BARRE TOWN - One inevitable challenge of being the defending champion is that every opponent will be revved up for a rematch.
U-32 was reminded of that again Saturday during a rainy 3-1 girls soccer loss to an up-and-coming Spaulding program.
Goals by Julia Fewer, Paige Allen and Madelyn Hull propelled the Crimson Tide while extending the Raiders' winless streak to six matches. Sage MacAuley set up two of Spaulding's goals on corner kicks, while former U-32 athlete Yvonne Roberge notched one assist against her old team.
"I've coached against Steve (Towne) on the boys' side and girls' side," Moran said. "And whenever you get Spaulding and U-32 together, it's always just a battle. It's a game that I really look forward to and I'm really nervous for every year. Steve and I chat throughout the season and we're always talking about other teams. So it was really good to be able to come in and get this win."
The Raiders outshot the Tide during the opening half but faced an early defect following Fewer's third goal of the fall. MacAuley took a corner from the right side and delivered a pass toward a handful of teammates near the 6-yard box. U-32 goalie Evie Moore (five saves) got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep possession, allowing Fewer to race in for a close-range volley.
The Raiders earned a pair of free kicks in their offensive third during the 30th minute and struggled to direct a shot on goal. Moore stepped up at the other end in the 36th minute, denying an 18-yard shot by Mollie Moran.
Although U-32 trailed 1-0 entering halftime, the Raiders' defensive effort was encouraging after limiting the Tide to three shots during the first 40 minutes.
"We lined our backs up just knowing that (Spaulding) would run the high outside with speed," Towne said. "Clara Wilson is a freshman who's done great for us, and I moved her back today to match up on the right side. And I ended up moving Greta Little, who is not a defender, back and she was fantastic today. And she basically shut them down on the other side. She's was phenomenal back there and she's never defended in that position before. …And Yvette (Petrella) is another young player who I put in the back this year and she was solid in there. If (MacAuley) received it, Yvette just prevented her from turning. I wanted the ball to be dropped back and not turned at goal."
U-32 knotted the score at 1 in the 60th minute with a determined push into the penalty area. Tegan O'Donnell settled a pass from Kearsten Pecor and sent a hard shot past Tide goalie Rebecca McKelvey (seven saves).
"It got a little more wide open in the second half," Towne said. "I thought we handled the first half really well - we just didn't put shots in. We needed to work it in closer and we were taking too many long-range opportunities. We needed to make one or two more passes to get into the 18."
U-32's momentum was short-lived, as MacAuley dribbled along the end line toward the right post and was knocked down by a defender. Officials ruled that there was no foul, but the ball was last touched by the Raiders and another corner kick was awarded to Spaulding. MacAuley lined up to take the honors, sending a low cross toward the near post. Allen was denied on her first scoring attempt but stuck with the play and one-timed a rebound opportunity into the back of the net. Allen's fourth goal of the season extended the lead to 2-1.
"You knew coming in that you couldn't let the ball bounce - you had to get to it," Towne said. "As soon as it hits and skips, it's anybody's. So that generated those last couple goals. They were starting to play very direct into that center forward and just trying to play off of that."
Roberge connected to Hull in the 75th minute to cap the scoring. Hull dribbled up the middle of the 18-yard box and went 1-on-1 against Moore before using her right foot to poke in a point-blank shot. It gave the first-year varsity player her third goal of the 2021 campaign.
"We're really sharing our scoring, which is great," coach Moran said. "All three of my forwards are getting goals. Madelyn is a sophomore who's new to the team and she got her third goal today. That's really huge for her and I'm sure her confidence level is just going up and up and up. You think as a coach that you're always playing for this year but building for the next year. And my front line has two starting juniors and I've got quite a few sophomores and freshmen on the team who are going to contribute next year."
Alyssa Frazier nearly scored a second goal for U-32 on a 22-yard free kick. McKelvey was partially shielded on the shot and received some timely defensive assistance to keep the two-goal lead intact.
"A defender at the far post stuck her foot out and it came off her foot and shot back out," Towne said. "That had a chance because it was hit past the wall and toward the low corner. But their player was in the right place at the right time."
The Tide easily closed out the victory during the final few minutes to claim payback against their cross-town rivals after a long string of losses. Spaulding suffered a 6-1 defeat against the Raiders during their most recent meeting in 2019.
"Steve and I coach pretty similar," coach Moran said. "We do try to take advantage of that play going forward when we can, but we also try to control the midfield. I don't think the field conditions really affected us, and I'm not sure they really affected him either. In the first half we really struggled with our midfield and U-32 really controlled the midfield. In the second half we made an adjustment and I think that really helped. We dropped to the 4-5-1 in the second half to keep our center midfielders in the center of the field, so they weren't getting pulled out wide. And it must have helped a little because we got two goals in the second half."
Chloe Mattson excelled in the middle of the pitch to help Spaulding bounce back from Wednesday's double-overtime loss at Lamoille. Mattson was also instrumental in leading her team to a 4-2 victory over Milton, a 2-0 win over Paine Mountain and a 6-0 victory against Lyndon.
"Chloe is so dependable," coach Moran said. "She plays as a defensive center midfielder and I maybe took her off for a couple minutes this game - and that's it. I feel so much more confident and comfortable with her on the field. She has a way of just playing aggressive and quick to the ball. And she communicates on the field and she really is our commander out there."
Spaulding (4-3) will travel to play Randolph at 4 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (2-4-2) will host Paine Mountain the same day.
"During the training after the Lamoille game, my girls were pretty fired up," coach Moran said. "They were really down on themselves for the way they had played. Lamoille played a really good game and they had a good plan and they executed it. I didn't think we played bad, but we didn't play like we can. So to come in today, the girls were really focussed. Having Yvonne come and play for us has been fantastic. And having her play in this game today, for her it was probably a little difficult. But she was awesome."
