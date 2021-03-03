BARRE — Rebecca McKelvey registered a hat trick Wednesday and the Spaulding girls hockey team pushed its undefeated streak to 28 games with a 7-3 victory over U-32.
Pink the Rink Night at the BOR was a big success as players from both teams joined efforts by sporting pink attire to support cancer awareness. The score was tied at 2 after the first period before Spaulding pulled ahead 6-2 in the middle period.
Zoe Tewksbury finished with two goals for the Tide, who went 22-0 last season to record the first perfect season by a Vermont girls hockey team. Emily Morris and Molly Parker also found the back of the net for the Granite City squad.
“When Zoe and Rebecca got some chances, they finished,” Lawrence said. “And Molly Parker also had a really good game. She tweaked her shoulder in the first period and we were worried we were going to lose her. But she came back and had a strong second period and put us ahead for that two-goal cushion. Those three really stood out and they imposed their will at times.”
Spaulding pulled ahead 1-0 with 12:12 left in the first period. Two Raiders collided behind the goal, allowing McKelvey to quickly swoop in for a point-blank shot.
U-32’s Cece Curtin responded by tallying the equalizing goal with 10:51 left in the first period. Curtin stole the puck from an opponent, spun around and used her skates to briefly control the puck. She immediately skated toward the crease and lifted a wrist shot over the shoulder of Tide goalie Mattie Cetin.
Spaulding regained the lead with 6:55 remaining in the first period. U-32 goalie Jin Clayton made three close-range saves to deny Corrina Moulton outside the left post before Emily Morris finished at the weak side. McKelvey also notched an assist.
“Rebecca took the initial shot and Corrina just didn’t give up on it,” Lawrence said. “That goal defines the type of player she is: She doesn’t quit on anything. She works really hard all the time and her style really complements her linemates. That was one of those plays where was she wasn’t going to be beat and she kept the puck alive just by working at it.”
The Raiders pulled even again after Curtin took on two defenders along the left boards and fired a low backhand shot. A friendly deflection on the low shot allowed U-32 to knot the score at 2, with Ali Guthrie assisting.
Parker skated up the center of the ice and beat a pair of defenders to jump-start the second-period scoring. She directed a wrist shot past Clayton with 7:38 left in the period. A minute later Zoe Tewksbury skated up the left side and extended the lead to 4-2, thanks to an assist by Dill.
An interference penalty by the Raiders gave the Tide a power play near the end of the period. McKelevy cashed in by scoring an unassisted goal with 2:24 remaining in the period. Parker and Emily Morris assisted.
Zoe Tewksbury stole the puck at the blue line and notched her fifth goal of the season for a 6-2 lead with 48 seconds on the clock. Moulton assisted. McKelvey capped her hat trick in the third period before Fielder added a final goal for U-32.
“It’s a good rivalry and there are a lot of friendships across both teams,” Lawrence said. “The Pink the Rink had them a little jumpy and they were excited just to mix it up for a game. The first period wasn’t as structured and there were a lot of emotions and it was a run-and-gun type of game. We would have preferred to be more controlled and disciplined, but emotions got the best of both teams early on. Once we got into the second period, you could noticeably see the game slow down and become more defensive — at least on our side.”
Clayton sopped 22 shots, while Cetin made 13 saves. Sisters Zoe and Lilly Tewksbury were defensive standouts for the Tide along with Addie Reil and Parker.
“U-32 has a couple strong players on their team that we had to watch out for,” Lawrence said. “Defensively, we had a few breakdowns at times that we can fix. But overall we had a good game and we had good energy. There were points when it was a little hectic and Mattie made some nice saves to help us get our bearings. We were pinned in a few times and she held her ground. And all of our defensemen did a good job handling their responsibilities in front of her.”
Spaulding (5-0-1) will travel to play Stowe at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. U-32 (1-5) will visit South Burlington the same day at 3:30 p.m.
“We’re getting balanced scoring and everyone is contributing on offense,” Lawrence said. “We focus on team defense first and taking things one game at a time. We want to keep doing that and at least put ourselves in position to win even game.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 7, South Burlington 5
WATERBURY — The Highlanders skated to their second come-from-behind victory in two weeks during Wednesday’s dogfight against the Wolves.
