BARRE — Spaulding football was winless in the middle of the week before emerging as a championship contender in the span of 72 hours.
Coach Bob Lamb and the Crimson Tide ended a multi-year curse against U-32 on Friday, and they made it look easy during a 33-8 victory. Spaulding (2-4) earned its first victory of the season Wednesday by outlasting North Country, 35-26, in Newport.
Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier was the star of the game while competing against his former team. The basketball standout passed to Grady Chase for a 65-yard touchdown with 2:30 left in the first quarter.
Trottier connected to Christian Titus for a 12-0 advantage at the start of the second quarter. U-32’s Anthony Engelhard intercepted a pass to stymie another Tide drive, and Raiders teammate Nathan LaRosa picked off a ball in the end zone on the final play of the second quarter.
Trottier found Zach Stabell in the left corner of the end zone to kick off the second half. Ethan Touchette made the extra point for a 19-0 advantage.
A 3-yard pass from LaRosa to Isaac Lamery put the Raiders on the scoreboard. LaRosa fired a pass up the middle on the two-point conversion, slicing the deficit to 18-8.
Trottier and the Tide responded with a touchdown of their own on the next possession. Another Touchette extra point extended the lead to 26-8 with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Grady Chase hauled in a touchdown pass from Trottier at the start of the fourth quarter and Touchette made the extra point for a 33-8 lead. Titus picked off a pass and returned the ball 25 yards with 8:30 remaining to deny the Raiders’ comeback bid. Both teams could meet again in a regional playoff tourney also featuring Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, Oxbow and North Country.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven 42, Poultney 14
FAIR HAVEN — Evan Reed and Sawyer Ramey both tossed three touchdowns in Fair Haven’s 42-14 win against Poultney Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
Reed threw two touchdowns to Owen Loughan and one to Tim Kendall. Kendall is Reed’s younger cousin and their grandmother was in attendance Friday night.
Ramey threw two scores to Kohlby Murray and one to Dillon Coltey.
Murray also had three interceptions, bringing hit total to eight this year.
Levi Allen and Ryan Alt connected for the Blue Devils’ scores.
Fair Haven is 6-2 and plays Middlebury on Tuesday in the opening round of the 7-on-7 playoffs.
