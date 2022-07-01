Central Vermont's athletic director version of musical chairs could soon lead to some sweet harmony.
Wilmington native Derek Cipriano brings nine of years of AD experience to his new job as the top sports boss at Spaulding. The 32-year-old UVM graduate spent five years at Craftsbury and four years at Oxbow before taking over for Natalie Soffen in the Granite City.
Cipriano will be one of a handful fresh-but-familiar faces when Capital Division rivals begin competition this fall. Former Craftsbury AD Gabriella Silva will make her debut running the show at Peoples Academy, while longtime Norwich University Sports Information Director Derek Dunning replaces Hank Van Orman at U-32. Jared Cushing begins Day 1 at Hazen following the retirement of Wildcats AD John Sperry.
Cipriano will succeed three-year Spaulding AD Natalie Soffen, who previously held the same role at Peoples Academy for seven years. Soffen joined the Tide team after 11-year AD Pat Merriam departed for Essex. Shawn Woods was the Spaulding athletic director for over two decades prior to Merriam's tenure.
Following a century of competing at the Division I level, Spaulding moved down to Division II two years ago for its core sports of soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. Coach Dan Kiniry's baseball team wrapped up an 18-1 season last month with a 4-2 championship victory over Lyndon, sending Soffen out in style. Kiniry's squad will bump up to D-I next spring, though the soccer, hoops and softball programs will remain in D-II for the postseason.
Cipriano will take the reins after working at Craftsbury from 2013-18 and at Oxbow from 2018-22. He and his wife and 2-year-old son recently moved to Barre Town after living in Stowe and then Cabot. Cipriano graduated from UVM in 2012 with a degree in Physical Education and earned a master's degree in sports administration three years ago at the University of Miami.
He was a three-sport varsity athlete at Twin Valley, joining the Wildcats as a freshman during their first year of existence in 2004 after rivals Wilmington and Whitingham merged. Cipriano won a D-III soccer title under coach Buddy Hayford as a sophomore and reached the Barre Aud twice in basketball. As an administrator, he helped lay the foundation for several defending state champion programs at Craftbsury. The Oxbow girls basketball team captured its 13th crown during a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign and the Olympians defended their title this year in softball.
Here are assortment of questions for the incoming Tide AD as he gets up to speed in a hurry:
TA: You grew up in Wilmington. What was was your background with sports at an early age and through high school?
Cipriano: "I grew up loving and playing sports and played basically everything. I grew up playing football in the Mount Anthony youth program, basketball and baseball. And once I hit middle school and high school, the member-to-member type stuff wasn't big back then and so I switched over to soccer. So through high school I played soccer, basketball and baseball for Twin Valley."
TA: Was there a point in your academic career or your life when you really knew you wanted to become an athletic director?
Cipriano: "I would say I kind of stumbled into it - just with the opportunity at Craftsbury for that first job. And being able to have that as a part-time thing, because the PE job was part-time and the AD job was part-time. And then a couple years into that is when I definitely shifted toward that direction. So I then pursued my master's degree in athletic administration from the University of Miami and then finished that up as I got the job as Oxbow in 2018. So that's where that kind of AD love came from."
TA: When you got the job at Craftsbury just a year after UVM, was it tough being such a young AD fresh out of college to get respect?
Cipriano: "I wouldn't say respect, but it's a learning curve. And trying to combine that with teaching and growing in that sense, it's definitely a lot. But the AD community in Vermont is just so welcoming and willing to help anywhere. So a lot of the other AD's in the state definitely helped me grow."
TA: Were there some lessons from having the split role of being a PE teacher and also being an AD for five years?
Cipriano: "The time at Craftsbury definitely prepared me for when I switched over to Oxbow to be the full-time athletic director. Just being able to relate to coaches - having been a varsity coach - really helped once I was able to shift into that full-time role at Oxbow. Being able to be in the trenches and relate to teachers and coaches, it gives you that background. And I think it helped me be relatable as I shifted into the full-time role at Oxbow."
TA: What would you say about the transition to Oxbow and integrating into a whole new community?
Cipriano: "That was challenging at times. It's a community that is very steeped rich in tradition - obviously with the history of the girls basketball program and other programs there. So you have a very passionate community that really kept you on your toes and really helped me grow as an individual, because you had to be ready to go every day. And even for a small school, you were able to learn a lot and grow. And hopefully I was able to make a positive influence during my four years there."
TA: After nine years on the job in Vermont, considering all the AD turnover, do you feel like one of the old guard by now?
Cipriano: "I don't know about that. I still think there's the older guard at this point that I lean on and will always look for advice from that have been in there now for 20 or 30 years. But as a D-IV and then a small D-III school at Oxbow, it's one thing that is not really looked to as much from the colleagues. So it's been always leaning on other people. And now hopefully in this role at Spaulding - now that I'm moving into a bigger job - I can help other ADs as they come into the position and hopefully help stop this much turnover as we've been having. It's been kind of crazy in that respect."
TA: Does it feel like a huge change going from one of the smallest D-IV schools in the state to D-III and now to D-II?
