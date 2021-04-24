Six players found the back of the net Saturday for the Spaulding boys lacrosse team, which returned from a two-year break and earned a wire-to-wire victory over Stowe.
The Crimson Tide led by one goal at halftime before pulling away for a 12-6 victory over the defending Division II champs.
"I was really impressed with how our guys played," Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. "The guys really responded to the challenge of having such a long time off. We're a young team and we've got talent throughout the classes. But we don't have a lot of varsity game experience. So it's going to be getting enough kids comfortable playing, with a deeper bench. We have talented upperclassmen leading the way, but also a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are getting playing time right off the bat on varsity. It's really good to come out and do as well as we did today. We have a lot to work on, but it feels good to play a complete four-quarter game with a young team and to start out with a win."
Aiden Blouin (two assists) and Colby Berard (one assist) scored four goals apiece for the Tide, which led 4-2 after the first quarter. The Raiders closed the gap to 6-5 before halftime, but Spaulding's defense held strong the rest of the way.
"Our ninth goal was sort of the nail in the coffin to put the game away," Thomas said. "We had a two-minute offensive set with five or six shots in the set. We kept backing up the shot and getting another look. Colby Berard was on the wing and he passed to Aiden Blouin behind the net. And Aiden found Ryan Glassford on the crease and Ryan finished. It was great ball movement. And to finish the possession with a tic-tac-toe play gave our guys a huge boost heading into the last five minutes."
Aidan Kresco (two assists), Cam Kearney (one assist), Ryan Glassford and Owen Kresco also scored in the victory. Teammate Ben Hiscock dished out one assist, while Tide Chris Howarth turned aside 12 shots.
Owen Kresco and Glassford combined efforts to help Spaulding win 15 of 21 face-offs. Spaulding didn't help its cause by committing eight penalties, compared to three by Stowe.
"When we play with our motion offense and pressure defense, we have a lot of potential," Thomas said. "Our whole mantra is to focus on ourselves and our own system that we're running. We ran our offense the same way we normally would consistently. Even though we were up at the end, we had some of our better sets at the end. And we controlled the ball for most of the third quarter."
The Raiders claimed their first title in program history two years ago, and they accomplished the feat in dramatic fashion. Following a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Otter Valley, fourth-seeded Stowe secured a 7-6 semifinal win over Milton and a 9-7 championship victory over Harwood. The Raiders finished the season at 12-4. Spaulding (12-2) earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason but suffered a 9-8 quarterfinal loss to Milton.
"There were definitely nerves in the first half today from both teams," Thomas said. "There was a lot of excitement and kids were making plays all over the field. In the second half we controlled the ball and had longer offensive sets. And that's why we were able to win. Stowe played well. And we had a ton of penalties, so we were man-down for a lot of the game. We had 11 minutes and 30 seconds of penalties, which is frustrating. But our a man down defense did a phenomenal job. And it's a brand-new defense out there. Ridge Herring is a senior and it's his first game every playing lacrosse. He started on defense and did a great job along with Cooper Aylward, who is a freshman. And John Malnati anchors our defense."
Spaulding (1-0) will host Rice at 4 p.m. Monday.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 4, Milton 0
MILTON - Rebecca McKelvey went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and scored two runs Saturday, propelling the Crimson Tide to a shutout victory over the Yellowjackets.
"Our defense was solid and we only had error," first-year Spaulding Tara Simpson said. "Our first baseman, Allison Everett, had a nice double play where she caught a line drive and got to the base. The girls had taken a lead and she got back to the bag for a double play. And Bria Dill had an awesome catch in center field."
Dill, Mariah Hoar and Sage Johnson also recorded hits for the Crimson Tide. Spaulding scored three runs in the second inning before adding one run in the third. Cydney Ferrer earned a complete-game victory on the mound. She recorded six strikeouts and issued one walk in the team's season opener.
"We had one game in Burlington that got canceled twice because of the weather," Simpson said. "We had three long weeks of practice, but our AD (Natalie Soffen) has been phenomenal. We were able to get up to the BOR on those snow days, and we also got some time in the gym. We've done well as far as preparing. I didn't know what to expect from the girls today, but they made me so proud. I don't know what's next for us against BFA, but the girls are real pumped right now."
Spaulding (1-0) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
