MORRISVILLE — The Spaulidng girls soccer team crept one step closer to securing a home playoff match while extending its winning streak to five games Wednesday.
Freshman Mollie Moran recorded her first two varsity goals with a pair of long-range missiles, allowing the Crimson Tide to close out a 4-1 victory over Peoples Academy. Paige Allen set up both of Moran’s goals and also tallied her team-leading seventh goal of the season. Sage MacAuley tucked away her sixth goal of the fall for the Tide, while teammates Yvonne Roberge and Madelyn Hull contributed assists.
“I’m glad that I was able to assist Mollie just because she’s been dying for a goal,” Allen said. “The whole team helped her out on that and I’m very happy for her.”
Anna Isselhardt scored for PA in the 46th minute, closing the gap to 3-1. Teammates Josie Simone (three saves) and Emma Courtemanche (five saves) split time in goal. Spaulding keeper Rebecca McKelvey (five saves) was challenged at the end of the match and passed each test with ease.
“If we can keep players out of the 18, Rebecca is going to keep us in a clean sheet,” Tide coach Rob Moran said. “The goal that we gave up was just an error in our defense, and sometimes that happens. But what I take from that is we made a pretty serious error but turned it around. We continued playing the game and were trying to play aggressive and play smart. And we were able to get that goal back.”
Isabella Moyes, Emily Morris, Molly Parker and Francesca Barney led a Tide back line that has conceded two goals in the past five matches. Spaulding (8-3) owns five shutouts so far and will attempt to lock up a home playoff game for the second straight year.
“I hate picking favorites, but (McKelvey) is definitely my favorite,” Allen said. “She’s the kindest, most generous person I know. She puts her heart out on the field and she works her hardest. And she is just so skilled that it helps us so much. All of our team loves her, she loves us and we work well together.”
The Tide headed to PA with lots of momentum after Monday’s 1-0 victory over North Country (9-2-1). Spaulding pulled ahead in the 13th minute after Portia Berard served in a cross from the right side. Hull got a touch on the ball outside the near post and Allen fired in a one-time shot from the top of the 6-yard box.
“Our confidence as a whole team has definitely built up just because we know that we can take on those hard teams now,” Allen said. “Against North Country, we came in very nervous. But we just held our own and we played soccer.”
Spaulding doubled its lead in the 15th minute on a corner kick from the right side. Simone sprinted off the goal line in an attempt to break up the play, but Roberge came away with the ball just a few inches from the end line. Roberge picked her head up and played a quick pass toward MacAuley, who used her right foot to send a low shot into the left side netting.
Isselhardt gave her team a few promising sparks later in the first half, using a combination of foot skill, physicality and wise decision-making in the center of the midfield. The Tide attempted to extend their lead late in the first half, but PA fullbacks Ariana Keene and Weslie Carlson countered with strong, decisive clearances.
A botched attempt to kick the ball out of the penalty area was costly for the Tide at the start of the second half. Isselhardt pounced on the defensive miscue, showcasing equal parts poise and hustle to fire a close-range shot into the unguarded net.
McKelvey denied Keene on a 24-yard line-drive shot in the 55th minute before stopping a 35-yard free kick by Keene in the 60th minute. Courtemanche made a difficult save seven minutes later, stopping a rising left-footed strike by Allen. Peoples Academy’s Gabbie Schaffer served in back-to-back corner kicks in the 70th minute, but Spaulding’s Lily LaCroix and Roberge worked together to clear away both threats.
Allen dribbled into the right portion of the penalty area a minute later, prompting Courtemanche to come out and challenge the play. At the last second Allen chopped a low shot that rolled a foot wide of the far post.
McKelvey snagged a 40-yard free kick by Carlson in the 75th minute to keep the Tide in control. PA’s Sadie Baranyay earned a corner kick in the 77th minute, but Spaulding’s fullbacks stepped up by blocking point-blank shots from Isselhardt and Lucy Nigro.
As PA pushed more players forward, Spaulding switched to a 4-5-1 formation in order to neutralize the Wolves. A Peoples players received her second yellow card in the 78th minute, resulting in an automatic red card and leaving PA with 10 players on the pitch. Moran promptly surprised the PA defense by pulling the trigger from 30 yards out, lofting a powerful shot that dipped just under the crossbar for the final goal.
“The two Capital Division games we lost were 2-1 games and we were in both games,” coach Moran said. “I wasn’t concerned and I don’t think the girls were concerned at all. The team really works hard, right to the end. And they really want to win. There’s a lot of heart in this team.”
The Tide competed without MacAuley for the second half and were missing midfield maestro Chloe Mattson for the full match due to injury. The shorthanded Spaulding side still outshot the Wolves 12-6 and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.
“Without Chloe, it’s definitely hard,” Allen said. “She really knows how to hold the midfield. She knows when to correct people and just what’s right on the field. But our midfield is still doing pretty good. And she’s still on the sideline cheering us on and helping us out, so that’s all that matters.”
The match featured a handful of yellow cards and stoppages for injuries, with tensions rising during the final 10 minutes.
“This is not the time of the year for us to play matches that are this physical,” coach Moran said. “We’ve got to get ready for the Division I playoffs. And the thought of having starters out because of injuries in a game like today, it’s not ideal and it’s not what I’m looking for.”
Peoples Academy (2-9) will travel to play Randolph at noon Saturday. Spaulding will host cross-town rival Montpeleir the same day at 10 a.m.
“That’s going to be an interesting game,” Allen said. “I really hope that the student sections don’t get in our head, because there’s going to be big ones. We really have to keep our minds off of that and keep them on the game. But I think that it’s going to be a good game and we’re going to come home with a win.”
