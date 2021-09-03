BARRE — Spauldng’s junior Zack Wilson sacked Lyndon quarterback Zach Hale on the Vikings’ final offensive play Friday, allowing the Crimson Tide to hang on for 20-14 victory.
“Zack is a punter, kicker, tight end and defensive back,” first-year Spaulding coach Rick Cooke said. “He plays all four every game. He’s a great athlete and he performed very, very well. He played in all three phases, and you could tell that midway through: The other coaches were really starting to key on him. I kept hearing them yell: ‘Don’t let the tight end get free on the offense.’”
Wilson stripped the ball away from Hale during a sack and made a 33-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Tide defense held the Vikings scoreless after the break to cement the come-from-behind effort.
“It meant everything to the players,” Cooke said. “In previous seasons, usually they come out flat. And last year they started 0-4. They really picked themselves up at halftime tonight when we were down 14-0. They just remembered all the stuff they went through during preseason, and they didn’t want it to be for nothing. They didn’t want to go home with their first ‘L’ of the season. And especially on the defensive end, they just came out and played lights-out in the second half. Lyndon’s offense may have had 50 yards.”
Lyndon started a drive from the 15-yard line and pulled ahead 6-0 with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide blocked the Vikings’ extra-point attempt.
The Vikings struck again with 19 seconds left in the second quarter on a 36-yard scoring play down the right side. Hale connected to Ethan Chung, giving LI a 14-0 advantage entering the break.
Wilson scored 49 seconds into the third quarter and then Trottier threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Riley Vincent. Grady Chase’s 66-yard touchdown run gave the Tide the lead for good in the final quarter.
“Kadar Goldring came in and really pumped the defense up during the second half,” Cooke said. “He was playing nose tackle most of the time. And he was really blowing up the center and guard and not allowing them to read options. It was a huge difference in the second half.”
Chase finished with over 100 rushing yards. Trottier completed 17 of 28 passing attempts for 145 yards. Lyndon’s Jake Sanville ran the ball nine times for 61 yards. Teammate Ben Perkins recorded three sacks.