Cipriano: "In some respects, yes. But at the same time, going from a 7-12 school to a 9-12 school and not having middle school will help the transition. And learning some of the other sports that I didn't have. Hockey and field hockey and lacrosse are the big ones that I haven't had to be an administrator with before. So learning those and trying to figure out all the rules and regulations and how to best support them will be the biggest transition as I move into a bigger school."
TA: Do you remember when you first heard about the opening at Spaulding and can you describe how the whole hiring process played out?
Cipriano: "It was definitely late in the process: It was early May when the job got posted. I'd built a relationship with Natalie over the years when she was at Peoples and I was at Craftsbury. And I was always connecting with her. She was conflicted about coming back in March. So when it opened up, I wasn't completely surprised. I know it was a difficult decision for her. But it opened up in May, I applied and then a week or so after I interviewed and was offered the position. And I've been trying to meet with (Soffen) a couple times to get ready. Obviously there was a lot of administrative turnover at Spaulding as well. So I've been trying to learn all these things before we get started here in the next week. It's been a roller-coaster and a quick transition trying to get started."
TA: Craftsbury had a girls basketball cooperative deal with Hazen for a bit. And being part of the Guineau pig generation from Twin Valley, what are your thoughts on the evolution of the member-to-member and cooperative team movement in Vermont?
Cipriano: "I think anything that is going to increase participation is something that's a positive. All that the member-to-member and cooperative agreements have done has been to provide an opportunity to kids when they wouldn't normally have been able to play. So I think that growth of seeing kids be able to do sports that their school doesn't offer - and still be able to give them those learning advantages of a small school, but access them to sports at another school - are definitely advantageous for kids. As we've seen, a lot programs that have struggled with numbers. So being able to maintain those programs and for kids to be able to continue with those opportunities is huge."
TA: At Spaulding, from 2010 to 2020 they hadn't won a title before girls hockey won it. So how much value do you place on raising actual state championship banners or having a bunch of teams with winning records?
Cipriano: "At the end of the day, that's going to be everyone's ultimate goal. But really when you look at it, for me, it's about those transferrable skills and building those kids to be able to be better citizens in the community as they graduate. There's so many things like time management, communication, decision-making, how to handle success and defeat that athletics provides - that can go in cooperation with the classroom - that are really at the end of the day the ultimate goal. But you also want to have something to strive for. So shooting to raise banners is obviously what you want to go for as well."
TA: For your first week on the job at Spaulding, do you have some early impressions about the school and the sports community overall?
Cipriano: "Things are trending in a great direction. Natalie has done an amazing job with the culture at Spaulding in her three years there and they've got a lot of programs that are on the rise. I think the VPA's decision over the last couple years to have shrunk Division I is always something that's going to help a school like Spaulding that has always been on that D-I, D-II bubble. And now most sports, other than baseball going into the next cycle, will be in Division II for those core sports. So I think that will be a big help. And it's really learning about the Barre community and their passion and connecting hopefully with those youth programs to continue the success that Natalie has built over the last few years."
TA: There have been a lot of higher-profiles situations where fans were acting out after spectators came back in person after the pandemic. Do you think fans behavior has gotten worse and is there anything else you attribute that to?
Cipriano: "There are instances where fan behavior has gotten worse. There's a lot of pent-up passion from two years of people being away. And it's led to sometimes not manifesting in the most positive situations. But it's all about trying to build a culture. And it starts with individual programs and those coaches, and helping figure out the things you want to stand for as a program and a community. And then trying relay those to the parents and the fans and to create an atmosphere that is a positive learning environment for the student-athletes."
TA: For you, either generally or specifically, were there some real tough parts of the job that stick out from the past decade?
Cipriano: "Obviously the last two years, I don't think there's anything that could have prepared anyone to go through what athletics and Covid were. So that was definitely the biggest challenge. But at the end of the day I've always looked at every challenge as a growing opportunity because everything in this job is evolving at all times. If we showed someone who retired from athletics 10 years ago where things are now, they'd be probably amazed at where things are - and that's both in a positive and a negative respect. And so even though things can be looked at as a negative, as long as I'm out there trying to grow from that, that will help continue my growth as an individual and as an administrator. And hopefully it leads to positive development, both for myself and for the community I work for."
TA: On the opposite side of the spectrum, are there any moments of joy or gratitude that stand out for your AD career?
Cipriano: "I think the championships lead to the biggest joys. Obviously at Oxbow, back-to-back softball championships. And the successes through Covid of the co-champions for girls basketball. But really, for me, it's always about the little things. I go back to our boys basketball team, which really struggled this past year. And they lost to a team by 40 (points) the first time they played and then they played them a second time and they were tied with them going into the fourth quarter. Just seeing those little things - like hard work paying off and kids persevering and those things where the kids are going out there every day and competing and showing improvement - those are the things that will stick with me as well. Along with obviously those championships."
TA: Lastly, do you have any set-in-stone goals either in the back of your head or that you've talked about for Spaulding?
Cipriano: "This first year it's about really trying to learn about the school and the community and learn about its strengths and weaknesses. And trying to bring my own personality to that and not trying to rock the boat too much. From a lot of the people that I've talked to - from coaches to head administrators - they really couldn't say enough about the positive direction that Natalie had it going in. So I don't want to come in there and try to change too much. I want to come in there and really learn about the culture and continue it, but at the same time bring my own personality to it."
