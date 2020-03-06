BARRE — Spaulding’s Rebecca McKelvey picked a great time to have the biggest game of her high school career.
The freshman scored all five goals Friday, leading the Spaulding girls hockey team to a 5-0 Division II semifinal victory over Missisquoi.
Spaulding advances to the championship game Monday at UVM’s Gutterson Field House against the CVU Redhawks. The Crimson Tide (21-0) will attempt to become the first girls hockey team to complete a perfect season.
The semifinal opened with the outcome very much in doubt. The No. 4 Thunderbirds came out and played the No. 1 Crimson Tide evenly. Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin (22 saves) was forced to make several difficult stops on shots by Brianna Parent and Brianna Jarvis. Missisquoi was also able to limit the decent scoring chances by Spaulding’s50fifty-goal scorer Cami Bell.
“Mattie Cetin was great right out of the gate,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “I don’t think we had the nerves like we did earlier this week, but we were just playing a little slower to get started. Missisquoi definitely came out harder, and we had to weather it a little bit. But I thought we were playing O.
The second period was a different story as SHS took control, and McKelvey took over. he first goal was set up by Bell and Molly Parker. After Parker worked the puck to the front of the net, McKelvey ripped a shot past Missisquoi goalie Madison Conley (18 saves).
“The first goal felt amazing,” McKelvey said. “It was a big pressure relief for the team. Cami set me up perfect for that goal. It was amazing to have that feeling.”
McKelvey scored her second goal three minutes later, making a power move at the face-off circle and blasting a hard shot into the net. She added a third goal in the period, completing a natural hat trick with another shot from close range.
“When she takes over, it’s really impressive,” Lawrence said. “She came in as a defenseman, but we thought she was a natural forward. And now she’s scoring left and right. When she gets her shot off, it’s a tough shot to save. I’ve never seen her explode like that — it was great.”
Missisquoi continued to do its best to stay in the gamej, but Cetin had an answer to every scoring opportunity. She blocked shots from tough angles and did not leave rebounds. Leading 3-0 after two periods, Spaulding put the game away with two point-blank shots from McKelvey.
“I haven’t had that many goals in a game since maybe U-10, but I’m just so glad for the team,” McKelvey said. “It wasn’t just my effort — it’s the whole team’s and the great passes I got. I’m just speechless. Nobody thought we would have a season like this and make it to the Gut. This was our dream, and we made it a reality now.”
After the game, Lawrence thanked the community for the remarkable turnaround season. Spaulding won two games last year and now will attempt to cap a perfect season.
“Hockey is so important in this community,” Lawrence said. “Everybody loves the game, and it’s a big sport in this town. For these girls to be having success in front of a packed BOR with people supporting them, we thank them. It’s good to see the community rallying around us. The kids appreciate it, and they’ve worked hard for it. Having a chance to win is great. But having a supportive community along makes it that much better.
Monday’s Division II final will be Spaulding’s first appearance at the state championships in nine years. The Crimson Tide made three consecutive Division I appearances from 2009-2011 as the top-seeded team, but each year they ended as the runner-up. Spaulding won its only state championship in 2002 with a Division II title during its first year as a varsity program.