Louisa Thomsen and Clara Griffin scored their second goals of the game in the third period to give Harwood the upper hand. Rachel Fernandez finished with two goals and two assists in the victory. Teammate Hailey Brickey added one goal and two assists.
“They like making things interesting,” Harwood assistant coach Katie Martin said.
Thomsen opened the scoring with 9:58 left in the first period before South Burlington answered with back-to-back goals. Griffin converted an assist from Brickey with 4:16 on the clock, but the Wolves quickly retaliated for a 4-2 edge after the first period.
Brickey and Griffin assisted Fernandez with 5:30 left in the third period. Forty second later, Fernandez and Thomsen set up Brickey. Harwood only needed another 56 seconds before Fernandez scored from Griffin, offsetting a goal by South Burlington.
Harwood goalie Kaylee Cameron made nine saves in the fist period. Teammate Jordan Hunter registered 18 saves during the final two periods. South Burlington goalie Taylor Tobrocke recorded 27 saves.
South Burlington (2-4) will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (3-3) will travel to play Brattleboro at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 7, Spaulding 1
BARRE — Four goals from Hornets sharpshooter Max Line kept the Crimson Tide in check Wednesday.
Justin Prim (two goals) and Tobias Martin (one asset) also scored for Essex. Teammates Braedon Hemenway (four assists) and Tobey Cram (two assists) were key playmakers.
Owen Kresco scored for the Crimson Tide, who utilized all three goalies. Ellison Thornton, Ian Longfellow and Noah Long combined for 23 saves in front of the Spaulding net. Goalie Max Foster made 25 saves for the Hornets, who led 4-1 after two periods.
Essex improves to 6-0 and has outscored opponents 23-4. The Hornets will travel to play Colchester on Saturday. Spaulding (2-4) will host Stowe the same day at 1:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 69, Spaulding 43
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Michel Ndayishimiye poured in 20 points Wednesday for the undefeated Green Knights.
Zach Stabell scored 13 points for the Crimson Tide, who trailed 16-4 after the first quarter. Rice was in front 38-14 after two quarters and held a 50-34 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
“For what Michel has been doing this season, we didn’t want him to put up 40 points,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “We wanted to come up with a defensive strategy to limit his chances. And even though we were in a zone, we were keying on him most of the game. We did the best we could to try and contain him, and it opened things up for other players. And I think that’s why they’re the best team in the state — just because they’re so balanced.”
Cooper Diego (seven points) and Andrew Trottier (six points) help the Tide offense turn things around slightly after the break. Rice improves to 4-0, while Spaulding falls to 0-5. Spaulding will host St. Johnsbury at 11 p.m. Saturday.
“We would have liked to see it a little bit closer, but some good things happened too,” Willard said. “We hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter and guys saw their shots starting to drop. Moving forward, that should help us.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 51, Blue Mountain 41
BRADFORD — Olympians Arianna Bolles, Emma DeGoosh, Rachel Spear and Ellyn Hart made the most of Senior Night on Wednesday.
Bolles scored a season-high 16 points, while Spear (seven points) and Hart (six points) were also solid for Oxbow. DeGoosh is still nursing an injury, but Blue Mountain gave her the opportunity to score an uncontested basket at the start of the game. Oxbow returned the favor by letting the visitors score at the other end. Lauren Joy hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the loss, while teammate Jordan Alley added 12 points.
“We got ahead and they made a little comeback in the third and the beginning of the fourth,” Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. “They did a nice job and they were in better shape than I anticipated for their first game. They’ve obviously been working hard in practice.”
Blue Mountain fell behind 14-8 in the first quarter and trailed 25-15 at halftime. Oxbow headed into the final quarter with a 41-27 lead. Emma Parkin finished with 12 points for the Olympians.
“Emma (Parkin) didn’t have her best night and she still scored 12 points,” Emerson said. “And she does all the other things like playing good defense and getting after the boards.”
Oxbow (5-1) will face Rivendell on Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Castleton 0
RUTLAND — Brent Rickett and Cale List scored their first collegiate goals for Norwich during Wednesday’s season-opening victory over the Spartans.
Michael Green and Philip Elgstam added insurance goals in the third period. Michael Korol scored during the final minute. Goalie Drennen Atherton made 26 saves for Norwich, while Kyle Alaverdy stopped 22 shots for the Spartans.
Castleton (0-5) and Norwich will meet again at 5 p.m. Friday at Spartan Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.