bringing me down," MacAuley said. "But now that I know I can do it, I think it will motivate me more."
Hailey was fouled 22 yards outside the goal in the 54th minute and sent the ensuing direct kick past the Tide wall and toward the right-side netting. McKelvey anticipated the trajectory of the shot and made a difficult save appear simple.
The Tide keeper jumped up to catch a forceful shot by Hailey in the 60th minute and then got a little help from her teammates in the 62nd. Another threat by Hailey on a counterattack caught McKevley out of position, allowing the Raider striker to fire a shot on the unprotected goal. With no time to spare, Spaulding fullback Mia Dolan tracked back and used her left foot to stop the ball a few feet from the goal line. After a teammate cleared the ball away, the Raiders instantly egained possession and delivered a far-post cross that was headed out of bounds by Spaulding's Maria Saldi.
"I think everybody watching this game thought it was 2-1," Moran said. "And Mia, just last second, came across the goal mouth. She knew where to go, and that's something that comes along with playing a lot of soccer: That knowledge of where to cover. And she saves us this game."
Spaulding's offense came alive again in the 68th minute, as Gregory made a nice reflex save on a point-blank shot by Hull after a cross from Paige Allen. The Tide's momentum carried over to the 71st minute, when MacAuley collected a pass from Paige Allen and dribbled toward the right corner of the penalty area. MacAuley established a tiny amount of open space and took advantage by blasting a rising shot into the upper-right corner for the game-winner.
"It's the best time to pull off this win because it's just going to motivate us to win more and more," MacAuley said. "And then get us better in the standings."
McKelvey raced to the top of the penalty area in the 72nd minute and served up a one-time clearance that ricocheted off Hailey and bounced out of play. Barney foiled a scoring chance by Bryan in the 75th minute and then Cloutier pounded a shot over the iron.
"Frankie (Barney) is a physical presence and her positioning in the middle just makes her so good in the back," Moran said. "I can't say enough about how proud I am of her and the way she's playing back there and keeping her head in the game. Stowe wasn't timid: They were bodying up. And Frankie was ready to body up too. And it was necessary - it was needed."
The Tide coach also heaped high praise upon Roberge, who shadowed Hailey for the final 40 minutes.
"Typically I try not to make a major change in a game from what we normally do," Moran said. "But the second half I basically told Yvonne that she was going to stay with (Hailey) for the rest of that half. I fully believe that is why we didn't give up a goal in the second half. Yvonne just locked her down. And the defensive line and Molly Parker in the middle, any time Yvonne was beat, Molly was there to win the ball. And nine times out 10 she was making a good play to get us out of pressure, but still keep the ball."
Spaulding (1-1) will visit North Country for a 4:30 p.m. match Tuesday. The Raiders (1-1) will attempt to get back on track when they travel to play Craftsbury at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"We took too long to get into the game," Post said. "Our keeper made one big save in there and we were just trying to find our flow. And once we did and once we figured out what was going on and settled ourselves, then we played our game. And I thought we played very well once we got into our game after that point. We only gave up a couple chances. But complete credit to them: You get your chances, you finish your chances - that's awesome. In the second half we had a breakaway and it was a great play by (Dolan) to come back and recover for the goalie on that one. I can't tell you the last time I saw a ball hit inside the post, almost curl over the goal line and be on the other side of the net. It was nuts. It was disappointing for the girls, but at the same time a learning experience. It adds a little extra grit and a little fire to the belly for the next one out."
