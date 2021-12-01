BARRE - Three years ago Bria Dill, Zoe Tewksbury and Emily Morris joined the Spaulding hockey team as freshmen and took their lumps during a 2-17-1 season.
All three displayed a stiff upper lip while sticking it out together for coach Dave Lawrence's team. The following year they found their pot of gold at the end of a long winter, capping a 22-0 record to record the first perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history.
Last year Spaulding earned the No. 2 seed for the playoffs before suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 7 Rutland in the quarterfinals. The Crimson Tide finished at 7-1-1 after the Ravens snapped their 30-game unbeaten streak.
Dill, Tewksbury and Morris returned to the BOR this week to guide their squad during the opening days of preseason. Their leadership, poise and work ethic gives Lawrence plenty of optimism as his team returns to a Division I schedule for the first time since 2018.
"We're full-time D-I again and I feel like we're going to be a strong team this year," Lawrence said. "This year in girls hockey they're doing away with the hybrid system we had before. You had Tier 1, Tier 3 and then the middle tier that played it out to see who was in the D-I tournament and who was in the D-II tournament. This year we had the coaches' meeting in the spring and it was clear that these eight teams are more Division I, and these other ones aren't. So we all agreed to do two separate divisions."
Spaulding will play one game at home and one game away against each of their D-I rivals. Ten-time champ BFA-St. Albans and nine-time champ Essex will be two of the toughest opponents along with a cooperative program featuring athletes from Burlington and Colchester. The SeaLakers skated to a 4-2 victory over BFA-St. Albans and a 4-0 win over Rutland during the 2021 playoffs, but they were unable to compete in the final due to Covid-related precautions.
"BFA-St. Albans in the clear No. 1 this year," Lawrence said. "We're scrimmaging Essex on Friday and we'll find out about them. Burlington-Colchester has been to the state championship game two years in a row now, which is almost unheard of because usually it's Essex and BFA. And there's decent parity in Division I. We played CVU in the state championship two years ago and they had some good younger players, so I would expect a lot of those kids to still be around. Our kids are champing at the bit for the variety of opponents, to go to new rinks and play new teams."
Spaulding will face off against the Kingdom Blades three times during the regular season in addition to playing CVU, Rutland, South Burlington two times apiece. The Tide open the season Dec. 11 at D-II U-32 and will host the Raiders on Dec. 20. Spaulding will travel to play D-II Middlebury on Dec. 15 and visit Harwood on Jan. 12.
"Three years ago we were dead last in Tier III, and then we were undefeated D-II champions," Lawrence said. "And we were a solid Tier II team last year. It's just a steady progression all the way through. And now the league views us as a strong, everyday Division I team. And that's nice, because that's ultimately where we're going to be playing."
Zoe Tewksbury, the reigning Times Argus Player of the Year, leads the Tide's defensive unit. Dill and Morris are two of the most experienced forwards along with juniors Hannah King and Rebecca McKelvey. Junior Molly Parker and sophomore Lilly Tewksbury return to anchor the defense along with freshman Chelsea Bell.
"I would say our blue line can go with any team in the state," Lawrence said. "It's just a matter of: Can we score enough goals and can our goalies make some big saves at key times? But it's nice that the blue line is so strong. When BFA and the other top teams come to town, we should be able to at least hang around. If it goes rough for a bit, I'm hoping that the way we play defense will be annoying enough for other teams to keep us is in games."
Sophomores Portia Berard, Ruby Harrington and Corrina Moulton are back as forwards, while juniors Mattie Cetin and Rayna Long will split time again in goal. Junior newcomer Isabella Moyes rounds out the roster along with freshmen Lanie Thayer, Ellie Parker and Alexis Otis-LeClerc.
"Last year was such a weird year: Nine games, no fans, no locker room or all those team bonding things," Lawrence said. "You come in as a freshman and you expect all this fun and bonding. And they didn't get to have any of that. So for the first time they can experience the BOR with loud fans and they can finally have pasta parties and all of that. It's almost like the freshmen and sophomores are getting that experience together this year."
Incoming players like Bell will give the Tide even more flexibility with their power-play and penalty-killing options. Morris and Zoe Tewksbury are already well-versed at playing in a variety of situations, with Tewksbury contributing six goals and six assists from the blue line during last year's Covid-shortened season. She finished with seven goals and 32 assists as a sophomore. McKelvey (29 goals, 16 assists) and Dill (11 goals, 16 assists) were also top scoring and playmaking threats two years ago.
"We have some depth," Lawrence said. "We have three lines and we have some kids capable of playing forward or defense. And we have good internal competition, which is something that we've wanted for awhile: kids fighting for their spot, fighting for power-play time. It's nice to have that problem where you have good competition every day in practice. You have someone right on your tail all the time. And you can't manufacture that - it has to be a real thing. So that should help us prepare for teams as well."
Chelsea Bell's older sister Cami scored 56 goals and dished out 24 assists during the 2019-20 season before transferring to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. This winter Ellie and Molly Parker will help carry on the program's tradition of sibling power along with Lilly and Zoe Tewksbury.
"There are quite a few sibling connections and it helps out for the team," Lawrence said. "We're big on family and being there for each other and that whole culture. It's nice that they have a natural bond. It makes it easier for teammates to foster that tight-knit feeling."
Spaulding will play five games in a 12-day window to kick off the season before taking a two-week break during the holidays. The action will be fast and furious in 2022, with eight games packed into January before a stretch of seven games during the first three weeks of February.
"I'm not sure what to anticipate," Lawrence said. "We have a way we like to play and we have certain expectations. We're going to compete hard every game. I think every game we play at the D-I level, we should be hard to play against."
